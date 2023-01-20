Man suspected of Pima County murder found in Iowa

Updated on January 20, 2023 at 5:14 p.m.

On the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 20 the Tucson Police Department Homicide Unit was notified that homicide suspect Trevontea Howard-Brown had been located and arrested in northern Iowa.

TPD officers asked the public for help in finding Howard-Brown shortly after obtaining an arrest warrant for him in May 2022.

After unsuccessful leads on Howard-Brown's whereabouts, the U.S. Marshals Service was contacted and asked to join the search.

The U.S. Marshals found information pointing to a possible location in northern Iowa.

Members of the Charles City Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service found Howard-Brown at a residence early on Jan. 20.

After briefly hiding inside the house, Howard-Brown was eventually taken into custody without any problems.

He was transported and booked into the Floyd County Jail for his warrant for First Degree Murder and Attempted First Degree Murder. He is currently awaiting extradition back to Arizona.

U.S. Marshals and the Charles City Police Department arrested 24-year-old Trevontea Tyron Howard-Brown, who was wanted for felony murder.

The Charles City Police Department says Howard-Brown had an outstanding warrant for murder out of Pima County.

He was found in Iowa near a school that was placed on lockdown.

Howard-Brown is being held in the Floyd County Jail on a million dollar bond, according to CCPD.

