FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grammy Award Winner R&B Vocalist Howard Hewett to Perform Live at Pre-Valentine's Day Concert in Wake Forest, NCMBT Marketing Solutions & AssociatesWake Forest, NC
Public Reception at Town Hall to Welcome New Cary Town Council Member Ryan Eades To Take Place Thursday, January 26thJames TulianoCary, NC
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in North Carolina?Ted RiversCary, NC
North Carolina Teen Body-Slammed By Cop Gets $100,000 In Excessive Force Settlement. What Was That About?Chibuzo NwachukuDurham, NC
St. Aug’s and Carter forge a $75-plus million development projectThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
The Morning News: Murder Arrest, School Survey, Bacot’s Big Night
In today’s news: Chapel Hill police arrest three in a recent murder, Orange County Schools survey parents, and Armando Bacot sets records.
Woman with no previous criminal record charged with murder, held without bond in Durham shooting
DURHAM, N.C. — A judge on Monday ordered Brianna Bridges, 26, held without bond on a murder charge related to the shooting death of man on Friday in Durham. Durham police said Alvis J. Gentry, 28, was shot Friday shortly before 6 p.m. in the 1100 block of Morreene Road. They do not believe the shooting was random. Julian Hall, an attorney hired by Bridges' family, said the pair had a previous romantic relationship.
NC State Auditor issues statement, apologizes for hit-and-run, but the car owner calls it 'shallow'
North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood released a statement about the night she hit a parked car and drove away from the scene.
VIDEO: Police seek 4 in North Carolina Waffle House, gas station armed robberies
Police said Friday they are trying to identify the suspects in the armed robberies from Jan. 3.
Woman charged with fatally shooting man in Durham park identified
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A 26-year-old woman has been charged with murder after shooting a man at a Durham park on Friday, according to the Durham Police Department. The fatal shooting took place Friday night, shortly before 6 p.m. at Morreene Road Park, in the 1100 block of Morreene Road. Durham police said they found Alvis J. Gentry, 28, of Durham there suffering from a gunshot wound.
College student charged with man's shooting death
A judge withheld a decision on bail for Brianna Bridges until she can hear from the family of Alvis J. Gentry, who was shot in Durham. A judge withheld a decision on bail for Brianna Bridges until she can hear from the family of Alvis J. Gentry, who was shot in Durham.
Woman hits North Carolina customers with car after being denied entry, police say
A woman hit Spring Hope bar customers with her car Saturday night after she was denied entry to the business, according to the Spring Hope Police Department.
Late night business check leads to felony drug charge for Orange County man
GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A business check by deputies just after midnight Saturday led to a felony drug charge for an Orange County man. At 12:05 a.m. on Saturday, Alamance County Sheriff’s deputies said they were checking on a business in the 4000 block of N.C. 49 North near the Pleasant Grove community, according to the sheriff’s office.
Raleigh man accused of planning to go to Davidson County to take indecent liberties with child
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Raleigh man is accused of planning to go to Davidson County and commit sexual acts with a child, according to a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, detectives with the DCSO began investigating a man communicating with a 12-year-old through an electronic media device. The […]
WRAL Investigates: Chases by Highway Patrol surge; some question vague policies
The Highway Patrol reports 13 people were seriously hurt and seven people died in pursuits in 2022, including two innocent passengers involved in a crash in Johnston County in May. The Highway Patrol reports 13 people were seriously hurt and seven people died in pursuits in 2022, including two innocent...
State Auditor Beth Wood says she was 'shaken' and regrets leaving scene of post-gathering crash
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood acknowledged for the first time publicly that she left the scene of a Raleigh crash last month that resulted in a hit-and-run charge. Meanwhile, political opponents called for her resignation. In a statement Monday, Wood described the Dec. 8 crash...
State auditor: I made ‘serious mistake’ leaving accident
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s elected state auditor apologized Monday for leaving the scene of an accident last month after she drove her state-owned vehicle into a parked car, calling it a “serious mistake” and adding she would continue at her job. In a statement released days after the two charges against her became […]
BREAKING: Ga. LB Evan Bennett Becomes First 2024 UNC Commitment
North Carolina picked up its first commitment of the 2024 cycle on Monday -- Evan Bennett, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound linebacker from Eatonton (Ga.) Gatewood High. In November, Bennett made his inaugural visit to Chapel Hill for the Georgia Tech game. He left with a UNC scholarship offer, his first. He picked up another tender from Liberty on Monday.
Injured NC State player asked ‘What’s the score?’ when mom boarded ambulance
Smith hit the floor hard after he drove to the basket in the second half and was fouled by UNC forward Leaky Black.
McDonald’s employee shot in North Carolina; co-workers helped victim to safety in cooler after shooting
On Friday shortly after 7:45 p.m., police responded to a McDonald's on 9698 Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh, near Durant Road.
Brunchin’ in Durham: The Best Breakfast in Durham – 2023
Get ready to fuel up and start your day off right with the best breakfast spots in Durham, North Carolina. From classic southern-style dishes to unique twists on traditional favorites, these restaurants have it all. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes, savory biscuits and gravy, or a hearty omelette, you’ll find...
Billboard in Franklin Co. calls for resignation of state auditor charged in hit-and-run
A billboard in Youngsville is calling for the resignation of State Auditor Beth Wood, who faces a misdemeanor hit-and-run charge after crashing her government-owned Camry into a parked car in December. The billboard, which appears to be an LED billboard that rotates through ads, can be seen on U.S. Highway...
Raleigh man charged for indecent messages with 12-year-old
The sheriff's office said the suspect described his intention to travel to Davidson County to perform sexual acts with the child.
31-year-old man shot, killed in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot and killed in Greensboro on Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 5:06 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 1900 block of Larkin Street after getting a report of an aggravated assault. At the scene, police found Jordan Mckale Little, 31, suffering from […]
Car owner speaks after vehicle involved in NC Auditor hit-and-run charge
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Chris Valverde said his daughter didn’t believe it at first. “Some of her co-workers came in and said ‘hey, there’s a car on top of your car. She said, no there’s not. You’re joking with me’,” said Valverde. She was working in downtown Raleigh the night of Dec. 8. Valverde said […]
