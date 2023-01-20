The next phase of the Estes Drive Connectivity Project is leading to even more of the popular road being converted to one-way traffic, according to the Town of Chapel Hill. A release from the local government said starting the week of January 30, the stretch of Estes Drive from Somerset Drive to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will be shut off to west-bound traffic. Largely, residents who use Somerset Drive and those with driveways along that part of Estes Drive will be affected, according to the town. The change is for contractors to pick up work on new sidewalks and a bike lane on the south side of Estes Drive.

