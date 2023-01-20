Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WJAC TV
Nothing but iron: DuBois gym hosts lifting tournament; raises money for youth programs
DUBOIS, Pa. (WJAC) — The Western Pennsylvania Police Athletic League (WPAL) in DuBois held its annual Winter Warrior Showdown weightlifting competition Saturday. The proceeds from the competition go toward the WPAL's youth programs. "People like tend to think that like weight-lifting's kind of get hard into, but it's really...
WJAC TV
Fatal Crash on Route 56 continues to be investigated
Johnstown, PA — Two men are dead and two more people remain in the hospital following a fatal crash on Haws Pike Friday afternoon in Westmoreland on the Cambria County line. Westmoreland's Deputy Coroner tells Channel 6 this is the first fatal crash resulting in two deaths so far this year in Westmoreland County and it continues to be investigated.
WJAC TV
Southern Huntingdon County elementary school delayed due to 7,600 gallon fuel oil spill
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. — Spring Farms Elementary School in Huntingdon County will be operating on a three hour delay on Monday due to a heating fuel tank leaking 7,600 gallons of fuel oil at the school over a 36 hour period, according to a Facebook post by the Southern Huntingdon County School District.
WJAC TV
Converting homes into affordable housing: Could one SC project serve as a template?
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WJAC) — Affordable housing has become a growing concern in recent years, especially since the pandemic. If you're looking to rent or buy a home these days in the State College area, let's just say it's not going to be cheap. It's why community leaders say...
WJAC TV
Pedestrian killed in Altoona crash
ALTOONA, Pa. (WJAC) — A man was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Altoona. Altoona Police said Saturday evening that it happened around 10:45 PM Friday in the 200 block of 17th Street. Police say a man, 38, was struck in the crosswalk and died from multiple injuries suffered in the crash.
Comments / 0