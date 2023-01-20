ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJAC TV

Fatal Crash on Route 56 continues to be investigated

Johnstown, PA — Two men are dead and two more people remain in the hospital following a fatal crash on Haws Pike Friday afternoon in Westmoreland on the Cambria County line. Westmoreland's Deputy Coroner tells Channel 6 this is the first fatal crash resulting in two deaths so far this year in Westmoreland County and it continues to be investigated.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Pedestrian killed in Altoona crash

ALTOONA, Pa. (WJAC) — A man was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Altoona. Altoona Police said Saturday evening that it happened around 10:45 PM Friday in the 200 block of 17th Street. Police say a man, 38, was struck in the crosswalk and died from multiple injuries suffered in the crash.
ALTOONA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy