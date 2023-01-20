Read full article on original website
Public Reception at Town Hall to Welcome New Cary Town Council Member Ryan Eades To Take Place Thursday, January 26thJames TulianoCary, NC
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in North Carolina?Ted RiversCary, NC
North Carolina Teen Body-Slammed By Cop Gets $100,000 In Excessive Force Settlement. What Was That About?Chibuzo NwachukuDurham, NC
St. Aug’s and Carter forge a $75-plus million development projectThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Million dollar soccer tournament coming to CaryThe Triangle TribuneCary, NC
chapelboro.com
Speaking of Schools: CHCCS Superintendent Dr. Nyah Hamlett
Chapel Hill Carrboro City Schools Superintendent Dr. Nyah Hamlett spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Monday, January 23rd. She discussed the N&O article that questioned her doctoral dissertation, gave a school health update, and discussed the idea of eliminating class rank. Podcast: Play in new window |...
chapelboro.com
Viewpoints: Who Owns the Chapel Hill Housing Problem?
“Viewpoints” is a place on Chapelboro where local people are encouraged to share their unique perspectives on issues affecting our community. If you’d like to contribute a column on an issue you’re concerned about, interesting happenings around town, reflections on local life — or anything else — send a submission to viewpoints@wchl.com.
WRAL
Companies pitching Durham on hundreds of new jobs
The Durham County Board of Commissioners will hold two public hearings on two separate economic development projects that are eyeing Durham for constructing or outfitting facilities in the county on Monday night. The Durham County Board of Commissioners will hold two public hearings on two separate economic development projects that...
chapelboro.com
‘How Are We Engaging in Schools?’ Orange County Shares Survey Results
In its first meeting of the year, the Orange County Schools Board of Education discussed results from a survey that aimed to better understand issues facing parents and students. The Panorama Family-School Relationship Survey was administered to Orange County Schools last fall, and educators plan to use the results to...
chapelboro.com
The 5:00 News – OC Schools Survey, Opioid Settlement, and Armando In the Record Books
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the afternoon news, including a story on Orange County Schools family survey, how Opioid Settlement money is being used, and Armando Bacot in the record books. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
cbs17
Supply chain issues affecting Durham school safety upgrades
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Public Schools is in the middle of improving its security measures at schools across the district, but school leaders tell CBS 17 supply chain issues are impacting the process. Executive Safety and Security Director Eva Howard tells CBS 17 the district is upgrading its...
chapelboro.com
Weeks-Long Outage Shows Need for Better Broadband in Chatham County
A neighborhood in the southwest part of the county spent most of October and December without internet or landline phone service, owing to back-to-back, weeks-long broadband outages. Those outages left at least five households along Charlie Cooper Road offline for a combined 51 days within that span of time. The...
cbs17
Wake County school board member calls for community conversation about guns and schools
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In Wake County, one school board member is calling for a community conversation about gun violence and pleading with parents to keep their weapons locked up. “We need the community to please help us keep guns out of the hands of our children,” said board...
The top industries and employers in the Raleigh area
Learn about the biggest industries and employers in Wake County with this guide to local business.
WRAL
Is Raleigh losing its history? Loss of yet another beloved institution triggers discussion over preserving city's culture
RALEIGH, N.C. — The loss of yet another Raleigh institution has locals and city leaders asking: Is enough being done to preserve the city’s history?. We’re talking about The Rockford-it’s been in Raleigh for about 30 years. Add it to the ever-growing list of about 8 iconic places to close within the past year.
gotodestinations.com
Brunchin’ in Durham: The Best Breakfast in Durham – 2023
Get ready to fuel up and start your day off right with the best breakfast spots in Durham, North Carolina. From classic southern-style dishes to unique twists on traditional favorites, these restaurants have it all. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes, savory biscuits and gravy, or a hearty omelette, you’ll find...
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill: One-Way Traffic on Estes Drive to Extend to MLK Boulevard
The next phase of the Estes Drive Connectivity Project is leading to even more of the popular road being converted to one-way traffic, according to the Town of Chapel Hill. A release from the local government said starting the week of January 30, the stretch of Estes Drive from Somerset Drive to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will be shut off to west-bound traffic. Largely, residents who use Somerset Drive and those with driveways along that part of Estes Drive will be affected, according to the town. The change is for contractors to pick up work on new sidewalks and a bike lane on the south side of Estes Drive.
'Triangle baby boom' leads some to worry about local capacity for services, schools
"A new kindergarten class is born within the WakeMed system every day," a hospital spokesperson said.
Raleigh doctor who delivered 10,000 babies, fought for integrating health care, dies at 95
Dr. George Clyde Debnam, who was known as one of the most prominent Black physicians in Raleigh, died last week at the age of 95. An obituary posted for Debnam said he lived in Youngsville as a child but moved to Raleigh in 1943 to attend Shaw University after receiving encouragement from his professors at Shaw University.
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Murder Arrest, School Survey, Bacot’s Big Night
In today’s news: Chapel Hill police arrest three in a recent murder, Orange County Schools survey parents, and Armando Bacot sets records.
Protesters display nuclear bomb replica in Downtown Raleigh to protest federal nuclear funding
A replica of a nuclear bomb returned to Downtown Raleigh Sunday to commemorate the anniversary of the catastrophic 1961 B-52 nuclear bomber accident.
cbs17
Durham restaurant receives ‘C’ grade for 27 health violations, 12 critical: report
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A restaurant in Durham received a ‘C’ grade for several health and safety violations, according to a report. The restaurant, Church’s Chicken, located at 942 North Miami Boulevard, also had 12 critical violations, according to the N.C. Department of Environmental Health. According...
Raleigh man accused of planning to go to Davidson County to take indecent liberties with child
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Raleigh man is accused of planning to go to Davidson County and commit sexual acts with a child, according to a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, detectives with the DCSO began investigating a man communicating with a 12-year-old through an electronic media device. The […]
Motorcyclists gather on Capital Blvd for memorial, Raleigh police say
Raleigh police said motorcyclists gathered on Capital Boulevard Saturday afternoon for a rally.
chapelboro.com
On Air Today: Health Director Quintana Stewart on COVID and More
Orange County health director Quintana Stewart chats with Aaron about COVID-19 trends and how to stay healthy through the winter.
