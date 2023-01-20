Chester County, Pa. — A Pennsylvania state trooper was arrested after pulling a gun on another motorist in an alleged road rage incident, officials announced Friday.The Chester County district attorney’s office said Trooper David Levy, 36, of Kennett Square, was charged with official oppression, recklessly endangering another person, possessing an instrument of crime, and simple assault. Last month, while off-duty, the trooper reportedly forced another vehicle off the roadway and stopped vehicles near the entrance of Longwood Gardens after driving recklessly on Route 1 in...

