TV doctor in Lucy Letby trial denies wrongly inserting lung drain in baby who was fighting for life

A TV doctor in the Lucy Letby trial today rejected an allegation that he had carried out an inadequate medical procedure that left a premature baby fighting for her life the next day.

Dr Ravi Jayaram, now the lead paediatrician at the Countess of Chester Hospital, was said to have inserted a lung drain in the wrong part of her chest.

Letby's barrister, Ben Myers, KC, put it to the doctor that his 'suboptimal performance' had created a risk to both the heart of Baby H and on her ability to breathe.

The following day she suffered a cardiac arrest that lasted 22 minutes and might have killed her. She survived the incident and has gone on to lead a healthy life. She is now aged seven.

Letby, 33, originally from Hereford, is accused of murdering seven babies while working in the hospital's neonatal unit and attempting to murder 10 more. She denies all the charges.

The attempts on Baby H's life are alleged to have taken place in the early hours of September 26 and 27, 2015 .

Jurors in the trial at Manchester Crown Court heard that medics on the unit were treating Baby H for an extensive pneumothorax – or collapsed lung – on September 25.

One doctor succeeded in inserting a so-called pigtail drain into the baby's chest to allow air to be released and thereby assist her breathing.

But as the problem persisted Dr Jayaram was called in and decided to insert a second drain. Since no other pigtail drains were available on the unit that night, he used a straight one.

Mr Myers questioned him at length about the initial entry point for the second drain, and about his suggestion that it was sufficiently loose to cause a risk of the tip touching the baby's heart and liver.

Dr Jayaram agreed that the ideal place to insert the drain would have been through the fifth intercostal space in the baby's chest.

But he told the barrister: 'This is an extensive pneumothorax and there's already a drain in. The one I put in was in the front part of the chest and it wasn't going to come into contact with those structures'.

When Mr Myers asked whether it could potentially touch the heart he replied: 'There's lung between the drain and the heart. It won't be touching the heart, and it's actually draining air out'.

Mr Myers: 'For an experienced doctor, it's in the wrong place, isn't it?'

Dr Jayaram: 'No, it's in the pleural cavity. You're concentrating on process rather than outcome. This drain needed to go in, and it actually made more sense to put it in lower down rather than in the same place'.

The barrister put to him that an x-ray taken 10 hours later showed that the drain had moved up close to the pigtail one inserted earlier. 'The one you put in could have been moving, couldn't it?'

The paediatrician replied: 'But it's not flapping up and down. It just shows the pneumothorax has continued to resolve'.

He went on: 'I'm struggling to understand the mechanism you're proposing – that it's moving up and down…It may move around to a small extent, but it would be very difficult to move a chest drain that's been sutured in'.

Mr Myers suggested it might if it hadn't been secure, if it had not been stitched in properly. He then asked: 'You sutured this one, didn't you?'

Dr Jayaram replied: 'Yes'.

The barrister then asked: 'Do you regard the way you inserted this drain as optimum practice?'

Dr Jayaram replied: 'In the circumstances of a baby with a pneumothorax who needed a drain put in, I think absolutely. I think that ideally I would have preferred to put in a pigtail, but the air needed to get out and I don't believe the position of the drain caused any other effects'.

Mr Myers persisted, putting it to the paediatrician: 'You put it in the wrong part of the chest, didn't you?'

Dr Jayaram replied: 'I would disagree entirely. I was putting it in a place that was needed. In terms of clinical medicine, yes, there are recommendations, but pragmatically you have to deal with the situation in front of you'.

It did not surprise him that there was some movement as the lung re-expanded, but he rejected the suggestion that it had been 'somehow flapping up and down'.

Mr Myers: 'This was sub-optimal performance by you?'

The paediatrician rejected the allegation, saying: 'In your questioning of me you very much focus on process. The process is to achieve an outcome. It was about doing the right thing to get that drain in.

'We succeeded, and actually made H more stable'.

He rejected the suggestion that his insertion of the drain had caused the baby's serious desaturations and cardiac arrest the following day.

'I would disagree that it's to do with the position of the drain I put in. I would humbly agree to disagree with you'.

In re-examination by Philip Astbury, prosecuting, Dr Jayaram was asked why he hadn't put the drain in the fifth intercostal space.

He replied: 'Firstly, there was already a drain in there. Secondly, we could see that air had accumulated lower down'.

Dr Jayaram, the lead paediatrician at the Countess of Chester, has previously told the jury that he and some of his senior colleagues had 'raised concerns' about Letby after a number of babies collapsed, but were told 'not to make a fuss'.

He said he had noticed the series of unusual and sometimes fatal collapses of babies in the neonatal unit.

But at the time he and colleagues were told they 'should not be saying such things' and 'not to make a fuss'.

Dr Jayaram has featured on health shows on Channel 4.

The trial resumes on Monday.