Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in South Carolina?Ted RiversNorth Charleston, SC
Fun things to do in Charleston, South CarolinaGenni FranklinCharleston, SC
Leading store chain opening new location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersMount Pleasant, SC
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
Nine SC Barbecue Eateries Made the “South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints” List for 2023Kennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
Related
abcnews4.com
Early voting period begins Monday for Charleston Co. school board special election
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Voters in District 6 of the Charleston County School District can cast their early votes beginning Monday to decide who fills the current vacancy on the school board. The early-voting period ends on Friday, Feb. 3. The special election comes as the result of...
abcnews4.com
Post office to host job fair on Tuesday to fill over 100 vacancies in Charleston area
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Summerville Post Office is hosting a job fair on Tuesday, Jan. 24 in order to recruit new hires to work in multiple locations, including Charleston, Summerville, Moncks Corner, Mount Pleasant and others. The job fair is taking place at the Dorchester County Library on...
Charleston City Paper
Today starts beginning of trial involving 2 murders, millions of dollars, family privilege
Alex Murdaugh, the disbarred Lowcountry lawyer from a Hampton County family of privilege, will be on trial starting today for the double murders of his wife and youngest son in June 2021. While the scion is not on trial this week for more than 100 state charges related to a Ponzi-like financial scheme, finances are expected to be a big part of the prosecution’s foundation of the case — that the murders were a cover-up for the disappearance of millions of dollars.
wtoc.com
Murdaugh family ties to the 14th Circuit solicitor’s office
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Alex Murdaugh’s family ties run deep in the Lowcountry. Generations of Murdaugh’s relatives put Alex in a position of power and influence. Prosecutors say Murdaugh abused that power and influence by acting as if he were above the law. Murdaugh’s family ties run...
abcnews4.com
Murdaugh murder trial brings influx of people to 'the front porch of the Lowcountry'
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCIV) — Day 1 of the Murdaugh double murder trial has wrapped up with the first round of jury selection. On Monday morning, the judge asked a pool of dozens of potential jurors if anyone had heard of the Alex Murdaugh case and every single person stood up to signal "yes."
abcnews4.com
DD2 Community shows their support for Steve LaPrad at school board meeting
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday night Dorchester District 2 held it's school boarding meeting. A variety of topics were touched on including the future of Steve LaPrad. Former students, community members, and parents showed their support with shirts that said " #WESTANDWITHLP." When parents and teachers were...
Long Creek Bridge in West Ashley to undergo two-month replacement project
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A bridge replacement project along the West Ashley Greenway is set to begin Monday afternoon, City of Charleston officials said. As part of the West Ashley Greenway Plan, the current wooden bridge over Long Creek will be replaced by a new eight-foot-wide aluminum bridge. Those who use the West Ashley Greenway […]
iheart.com
National, local media to converge in Walterboro for Murdaugh murder trial
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Members of the local and national media are expected to converge on the Town of Walterboro ahead of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial this week. The town of less than 6,000 people will be teeming with journalists for at least three weeks. CBS News will have crews stationed at the Colleton County Courthouse during the trial.
abcnews4.com
Road closure list in Charleston due to flooding
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Roads in Charleston have been closed by CPD due to flooding. CPD asks drivers to use caution and avoid driving through deep-standing water.
abcnews4.com
Building back history: Pine Tree Hotel construction underway on Mosquito Beach
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Pine Tree Hotel is being restored after flames destroyed the remnants in April of 2021. "With all the dancing and all the jumping up and down, and all that adrenaline flowing, and heat, this is Mosquito Beach," said William “Cubby” Wilder, the owner of Pine Tree Hotel.
abcnews4.com
Palmetto Carriage Works to host 'Locals Ride Free' day on Sunday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A horse carriage company that provides tours of historic downtown Charleston will be providing free rides for locals on Sunday, Jan. 29. Anyone who lives in Charleston, Berkeley or Dorchester counties can catch a free ride from Palmetto Carriage Works from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Proof of residency is required.
abcnews4.com
Lowcountry warming centers to open Monday night in anticipation of cold weather
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Churches in North Charleston and Summerville are offering those who need it a place to stay Monday evening in anticipation of cold weather overnight. North Charleston. Holy City Missions at Aldersgate United Methodist Church will accept guests from 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday. The...
abcnews4.com
Charleston Boat Show begins Friday at Charleston Area Convention Center Complex
CHARLESTON S.C. (WCIV) — The region's largest boat show, presented by Lowcountry Chevy Dealers, will host 85 plus boat lines and 130 exhibitors this Friday through Sunday. "We are thrilled that the show is full this year and inventory is back. This is great news for those seeking to purchase a boat at the show. Last year we had more than 11,000 people come through the show," she says, "and we expect another great turnout this year," says Jacqui McGuinness, president of JBM & Associates.
live5news.com
Tri-County area in low and medium levels in latest COVID data
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest COVID tracking map shows three counties in South Carolina are in high levels of COVID-19, but none of them are in the Tri-County area. The CDC’s latest data, released Thursday, shows Charleston and Berkeley Counties in low...
wspa.com
Photos: Murdaugh filing provides new details about murders
The legal team for disbarred attorney and accused murderer Alex Murdaugh is providing more insight into the night that his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul were killed at their Colleton County property. Photos: Murdaugh filing provides new details about …. The legal team for disbarred attorney and accused murderer...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in South Carolina?
Anita Zucker is a businesswoman and philanthropist from South Carolina. She is the CEO of The InterTech Group, Inc., a privately held chemical manufacturing and technology company based in North Charleston, South Carolina.
Charleston City Paper
State board votes to dissolve Charleston school’s charter
The South Carolina Public Charter School District (SCPCSD) Board of Trustees voted Thursday to revoke the charter status of Charleston Advancement Academy (CAA), which has campuses in North Charleston and James Island. It’s unclear whether the school will challenge the decision. “Revoking the charter means the school will close...
abcnews4.com
Bridge replacement project along West Ashley Greenway to begin Monday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Construction is set to begin Monday afternoon on a brand-new bridge along the West Ashley Greenway. The existing wooden bridge between Arlington Drive and Parkdale Drive, which spans over Long Creek, will be replaced by an eight-foot-wide aluminum bridge, city officials say. Previous Coverage: Upgrades...
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies man killed in Richland County shooting
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Coroner has identified the person killed in a homicide in Ridgeville on Highway 78 on Jan. 19. D'Angelo Smith, 46, of Ridgeville, was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner at 7:02 p.m. The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is investigating the...
abcnews4.com
Murder of Johns Island man remains unsolved 7 years later
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — It's been seven years since 35-year-old Jason Edward Arion was found murdered in his bed. Charleston County Deputies say an out-of-state caller requested a welfare check on Arion's home. When deputies arrived at Arion's home, the front door was unlocked. CCSO says no suspects...
Comments / 3