Mary Lou Boies (1929 – 2023)
Mary Lou Boies, 94, of Front Royal, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 21, 2023. She was a Woods Cove Assisted Living resident in Front Royal, Virginia. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 26, at 12:00 pm at Refuge United Methodist Church in Stephens City, with Pastor Latitia Schoeman officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church.
Dr. Robert Kidd named dean of Shenandoah University’s Bernard J. Dunn School of Pharmacy
Robert Kidd, Pharm.D., Ph.D., a stalwart of Shenandoah University’s pharmacy program, is the new dean of SU’s Bernard J. Dunn School of Pharmacy. Dr. Kidd, who has served as interim dean of SU’s pharmacy school since the departure of Rob DiCenzo, Pharm.D., in October 2021, moves into the role full time effective immediately. Kidd has been a faculty member in Shenandoah’s School of Pharmacy since 1998, when the school’s first graduating class was beginning its third year in the program.
Village at Leesburg Ice Festival on January 28
Village at Leesburg (located on Route 7 just east of Leesburg, Va.,) will host its most popular festival – Ice Festival on Saturday, January 28 from noon to 4 p.m. Ice carvers will begin work on their creations on Saturday morning with official festivities kicking off at noon. There...
Are you interested in getting financial help to educate your children?
Christine Accurso, America’s most successful promoter of “no strings attached” state financial aid directly to students who do not use public schools, will explain how they did it in Arizona. The event will be held at St. John’s Church, Front Royal, on Sunday, January 29th, at 3:00 in Fr. Ruehl Hall. This is a free event, and the public is invited.
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for January 23 – 27, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
