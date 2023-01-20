ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

WRAL News

Woman with no previous criminal record charged with murder, held without bond in Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. — A judge on Monday ordered Brianna Bridges, 26, held without bond on a murder charge related to the shooting death of man on Friday in Durham. Durham police said Alvis J. Gentry, 28, was shot Friday shortly before 6 p.m. in the 1100 block of Morreene Road. They do not believe the shooting was random. Julian Hall, an attorney hired by Bridges' family, said the pair had a previous romantic relationship.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

WRAL

cbs17

Late night business check leads to felony drug charge for Orange County man

GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A business check by deputies just after midnight Saturday led to a felony drug charge for an Orange County man. At 12:05 a.m. on Saturday, Alamance County Sheriff’s deputies said they were checking on a business in the 4000 block of N.C. 49 North near the Pleasant Grove community, according to the sheriff’s office.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

WRAL Investigates: Chases by Highway Patrol surge; some question vague policies

The Highway Patrol reports 13 people were seriously hurt and seven people died in pursuits in 2022, including two innocent passengers involved in a crash in Johnston County in May. The Highway Patrol reports 13 people were seriously hurt and seven people died in pursuits in 2022, including two innocent...
WNCT

State auditor: I made ‘serious mistake’ leaving accident

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s elected state auditor apologized Monday for leaving the scene of an accident last month after she drove her state-owned vehicle into a parked car, calling it a “serious mistake” and adding she would continue at her job. In a statement released days after the two charges against her became […]
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

BREAKING: Ga. LB Evan Bennett Becomes First 2024 UNC Commitment

North Carolina picked up its first commitment of the 2024 cycle on Monday -- Evan Bennett, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound linebacker from Eatonton (Ga.) Gatewood High. In November, Bennett made his inaugural visit to Chapel Hill for the Georgia Tech game. He left with a UNC scholarship offer, his first. He picked up another tender from Liberty on Monday.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
gotodestinations.com

Brunchin’ in Durham: The Best Breakfast in Durham – 2023

Get ready to fuel up and start your day off right with the best breakfast spots in Durham, North Carolina. From classic southern-style dishes to unique twists on traditional favorites, these restaurants have it all. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes, savory biscuits and gravy, or a hearty omelette, you’ll find...
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

31-year-old man shot, killed in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot and killed in Greensboro on Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 5:06 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 1900 block of Larkin Street after getting a report of an aggravated assault. At the scene, police found  Jordan Mckale Little, 31, suffering from […]
GREENSBORO, NC

