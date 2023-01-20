ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 9

Related
Cheddar News

New York’s Second Cannabis Dispensary Claims a Lot of Firsts

"When cannabis retail store Smacked Village opens its doors to the public Tuesday morning, it will be the Empire State’s second, licensed, adult-use cannabis retail store. But it also claims a lot of firsts.Smacked Village will be the first individual-owned shop after nonprofit Housing Works opened its dispensary in late December. It’s also the first Black-owned shop, and, crucially, the first shop owned by an individual harmed by punitive cannabis laws.“It's really overwhelming. It's a little scary. But at the same time, I got my family here, I got my wife here with me, and I just feel great,” owner...
NEW YORK STATE
101.5 WPDH

1st Major Snowstorm Predicted For New York State’s Hudson Valley

For the most part, until this week, the Hudson Valley has dodged snowstorms. But, it appears we are just days away from the first major snowstorm of the season. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Gothamist

A lot more than gas stoves: A deep dive into what NY must do to meet its climate law

Gas stoves sit on a long list of things, compiled by New York’s Climate Action Council, that need to be electrified for the state to meet its climate targets. The Climate Action Council, a 22-member state-appointed committee tasked with defining recommendations for the state’s climate law, believes there's still hope for New York to meet its goal. [ more › ]
96.9 WOUR

Hochul Confirms She’s Coming After Gas Stoves in New York

I think when it comes to issues in New York State we have bigger fish to fry and I don't care what kind of stove the fish is cooked on. Earlier this week, we reported that the country may be declaring war on gas stoves. According to Bloomberg, The US Consumer Product Safety Commission plans to address the many health, safety and environmental concerns that come from gas appliances.
101.5 WPDH

New York State Accepting Fellows Applications Pays $85K Per Year

Have you been looking for a new job? Have you thought about working in a role that would help your community? One that will potentially help everyone in the State of New York?. There is a job, it lasts two years and it pays pretty well, ok, pretty decent. The job is for New York State as a fellow. What is a fellow? How can you apply and how much does it pay? Keep reading for all of that info.
New York Post

Storm to drench New York as city experiences longest stretch without snow

The Big Apple’s snow drought is set to continue at least for the next few days — with rain instead expected to drench the region late into Monday. Flakes may fall on some parts of the Northeast Sunday, but not New York, as the city experiences its longest stretch without significant snowfall in recent history. “It’s just rain between now and this time tomorrow,” Fox meteorologist Christopher Tate told The Post on Sunday. A storm is expected to bring a torrential downpour Sunday into Monday along the I-95 corridor all the way to Boston, as well as in the New York metro area. While...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tripsavvy.com

10 Most Beautiful Castles in New York State

You don’t need to travel to Europe to visit beautiful, impressive castles. Boasting moody island fortresses and sprawling palaces that were once private homes, New York has dozens of castles throughout the state. While some are not open to the public, there are plenty that are, whether for tours or as event venues, hotels, or even restaurants.
101.5 WPDH

Gov. Hochul Announces Expansion for Addiction Treatment in NYS

Recently it was announced through the office of New York State Governor Kathy Hochul that expansions will be made to handling addiction treatment in the state. The opioid crisis has affected all of America, with New York State being among some of the hardest hit. Numerous court settlements have made it that the fighting of this epidemic is possible.
101.5 WPDH

What Does New York States Open Container Law Mean?

New York State is one where you cannot buy wine, liquor and beer in the same store. It is also the same state where you can buy beer at the drug store or the convenience mart at 8 am on Sunday, but on that same Sunday you will need to wait until noon to purchase wine or liquor. Some states are different.
LOUISIANA STATE
96.9 WOUR

Homemade De-Icer Perfect To Use In New York

The winter weather is back across New York and with the cold comes snow and ice. So what happens if you run out of salt or snow melt for your sidewalks and driveway?. Well, here is an easy solution. You can make your own. This easy-to-make de-icer only used four...
NEW YORK STATE
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
32K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy