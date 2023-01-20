ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana State researchers, collaborators launch projects to help combat stress for farmers and ranchers

BOZEMAN—Survey results have shown Montana State University researchers that farmers and ranchers throughout Montana and the West experience, on average, a medium level of stress, which could impact their sleep, physical health, mental health and/or relationships, according to Michelle Grocke, health and wellness specialist with MSU Extension and assistant professor in the MSU Department of Health and Human Development.
MSU to host Native Student Preview Day

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana State University will host high school and transfer students during Native Student Preview Day on campus. The event offers Native students a culturally relevant campus visit experience and includes meeting faculty, staff and engaging with current students. Native Student Preview Day takes place on Jan....
MSU nursing doctoral student wins business competition for invention

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Montana State University nursing doctoral student won the Big Idea Challenge by creating a medical device. Riesa Overstreet is on track to receive her doctor of nursing practice degree in 2024. Overstreet invented a device called Grav-PR, which assists in the administration of fluids or...
MSU Extension to offer webinar series on estate, legacy planning

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana State Extension is teaming up with 4-H organizations to a six-part webinar series called Fabulous Fridays. The Montana 4-H Foundation and Montana State 4-H Center will join MSU Extension to offer the series focused on estate and legacy planning. Episodes will run from Jan. 27...
Legislative curtain opens on Gianforte’s ‘red-tape relief’ push

HELENA, Mont. — A trio of bills that constitute the most prominent thrust of Gov. Greg Gianforte’s sprawling red-tape relief push drew praise and pushback in their initial hearings before a legislative committee this week. The three bills, heard by the House Business and Labor Committee Wednesday and...
Revisiting A Startling Montana State University Murder From 1990

It seems like the entire world has been captivated by the story of four students stabbed to death in off-campus housing near the University of Idaho in Moscow. The investigation into the stabbings is currently underway. A suspect, Bryan Kohberger, was arrested in January and more details about the gruesome murders have been made available to the public. A preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin the week of June 26. Click here for the latest updates regarding the investigation.
MSU historian to give talk on book about slavery

MISSOULA, Mont. — An assistant professor at Montana State University will deliver a talk on her book about slavery. Katherine Johnson is a historian studying slavery, race and the environment in Atlantic plantation societies. Her new book, "The Nature of Slavery," examines how attitudes of late 18th century plantation...
Helena man's birdhouses built from pieces of Montana history

HELENA, Mont. — When birds are building nests for their new families, it's nice to find homes that look and feel like their natural environment. Helena's Kirk Johnson builds birdhouses from pieces of Montana history. NBC Montana met Kirk at his shop, where he keeps a steady supply of...
What You Need To Know: Farmer’s Almanac Montana Spring Forecast

Yes, we do have spring in Montana. Some people believe it only lasts a couple days, but it will be coming. Currently we are gaining a few minutes of daylight every day as we move towards the "Spring Equinox". The Old Farmer's Almanac is predicting two different weather patterns for the upcoming spring in Montana, no matter how long the season lasts.
Local farmers look to combat avian flu

MISSOULA, Mont. — Local farmers are coming up with a new strategy to keep their water fowl safe from the highly pathogenic avian flu. The disease has spread mostly through wild birds coming into contact with domesticated birds and the outbreak triggered issues for farmers across the country. The...
Montana Freedom Caucus launches with Rosendale as its north star

HELENA, Mont. — The mission of a freedom caucus, Montana congressman Matt Rosendale told state lawmakers in Helena Thursday evening, can be defined by what it fights against. “The radical left is trying to destroy our families, they’re trying to keep us from practicing our faith, and they’re trying...
Crowd gathers for Bozeman's 14th annual March for Life

Catherine Aubrecht had a very early introduction to mortality in her family. She grew up in a big Midwestern city, where she witnessed the death of her parents’ marriage. Later on, at age 7, her grandfather died. Her great aunt died two months later. “I was about 8 years...
Montana in Spotlight at Largest Ever SHOT Show in Vegas

Montana's leaders were in the spotlight at the 2023 SHOT Show in Las Vegas. The SHOT Show is basically the largest gun and outdoor gear show in the world. Governor Greg Gianforte (R-MT) touted the state's new ban on ESG standards in state investments, and Attorney General Austin Knudsen (R-MT) was praised as the leading Attorney General on 2nd Amendment issues in the country.
