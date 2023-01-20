ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennett Square, PA

NorthcentralPA.com

State trooper arrested in road rage incident

Chester County, Pa. — A Pennsylvania state trooper was arrested after pulling a gun on another motorist in an alleged road rage incident, officials announced Friday.The Chester County district attorney’s office said Trooper David Levy, 36, of Kennett Square, was charged with official oppression, recklessly endangering another person, possessing an instrument of crime, and simple assault. Last month, while off-duty, the trooper reportedly forced another vehicle off the roadway and stopped vehicles near the entrance of Longwood Gardens after driving recklessly on Route 1 in...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Montco Man Accused Of Raping Masseuse In Chesco: DA

A Montgomery County man is accused of sexually assaulting an employee at a Phoenixville massage parlor and threatening to kill her if she screamed, authorities have announced. Keith Cleghorn, a 36-year-old from Stowe, is charged with rape, terroristic threats, simple assault and related counts stemming from his visit to the Seven Stars Spa and Bodyworks on Jan. 9, said Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan in a statement.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner seeks family of Lower Heidelberg man

BERN TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office is looking for the family of a Lower Heidelberg Township man. Ronald Stuhrmann, 63, was pronounced dead Sunday at his home of natural causes, the coroner's office said. Anyone with information on his next of kin is asked to call the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Two dead in separate downstate accidents

Members of the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit are working a pair of fatal accidents, one in Sussex County and the other in Kent County, about five hours apart. The first incident happened on Route 1 at the Rehoboth Avenue Extension just before 7:30 Sunday night, January 22, 2023.
KENT COUNTY, DE
WFMZ-TV Online

Police ID Reading's first homicide victim of 2023

READING, Pa. - Police have released the identity of Reading's first homicide victim this year. Investigators identified 47-year-old Eric Ferrar as the man shot in his car on the 300 block of Washington Street on January 18. He later died at the hospital of his injuries. Reading Police are still...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Wyomissing Police investigating fatal accident

WYOMISSING, Pa. - Police in Wyomissing are investigating a fatal accident from over the weekend. The single vehicle crash happened just past noon Saturday near the 422/222 interchange. Police located a car in a wooded area off the roadway and found 38-year-old Celines Suarez of Ontelaunee Township deceased inside. Investigators...
WYOMISSING, PA
Daily Voice

Man, 35, Shot Dead In Camden: Prosecutor

A 35-year-old man was shot dead Monday, Jan. 23, in Camden, authorities said. Camden County police received a ShotSpotter activation for gunfire at 8:21 a.m. in the 1100 block of Lansdowne Avenue, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. Police found a...
CAMDEN, NJ
local21news.com

Missing York Co. man found dead in Delaware state

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Red Lion native has been found dead in Delaware according to Pennsylvania State Police. Daniel Hesketh, 38-years-old, was last seen Jan. 14 in Colerain Township in Lancaster County. On Thursday, Jan. 19, Delaware State Police started an investigation into a dead man found...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Suspect shot by officers during home invasion in New Castle County, police say

NEW CASTLE, Del. - An early morning home invasion ended with an officer-involved shooting when one of the suspects was struck by gunfire in New Castle County. Police say they confronted two armed suspects while responding to a home invasion on Minuit Drive just before 2 a.m. Sunday. Officers fired...
NBC Philadelphia

Man Convicted of Raping Woman at Philadelphia's Love Park in 2020

A man has been convicted of raping a woman at Philadelphia's Love Park nearly three years ago. On Monday Quindell Campbell, 26, pleaded guilty to rape by forcible compulsion, aggravated assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion, indecent assault by forcible compulsion, recklessly endangering another person and aggravated indecent assault by forcible compulsion.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Missing woman in Upper Providence Twp. found safe

UPPER PROVIDENCE TWP., Pa. - The Upper Providence Township Police Department issued a missing person report for Patricia Cutrona. Concern was raised after Ms. Cutrona was last seen leaving her home on foot after midnight on January 22, 2023. She was without her phone, keys, or wallet. She has since...
UPPER PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, PA

