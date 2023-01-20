Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Montgomery County man charged with raping employee at spa in Phoenixville
PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. - A Montgomery County man is being accused of raping a female employee at a spa in Phoenixville, Chester County. Keith Cleghorn, 36, of Stowe, Pa, raped the worker during a massage at the spa on Jan. 9, according to a news release from the Chester County District Attorney's Office.
State trooper arrested in road rage incident
Chester County, Pa. — A Pennsylvania state trooper was arrested after pulling a gun on another motorist in an alleged road rage incident, officials announced Friday.The Chester County district attorney’s office said Trooper David Levy, 36, of Kennett Square, was charged with official oppression, recklessly endangering another person, possessing an instrument of crime, and simple assault. Last month, while off-duty, the trooper reportedly forced another vehicle off the roadway and stopped vehicles near the entrance of Longwood Gardens after driving recklessly on Route 1 in...
Main Line Media News
Lower Providence contractor accused of stealing nearly $500,000 from customers in 6 counties
NORRISTOWN — A Lower Providence business owner is accused of home improvement fraud during which he allegedly stole nearly $500,000 from 64 homeowners in six counties, including taking payments from homeowners for the purchase of home backup generators that were never installed. Joseph Ford, 53, of the 3400 block...
fox29.com
Body found behind homes in Upper Darby identified as Delaware woman, police say
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Authorities say the partially decomposed body found behind homes in Pennsylvania last week is a Delaware woman who has been missing since early December. The Upper Darby Police Department identified the woman as 61-year-old Rosemary Byrne who they say was reported missing by her family on Dec. 12.
Montco Man Accused Of Raping Masseuse In Chesco: DA
A Montgomery County man is accused of sexually assaulting an employee at a Phoenixville massage parlor and threatening to kill her if she screamed, authorities have announced. Keith Cleghorn, a 36-year-old from Stowe, is charged with rape, terroristic threats, simple assault and related counts stemming from his visit to the Seven Stars Spa and Bodyworks on Jan. 9, said Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan in a statement.
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Chester County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyotes being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has sent...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner seeks family of Lower Heidelberg man
BERN TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office is looking for the family of a Lower Heidelberg Township man. Ronald Stuhrmann, 63, was pronounced dead Sunday at his home of natural causes, the coroner's office said. Anyone with information on his next of kin is asked to call the...
WDEL 1150AM
Two dead in separate downstate accidents
Members of the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit are working a pair of fatal accidents, one in Sussex County and the other in Kent County, about five hours apart. The first incident happened on Route 1 at the Rehoboth Avenue Extension just before 7:30 Sunday night, January 22, 2023.
Main Line Media News
‘Middleman’ in multi-county gun trafficking network sent to prison
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man will spend at least six years behind bars after admitting to his role as a “middleman” for a multi-county gun trafficking network that was dismantled by Montgomery County’s Violent Crime Unit. Tymir Kaseim Allen, 24, was sentenced to 6 to 16...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police ID Reading's first homicide victim of 2023
READING, Pa. - Police have released the identity of Reading's first homicide victim this year. Investigators identified 47-year-old Eric Ferrar as the man shot in his car on the 300 block of Washington Street on January 18. He later died at the hospital of his injuries. Reading Police are still...
Man charged after South Whitehall standoff, police say
A man was arrested following an hours-long standoff with police Friday that shutdown a neighborhood in Lehigh County. South Whitehall Township police said they were called Friday to a home in the 2200 block of Pirma Avenue for a man accused of assaulting a family member and threatening to harm other people in the home.
WFMZ-TV Online
Wyomissing Police investigating fatal accident
WYOMISSING, Pa. - Police in Wyomissing are investigating a fatal accident from over the weekend. The single vehicle crash happened just past noon Saturday near the 422/222 interchange. Police located a car in a wooded area off the roadway and found 38-year-old Celines Suarez of Ontelaunee Township deceased inside. Investigators...
Man, 35, Shot Dead In Camden: Prosecutor
A 35-year-old man was shot dead Monday, Jan. 23, in Camden, authorities said. Camden County police received a ShotSpotter activation for gunfire at 8:21 a.m. in the 1100 block of Lansdowne Avenue, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. Police found a...
local21news.com
Missing York Co. man found dead in Delaware state
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Red Lion native has been found dead in Delaware according to Pennsylvania State Police. Daniel Hesketh, 38-years-old, was last seen Jan. 14 in Colerain Township in Lancaster County. On Thursday, Jan. 19, Delaware State Police started an investigation into a dead man found...
Man dies after being shot by police officer in Deptford Township, N.J.
The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is investigating a fatal police-involved shooting in Deptford Township.
WGAL
Double homicide, thieves caught on camera, never-ending scam – these were some of the top stories this week
From disturbing accusations against a Pennsylvania woman, thieves caught on camera ransacking a store and a scam that just won't quit, these were some of the most-watched stories on WGAL.com this week. 1. Daughter accused in double homicide, dismemberment. A Pennsylvania woman murdered and dismembered her parents with a chainsaw,...
fox29.com
Suspect shot by officers during home invasion in New Castle County, police say
NEW CASTLE, Del. - An early morning home invasion ended with an officer-involved shooting when one of the suspects was struck by gunfire in New Castle County. Police say they confronted two armed suspects while responding to a home invasion on Minuit Drive just before 2 a.m. Sunday. Officers fired...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Convicted of Raping Woman at Philadelphia's Love Park in 2020
A man has been convicted of raping a woman at Philadelphia's Love Park nearly three years ago. On Monday Quindell Campbell, 26, pleaded guilty to rape by forcible compulsion, aggravated assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion, indecent assault by forcible compulsion, recklessly endangering another person and aggravated indecent assault by forcible compulsion.
WFMZ-TV Online
Missing woman in Upper Providence Twp. found safe
UPPER PROVIDENCE TWP., Pa. - The Upper Providence Township Police Department issued a missing person report for Patricia Cutrona. Concern was raised after Ms. Cutrona was last seen leaving her home on foot after midnight on January 22, 2023. She was without her phone, keys, or wallet. She has since...
Coroner IDs Victim Of Double Allentown Restaurant Shooting
A 28-year-old woman died and a 28-year-old man was wounded in a shooting at an Allentown restaurant early Sunday, Jan. 22, authorities said.Police responding to Mamajuana on Union Boulevard found Blessing Alida Taveras suffering a gunshot wound around 4:15 a.m., according to police and the Leh…
