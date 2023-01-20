DURHAM, N.C. — A judge on Monday ordered Brianna Bridges, 26, held without bond on a murder charge related to the shooting death of man on Friday in Durham. Durham police said Alvis J. Gentry, 28, was shot Friday shortly before 6 p.m. in the 1100 block of Morreene Road. They do not believe the shooting was random. Julian Hall, an attorney hired by Bridges' family, said the pair had a previous romantic relationship.

