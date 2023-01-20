Read full article on original website
wvtm13.com
Impact Weather across Alabama Tuesday night into Wednesday
Impact Weather hits Alabama again this week with severe storms to the south and high wind gusts statewide Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. After that, it looks quieter for a few days. Check the video forecast for the latest. MIDWEEK IMPACT WEATHER. A mostly clear sky sets up a widespread...
wvtm13.com
Sunny and dry today, but storms return later this week
Enjoy the sunshine and dry weather today, as it will be short-lived. Another storm system brings Impact Weather again this coming week. Check the video forecast for the latest. SUNNY, DRY. Clouds have already begun to clear, with brighter skies returning to central Alabama. Despite mostly sunny skies, a northerly...
Alabama Skies: Clearing today before next round of severe weather potential
We’re finally going to dry out a little today, but it won’t last long as we’ll have our next chance for severe storms across parts of the state Tuesday night. Clouds remain in some areas this morning, but most of us will enjoy brilliant sunshine by this evening. Temperatures remain seasonable today and tonight before warming up with some thicker humidity tomorrow in advance of the storm system.
weisradio.com
Severe Weather Likely for Central and South Alabama Tuesday Going into Wednesday
Confidence has increased some about the potential for severe weather for south Alabama on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service in warned of the potential for “significant” severe weather for southwest Alabama and said all forms of severe weather will be possible for south Alabama starting Tuesday night.
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers tonight with a chilly start to the week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Sunday! There is still a chance for scattered showers across central Alabama tonight. Most of central Alabama will be dry by 5 am Monday morning. Tonight, will be chilly, with lows in the upper 30s. Roads are still sleek, so be cautious of any ponding. Expect winds to be calm tonight. As you’re preparing for the work week ahead, plan to dress warm Monday morning! Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to start your work week.
Forecast: Chance of tornadoes, severe storms in Gulf states
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A cold front forecast to move across the Gulf Coast will bring an enhanced threat of severe storms and tornadoes to communities from Louisiana to Florida. The greatest potential for severe weather Tuesday into early Wednesday will stretch across an area populated by more than 4.5 million people across four Southern […]
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Rain returns across the state over the weekend
LINGERING SHOWERS: The large mass of rain that covered Alabama last night has moved on to the east, but a few lingering showers are possible today, mainly over the northern half of the state. Partial clearing could begin this afternoon as drier air begins to arrive. Temperatures remain seasonal with highs in the 50s over North Alabama, with 60s to the south.
Wind Advisory Issued: Expect Wind Gusts Up to 40 MPH in Alabama
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a "Wind Advisory" from January 24, 9:00 PM until January 25, 3:00 PM CST,. It impacts the following counties: Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Etowah, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lamar, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Marion, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Tuscaloosa, Walker, and Winston.
Tornado stats, I-65 rocket, Mardi Gras parades: Down in Alabama
Last year was the second-most-prolific calendar year for confirmed tornadoes in Alabama. NASA and the U.S. Space & Rocket Center issued a statement that the welcome center rocket will be coming down. Alabama’s Mardi Gras parade season got started on Saturday on Dauphin Island with the Krewe De La Dauphine....
Wind Advisory Issued Ahead Of Strong Winds
A robust storm system tracking through the region late Tuesday night into Wednesday will bring the threat of strong winds to the area. Ahead of this threat, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 3 p.m. Wednesday. All counties in North Alabama are included along with parts of […]
WSFA
First Alert: Rain/storms return Tuesday night into Wednesday morning
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a wet and cloudy Sunday across Central and South Alabama. A shower or two will linger overnight. Clouds will stick around, thinning a bit as we move into the morning hours Wednesday. Overnight lows will hover in the 30s and 40s with a breezy west wind.
wdrb.com
Last Look at Sunday's Wintry Mix Forecast
The small weather system bringing rain and snow to our area Sunday morning is slowly getting closer to us. This low pressure center is already creating both rain and snow and it will bring those to our communities starting early Sunday. By 3 AM moisture is arriving in our southern...
fox17.com
What a catch: Fisherman sets new Alabama alligator gar record
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has certified a new state record alligator gar. The huge fish officially weighed 162 pounds. There are three species of gar that live in the Tennessee River - longnose, shortnose and spotted gar. Because of their resemblance to alligators, some people often refer to them as alligator gar. But true alligator gar are actually a different species not found in the Tennessee River.
THUNDERBOLT 12: Rain, snow impacts area roadways of Connecticut
Rain is expected to gradually transition to snow later this morning with accumulations mostly in Litchfield County and northern parts of the state.
alreporter.com
DHR offering SNAP Replacement benefits to seven counties following Jan. 12 tornadoes
The Alabama Department of Human Resources is replacing SNAP benefits for program participants in seven counties who experienced storm-related food losses on Jan. 12. Eligible SNAP recipients in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Hale and Tallapoosa counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR offices by Thursday, Feb. 2. A combined 45,489 SNAP recipients live in the seven affected counties.
‘Christmas in January’: Alabama’s Santa and Mrs. Clauses flock to the beach
Wayne Smith spent Saturday serving hamburgers and cheeseburgers with onion rings and fries, milk shakes, cake slices and probably a few cookies to a large group of guests with white bushy beards packing plenty of Ho, Ho, Ho’s. “It’s like Christmas in January,” said Smith, a server at Sunliner...
WRBI Radio
Area hit with surprise heavy snowfall
Southeastern IN — Talk about a Sunday morning surprise. The area was hit with several inches of snow early yesterday despite early predictions of 1 to 2. A Winter Storm Warning was issued but was canceled several hours before it was set to expire, thanks to temperatures warming to above the freezing mark.
Iconic Saturn 1B Rocket in Alabama to be Taken Down
For Tennesseans who travel down I-65 South headed to the beach, you’ve probably seen the Saturn 1B rocket and stopped at the Alabama Welcome Center that sits adjacent to the rocket. Currently, the Alabama Welcome Center is closed for renovations and Alabama officials say the rocket needs to be...
The Daily South
12 Weekend Getaways In Alabama We Love
Spanning mountains, plains, and beaches, Alabama proves to be a wonderful spot for many vacations. Too diverse to pack into one trip, we recommend exploring the state one short getaway at a time. Dive into ocean waters and coastal thrills one weekend then enjoy lakeside festivities the next. Discover one of Alabama’s historic cities another weekend and trek "Alabama's Aspen" the weekend after that. No matter what kind of short-term escape you seek, we’ve got you covered with the must-see destinations that you can fall in love with in just a couple days. When looking for a place to get away in sweet home Alabama, the options are endless.
wvtm13.com
Deadly Alabama tornado on ground for over 80 miles
We have learned more about the deadly and destructive long track tornado that killed seven and injured over a dozen others in Autauga County on January 12th. The tornado was rated an EF-3 by the National Weather Service. Peak winds were estimated to have reached 150 mph based on the damage seen and integrity of structures affected. The maximum width of the tornado has been estimated to be 1500 yards. That is fifteen football fields wide!
