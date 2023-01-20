Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Augusta celebrity, Wavy Man, brightens peoples day
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you have ever been in downtown Augusta, you may have seen a man waving and smiling, and not asking for anything in return. That man used to be homeless but not anymore. And during that period he started waving at cars passing by to try and brighten people’s days.
WRDW-TV
How Augusta school will be spending its $20,000 donation
A report from Aiken County deputies is painting a picture of what happened leading up to the death of a 1-year-old on Friday.
WRDW-TV
Future takes shape during students’ competition in Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over the weekend, middle schoolers across South Carolina came to Aiken to compete in the annual Future City Competition. This year’s theme challenged teams to build a city that addresses climate change using math and science. The winning team gets an all-expense-paid trip to Washington,...
wfxg.com
FOX54 Mornings: Augusta's relationship with Gold Cross on life support
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Tuesday will be crucial for the citizens of Augusta-Richmond County. Commissioners are set to vote on a contract valued at $1.95 million to, among other things, subsidize citizen's use of Gold Cross EMS service. Contract negotiations have been in the works since last spring, but the...
WRDW-TV
Aiken mayor unveils partnership at state of the city address
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The mayor of Aiken unveiled the new plan for the face of downtown Aiken after the original Project Pascalis imploded. The plan takes the $20 million in federal plutonium settlement funds and puts it towards a partnership with Savannah River National Laboratory, SRNL. We were live...
WRDW-TV
New genome mapping change tests for blood cancer
How Augusta school will be spending its $20,000 donation.
WRDW-TV
Georgia Cancer Center receives $400,000 from Paceline
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local nonprofit Paceline is presenting a $400,000 check to the Georgia Cancer Center from its 2022 fundraising season. A 25% participation increase over 2021 saw more than 400 people ride their bicycles in Paceline’s signature annual Fall event, PaceDay. The Paceline community has funded 13...
WRDW-TV
Students participate in Future City Competition
The Aiken Kiwanis Oyster Roast is a fundraiser that will be held at the Palmetto Golf Club. UGA football program showing support for dog-mauled boy. As a Columbia County boy recovers in the hospital after being attacked by three dogs, the Georgia Bulldogs had a surprise for him.
WRDW-TV
Columbia County schools raise financial stakes to find new hires
A report from Aiken County deputies is painting a picture of what happened leading up to the death of a 1-year-old on Friday. It’s national handwriting day, a farewell to Splash Mountain and a big welcome to comedienne Leanne Morgan. How Augusta school will be spending its $20,000 donation.
WRDW-TV
Details emerging in Aiken County death of 1-year-old child
A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School is receiving a $20,000 donation on behalf of Box Tops for Education. With her knack for finding comedy amid the chaos, Leanne Morgan will be bring laughs to Augusta.
WRDW-TV
Learn about the Aiken Kiwanis Oyster Roast this weekend
A report from Aiken County deputies is painting a picture of what happened leading up to the death of a 1-year-old on Friday. It’s national handwriting day, a farewell to Splash Mountain and a big welcome to comedienne Leanne Morgan. How Augusta school will be spending its $20,000 donation.
WRDW-TV
Augusta community comes together to stop the violence
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve heard new and old Augusta city leaders say it’s the community’s job to keep our kids off the streets and out of trouble. A Stop the Violence rally wrapped up near downtown Augusta where dozens of parents and their kids showed up to support the movement.
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: Closer look at who’s policing the police in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An all-new I-TEAM investigation takes a closer look at who’s keeping watch over those who protect and serve. It all started when the I-TEAM obtained a cell phone video of an incident from November off Glenn Hills Drive in Augusta. We also have the incident report from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
WRDW-TV
Investigation on two Augusta fire truck accidents continues
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The investigation continues after two Augusta trucks overturn while responding to emergency calls. The most recent accident happened Saturday night on Old Waynesboro Road. The first one happened on Washington Road, on the ramp to the I-20 West. Details are a clearer picture of how this may have happened.
WRDW-TV
Local nonprofit teaches healthy eating to prevent cancer
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta nonprofit, Reduce Your Risk held an educational cooking class at The Hub this weekend. The class emphasized eating and cooking healthy can reduce your risk for breast cancer. The group typically helps low-income families and minorities have access to breast cancer prevention and treatment resources.
WRDW-TV
‘He was a big presence’: North Augusta Middle School teacher’s life celebrated
NORTH AUGUSTA, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - Family. friends, co-workers and student of Latimer Blount Jr. gathered Saturday to celebrate his life. Blount served as an English teacher and football coach at North Augusta Middle School for nearly 25 years. He’s referred to as “Lat” by those who knew him best.
wfxg.com
Creative Corner with Vonetta Hinton - ft. Kamika Kamika
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - If you are looking for a sweet sound that fills your spirit...look no further. Gospel singer and songwriter Kamika Kamika has been singing since the age of two. She has a special reason behind her name. "Everybody says it twice…all growing up when I say my name…so I always repeat it…why not…two times," laughs Kamika.
WRDW-TV
Traffic accidents kill 3 people in 3 days across CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A rash of traffic accidents claimed the lives of a motorcyclist, a pedestrian and a driver, all within three days. The motorcyclist died in a crash that was reported at 3:15 p.m. Saturday for an accident on the eastbound side of the 2300 block of Riverwatch Parkway near Eisenhower Park.
WRDW-TV
This suspect is being sought in shooting at Augusta motel
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted in connection to a shooting. Deputies said Darrell Gathers, 65, is wanted in connection with a shooting that happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday at the Budgetel on Fifth Street.
wfxg.com
Clock is ticking on EMS agreement
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Emergency care in Augusta may be decided at Tuesday's special-called meeting of the commission. This week, four commissioners voted against the presented contract with service provider Gold Cross and one abstained. FOX54 reached out to all of those commissioners to find out why, and what their plans are for the future of emergency care in Richmond County.
