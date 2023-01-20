ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Charleston City Paper

Today starts beginning of trial involving 2 murders, millions of dollars, family privilege

Alex Murdaugh, the disbarred Lowcountry lawyer from a Hampton County family of privilege, will be on trial starting today for the double murders of his wife and youngest son in June 2021. While the scion is not on trial this week for more than 100 state charges related to a Ponzi-like financial scheme, finances are expected to be a big part of the prosecution’s foundation of the case — that the murders were a cover-up for the disappearance of millions of dollars.
CHARLESTON, SC
wtoc.com

Murdaugh family ties to the 14th Circuit solicitor’s office

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Alex Murdaugh’s family ties run deep in the Lowcountry. Generations of Murdaugh’s relatives put Alex in a position of power and influence. Prosecutors say Murdaugh abused that power and influence by acting as if he were above the law. Murdaugh’s family ties run...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

National, local media to converge in Walterboro for Murdaugh murder trial

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Members of the local and national media are expected to converge on the Town of Walterboro ahead of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial this week. The town of less than 6,000 people will be teeming with journalists for at least three weeks. CBS News will have crews stationed at the Colleton County Courthouse during the trial.
WALTERBORO, SC
abcnews4.com

Palmetto Carriage Works to host 'Locals Ride Free' day on Sunday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A horse carriage company that provides tours of historic downtown Charleston will be providing free rides for locals on Sunday, Jan. 29. Anyone who lives in Charleston, Berkeley or Dorchester counties can catch a free ride from Palmetto Carriage Works from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Proof of residency is required.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston Boat Show begins Friday at Charleston Area Convention Center Complex

CHARLESTON S.C. (WCIV) — The region's largest boat show, presented by Lowcountry Chevy Dealers, will host 85 plus boat lines and 130 exhibitors this Friday through Sunday. "We are thrilled that the show is full this year and inventory is back. This is great news for those seeking to purchase a boat at the show. Last year we had more than 11,000 people come through the show," she says, "and we expect another great turnout this year," says Jacqui McGuinness, president of JBM & Associates.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Tri-County area in low and medium levels in latest COVID data

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest COVID tracking map shows three counties in South Carolina are in high levels of COVID-19, but none of them are in the Tri-County area. The CDC’s latest data, released Thursday, shows Charleston and Berkeley Counties in low...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Photos: Murdaugh filing provides new details about murders

The legal team for disbarred attorney and accused murderer Alex Murdaugh is providing more insight into the night that his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul were killed at their Colleton County property. Photos: Murdaugh filing provides new details about …. The legal team for disbarred attorney and accused murderer...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Charleston City Paper

State board votes to dissolve Charleston school’s charter

The South Carolina Public Charter School District (SCPCSD) Board of Trustees voted Thursday to revoke the charter status of Charleston Advancement Academy (CAA), which has campuses in North Charleston and James Island. It’s unclear whether the school will challenge the decision. “Revoking the charter means the school will close...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Bridge replacement project along West Ashley Greenway to begin Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Construction is set to begin Monday afternoon on a brand-new bridge along the West Ashley Greenway. The existing wooden bridge between Arlington Drive and Parkdale Drive, which spans over Long Creek, will be replaced by an eight-foot-wide aluminum bridge, city officials say. Previous Coverage: Upgrades...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Coroner identifies man killed in Richland County shooting

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Coroner has identified the person killed in a homicide in Ridgeville on Highway 78 on Jan. 19. D'Angelo Smith, 46, of Ridgeville, was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner at 7:02 p.m. The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is investigating the...
RIDGEVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Murder of Johns Island man remains unsolved 7 years later

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — It's been seven years since 35-year-old Jason Edward Arion was found murdered in his bed. Charleston County Deputies say an out-of-state caller requested a welfare check on Arion's home. When deputies arrived at Arion's home, the front door was unlocked. CCSO says no suspects...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

