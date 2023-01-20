ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrboro, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chapelboro.com

Speaking of Schools: CHCCS Superintendent Dr. Nyah Hamlett

Chapel Hill Carrboro City Schools Superintendent Dr. Nyah Hamlett spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Monday, January 23rd. She discussed the N&O article that questioned her doctoral dissertation, gave a school health update, and discussed the idea of eliminating class rank. Podcast: Play in new window |...
CARRBORO, NC
chapelboro.com

Viewpoints: Who Owns the Chapel Hill Housing Problem?

“Viewpoints” is a place on Chapelboro where local people are encouraged to share their unique perspectives on issues affecting our community. If you’d like to contribute a column on an issue you’re concerned about, interesting happenings around town, reflections on local life — or anything else — send a submission to viewpoints@wchl.com.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL

Companies pitching Durham on hundreds of new jobs

The Durham County Board of Commissioners will hold two public hearings on two separate economic development projects that are eyeing Durham for constructing or outfitting facilities in the county on Monday night. The Durham County Board of Commissioners will hold two public hearings on two separate economic development projects that...
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

‘How Are We Engaging in Schools?’ Orange County Shares Survey Results

In its first meeting of the year, the Orange County Schools Board of Education discussed results from a survey that aimed to better understand issues facing parents and students. The Panorama Family-School Relationship Survey was administered to Orange County Schools last fall, and educators plan to use the results to...
cbs17

Supply chain issues affecting Durham school safety upgrades

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Public Schools is in the middle of improving its security measures at schools across the district, but school leaders tell CBS 17 supply chain issues are impacting the process. Executive Safety and Security Director Eva Howard tells CBS 17 the district is upgrading its...
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

Weeks-Long Outage Shows Need for Better Broadband in Chatham County

A neighborhood in the southwest part of the county spent most of October and December without internet or landline phone service, owing to back-to-back, weeks-long broadband outages. Those outages left at least five households along Charlie Cooper Road offline for a combined 51 days within that span of time. The...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
gotodestinations.com

Brunchin’ in Durham: The Best Breakfast in Durham – 2023

Get ready to fuel up and start your day off right with the best breakfast spots in Durham, North Carolina. From classic southern-style dishes to unique twists on traditional favorites, these restaurants have it all. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes, savory biscuits and gravy, or a hearty omelette, you’ll find...
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill: One-Way Traffic on Estes Drive to Extend to MLK Boulevard

The next phase of the Estes Drive Connectivity Project is leading to even more of the popular road being converted to one-way traffic, according to the Town of Chapel Hill. A release from the local government said starting the week of January 30, the stretch of Estes Drive from Somerset Drive to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will be shut off to west-bound traffic. Largely, residents who use Somerset Drive and those with driveways along that part of Estes Drive will be affected, according to the town. The change is for contractors to pick up work on new sidewalks and a bike lane on the south side of Estes Drive.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy