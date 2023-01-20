Read full article on original website
KWTX
Amarillo Joint Operation: Law enforcement arrest 5 suspects involved in human trafficking
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - During a joint operation, Law Enforcement arrested five suspects who were involved in human trafficking. According to DPS, on Thursday, Jan. 19, DPS along with Amarillo police and Homeland Security Investigations arrested multiple people who were involved in human trafficking. As a result, the following suspects...
Another Greyhound Drug Bust In Amarillo. No Bag Checks?
It's not a big secret that Amarillo seems to have a bit of a drug problem. We hear of a lot of arrests being made due to drugs. Some of them small busts, some of them big ones. There's one bust that seems to happen more often than it should...
“Letters Soaked With Meth” Mailed to Capital Murder Suspect in Potter County Detention Center
I've said it once before, I'll say it again. I love the chaos that surrounds Amarillo's SWAT team. In a media release from the Potter County Sheriff's Office, two people have been arrested after an investigation linked them to "letters soaked with narcotics (methamphetamines)" being sent to an inmate at the Potter County Detention Center via United States Postal Service.
Randall County Creates Special Court For Soaring DV Cases
Domestic violence reports rose significantly in Amarillo over the last few years. The pandemic and lockdowns of 2020 brought about a unique set of complicating factors in how domestic violence cases are processed. In an effort to provide relief to a court system besieged by a staggering backlog of pending...
KFDA
‘It’s a multibillion dollar industry’: Scams targeting young adults in the Tx Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Nationally, senior citizens are the main target of scams but in the Texas Panhandle, that’s not necessarily the case. Young adults, ages 18 to 24, are highly targeted but less money is taken from them. Senior citizens are targeted less but more money is taken, experts said.
3 indicted in Potter County after fatal September shooting
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Three individuals have been indicted on “Murder” charges in relation to a shooting in mid-September 2022 that killed a 17-year-old in northeast Amarillo. According to documents filed in December in Potter County District Court, 23-year-old Keshawn Latrell Horn, 19-year-old Javonne Demontre Mayes and 18-year-old Kezabien Dionte Mayes were indicted on first-degree […]
Amarillo man sentenced to 2 years in federal prison after threatening Jewish rabbis
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from the US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas, an Amarillo man was sentenced Thursday to two years in federal prison for threatening to execute three prominent Jewish rabbis. As noted in previous reports, Christopher Stephen Brown was charged, and later indicted, in December 2021 […]
abc7amarillo.com
Staffing shortage keeping inmates from newly built Deaf Smith County Jail
DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — The Deaf Smith County Sheriff’s Office tells ABC 7 News staffing delays are preventing the transfer of inmates from its current jail into a brand new jail nearly four years after voters approved a $36.2 million bond to have a new jail built.
Potter County man sentenced to 38 years in prison for 2020 murder
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Potter County jury has convicted one man for the murder of Alejandro Chavez which happened in June of 2020. On Jan. 12, officials with the 47th District Attorney’s Office said a jury convicted Christopher Yager for the murder of Chavez after an original trial in April 2022 that resulted […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Man Arrested Drug Charges – Amarillo
A man from Dekalb County, Alabama has been arrested after officials found a bag with 336-thousand dollars worth of drugs at the Greyhound Bus Station in Amarillo. A criminal complaint filed on January 16, says an Amarillo Police K9 officer searched the Greyhound luggage compartment and found a black bag with four packages of cocaine.
Kidnapping of Crosby County teen was actually false statement, officials said
The Swisher County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that "a false statement' was made about a kidnapping that happened in Ralls, Texas, according to a press release posted on social media on Friday.
KFDA
Amarillo Police: Man dies after car hits person at Osage Street area
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police has released the name of the man who died in a pedestrian versus car incident at Osage Street area. According to officials, on January 21, at around 8:03 pm, officers were called about a crash involving a person dead at the area of S. Osage.
Potter County Commissioners’ Court considers giving land to ‘Homeless Heroes’ nonprofit
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Potter County Commissioners’ Court released the agenda for its meeting scheduled for Monday at 9 a.m., in the Commissioners’ Courtroom at 500 S. Fillmore in Amarillo. Items on the agenda up for discussion include considering conveying land to a local nonprofit, fire equipment purchases, and possibly accepting a grant […]
1 indicted after October shooting in north Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One man has been indicted in Potter County District Court on multiple charges related to a late October 2022 shooting in north Amarillo that resulted in the death of one man and left two injured. According to three indictments filed in Potter County District Court on Jan. 12, 23-year-old Bol Marko […]
kgncnewsnow.com
City Announces Adjustments to Route Modification Schedule
Vehicle for the City of Amarillo // Photo credits to Jake Boesen. Amarillo City Transit has announced the route modifications for Route 41 and 42 have been postponed until February 6th. ACT is reportedly making system adjustments to help them better serve bus stops and transfers between system routes. ACT...
KFDA
Train and semi crash shuts down FM 2943 east of Hereford
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - A train and semi crash has shut down Farm-to-Market Road 2943 just east of Hereford. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Cindy Barkley said on Monday evening, a train crashed into the trailer of a truck tractor on FM 2943 and U.S. 60. No injuries were...
KFDA
VIDEO: Dumas man on motorcycle dead after 2-vehicle crash in Moore County
KFDA
1 dead after being hit by vehicle at 27th and S. Ross Street
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are currently on scene about a vehicle and a pedestrian incident at S. Ross Street area. According to officials, officers were called around 8:02 p.m. about a vehicle hitting a person on 27th Street and S. Ross Street. Officers say the person has died.
Dumas man dead after early Friday motorcycle crash
A Dumas man is dead after being involved in a Friday morning motorcycle crash in Moore County, two miles west of Dumas.
abc7amarillo.com
Body found west of Amarillo confirmed to be man missing since June
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — Human remains found in December near Indian Hill and Hope Road have been confirmed as that of a man missing since June. Wade Benjamin Pierce, 28, was reported missing on June 6, 2022, after family members had not seen him for six days. The...
