Georgia State

Olympia Tuten
2d ago

The way people are wrongfully accused and sentenced not a good idea to do SC should never be able to do this especially after bribing that little boy with IceCream , killing that little boy years ago who never killed them little girls SC should never ever think about execution

WRDW-TV

Scammers targeting SNAP recipients in Georgia, South Carolina

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials in both Georgia and South Carolina are warning the public about a phishing campaign involving texts claiming EBT benefit cards are locked. Georgia Department of Human Services officials say they’ve received reports of phony text messages asking customers to share EBT card numbers and PIN numbers.
WJCL

WJCL Special Report: The Trial of Alex Murdaugh

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — It began with a 911 call on June 7, 2021. It's now led to a once-prominent South Carolina attorney being put on trial for the murders of his wife and son. Watch WJCL's special report 'The Trial of Alex Murdaugh' above.
WRDW-TV

Georgia, South Carolina rank 9th, 11th for job quitting

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Georgia has the ninth-highest resignation rate in the country and South Carolina has the 11th, according to a new WalletHub study. The study ranked all 50 states and Washington, D.C., according to their resignation rates both last month and over the past 12 months. Georgia has a...
Motley Fool

The Best Cheap South Carolina Homeowners Insurance for 2023

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that pay us a commission. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. Homeowners insurance is rarely easy...
abccolumbia.com

Insurance fraud criminal sentenced, ordered to pay back SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The leader of a fraud ring that stole thousands of dollars from South Carolina’s unemployment insurance system over 11 years was convicted of fraud and other crimes. Diana B. Jordan was arrested in 2015 and charged with four counts of forgery and four counts of...
WRDW-TV

Georgia, South Carolina gas prices show a substantial jump

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gas prices showed a sharp spike in the past week across the CSRA. The average price in Georgia is $3.26 per gallon, up from $3.07 a week ago, according to AAA. Augusta’s gas price average as of Monday is $3.27, up from $3.07 a week earlier,...
WLTX.com

Pinheads unite for South Carolina's pinball state championship

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The best pinball players in South Carolina came to Columbia for the state’s annual pinball championship on Saturday. The event was held at Bang Back Pinball Lounge and organized by members of the International Flipper Pinball Association. The open championships were held on Saturday and...
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry lawmaker Tom Hartnett hospitalized

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Tom Hartnett is recovering after he was hospitalized Thursday for a perforated colon, said family members Saturday morning. Thomas F. “Tom” Hartnett, Jr. represents South Carolina House District 110. “Tom suffered from a perforated colon on Thursday morning in Columbia. He is being treated at Roper Hospital,” Alison Harnett wrote on […]
