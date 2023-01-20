Read full article on original website
New York’s Second Cannabis Dispensary Claims a Lot of Firsts
"When cannabis retail store Smacked Village opens its doors to the public Tuesday morning, it will be the Empire State’s second, licensed, adult-use cannabis retail store. But it also claims a lot of firsts.Smacked Village will be the first individual-owned shop after nonprofit Housing Works opened its dispensary in late December. It’s also the first Black-owned shop, and, crucially, the first shop owned by an individual harmed by punitive cannabis laws.“It's really overwhelming. It's a little scary. But at the same time, I got my family here, I got my wife here with me, and I just feel great,” owner...
1st Major Snowstorm Predicted For New York State’s Hudson Valley
For the most part, until this week, the Hudson Valley has dodged snowstorms. But, it appears we are just days away from the first major snowstorm of the season. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
New Strange Details: Hudson Valley Student Missing In New York State
New details are coming after a Hudson Valley student went missing earlier this month. Family and friends continue to ask for help. Family and friends are searching for 29-year-old Jordan Taylor. New Paltz, Spring Valley Graduate Is Missing. Taylor went to Spring Valley High School and graduated from SUNY New...
Rocks Falling From Sky Damage At Least 16 Cars In New York State
New York State Police from the Hudson Valley investigated 16 complaints of vehicles being hit by rocks on a well-traveled highway. Over the weekend, New York State Police from Troop K announced three people were arrested following reports of rocks being thrown at cars in the Lower Hudson Valley. Juveniles...
A lot more than gas stoves: A deep dive into what NY must do to meet its climate law
Gas stoves sit on a long list of things, compiled by New York’s Climate Action Council, that need to be electrified for the state to meet its climate targets. The Climate Action Council, a 22-member state-appointed committee tasked with defining recommendations for the state’s climate law, believes there's still hope for New York to meet its goal. [ more › ]
Hochul Confirms She’s Coming After Gas Stoves in New York
I think when it comes to issues in New York State we have bigger fish to fry and I don't care what kind of stove the fish is cooked on. Earlier this week, we reported that the country may be declaring war on gas stoves. According to Bloomberg, The US Consumer Product Safety Commission plans to address the many health, safety and environmental concerns that come from gas appliances.
Massive Payday Awaits People Across New York
Millions and millions of dollars are just waiting to be claimed by someone in New York.
Do As I Didn’t: Watch Your New York State License Expiration Date Closely
Some days I surprise myself with this whole adulting thing - being responsible not only for myself, but my 7-year-old daughter, our two cats, our home, my two jobs, and all that comes along with these things. Other days, my biggest accomplishment is getting into my car wearing two of...
stupiddope.com
Cannabis Connoisseurs Flock to Cloud 9 Dispensary for Tax-Free Cannabis in New York
Residents of New York who love cannabis are driving from all over the state to visit Cloud 9 Smoke Shop and Dispensary, located at the Shinnecock Indian Outpost 42 Montauk Hwy, Southampton, NY 11968. This dispensary offers the best tax-free cannabis in New York, and it’s quickly becoming the go-to destination for cannabis enthusiasts.
New York State Accepting Fellows Applications Pays $85K Per Year
Have you been looking for a new job? Have you thought about working in a role that would help your community? One that will potentially help everyone in the State of New York?. There is a job, it lasts two years and it pays pretty well, ok, pretty decent. The job is for New York State as a fellow. What is a fellow? How can you apply and how much does it pay? Keep reading for all of that info.
Storm to drench New York as city experiences longest stretch without snow
The Big Apple’s snow drought is set to continue at least for the next few days — with rain instead expected to drench the region late into Monday. Flakes may fall on some parts of the Northeast Sunday, but not New York, as the city experiences its longest stretch without significant snowfall in recent history. “It’s just rain between now and this time tomorrow,” Fox meteorologist Christopher Tate told The Post on Sunday. A storm is expected to bring a torrential downpour Sunday into Monday along the I-95 corridor all the way to Boston, as well as in the New York metro area. While...
New York snow: AccuWeather graphics show timing of upcoming winter storm for parts of state
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Winter weather on the horizon for New York is expected to begin mid-week, with northern sections of the state at a higher chance for continued snowfall. An AccuWeather forecaster said precipitation is expected to affect the five boroughs beginning Wednesday morning, though accumulation may not...
Route 20 westbound to New York State border temporarily closed
Route 20 approaching the New York State border will be temporarily closed, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation and the State of New York. The closure comes as a result of several fallen trees in the westbound lane of Route 20.
A conversation with members of the New York CAURD Coalition: ‘Ask me anything’ about NY cannabis with Jeffrey Hoffman
Jeffrey Hoffman is a New York City-based attorney who hosts “Ask Me Anything about Cannabis Legalization in New York” each week on LinkedIn. Hoffman and NY Cannabis Insider have partnered to bring those sessions into print in a Q&A format. Hoffman’s practice focuses on cannabis industry clients, including...
Are These Fireplaces Illegal In New York?
It seems that every day we learn about something new that New York State has banned or is planning on banning. From natural gas stoves to diesel trucks, New York's government likes to make sure that the state is on the leading edge when it comes to reducing emissions. But...
tripsavvy.com
10 Most Beautiful Castles in New York State
You don’t need to travel to Europe to visit beautiful, impressive castles. Boasting moody island fortresses and sprawling palaces that were once private homes, New York has dozens of castles throughout the state. While some are not open to the public, there are plenty that are, whether for tours or as event venues, hotels, or even restaurants.
Gov. Hochul Announces Expansion for Addiction Treatment in NYS
Recently it was announced through the office of New York State Governor Kathy Hochul that expansions will be made to handling addiction treatment in the state. The opioid crisis has affected all of America, with New York State being among some of the hardest hit. Numerous court settlements have made it that the fighting of this epidemic is possible.
What Does New York States Open Container Law Mean?
New York State is one where you cannot buy wine, liquor and beer in the same store. It is also the same state where you can buy beer at the drug store or the convenience mart at 8 am on Sunday, but on that same Sunday you will need to wait until noon to purchase wine or liquor. Some states are different.
This Upstate New York Metropolis Was Named One of the Best Fishing Spots in America
When you think of fishing in New York, what location does you mind take you to? Maybe on a little lake in the Adirondacks or a river near the Canadian border like the St. Lawrence?. While places like the Adirondacks or St. Lawrence River are great, those are not the...
Homemade De-Icer Perfect To Use In New York
The winter weather is back across New York and with the cold comes snow and ice. So what happens if you run out of salt or snow melt for your sidewalks and driveway?. Well, here is an easy solution. You can make your own. This easy-to-make de-icer only used four...
