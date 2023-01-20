Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police requests 'immediate reinstatement' after being placed on administrative leave
OAKLAND, Calif. - Sitting next to his newly hired attorney, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong on Monday requested his "immediate reinstatement" as the city's top cop after being placed on paid administrative leave by the mayor last week. "I know I did nothing wrong," Armstrong said at a news conference.
ksro.com
Hit-and-run leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person is dead, and two others are injured following a hit-and-run early Sunday morning in San Francisco’s Mission District, according to San Francisco Police Department. Shortly after 2 a.m., officers responded to a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at 16th and Capp Streets. The suspect fled the scene […]
KCRA.com
pioneerpublishers.com
Second suspect in 2022 Pleasant Hill shooting arrested Saturday
PLEASANT HILL, CA (Jan. 22, 2023) — Back on September 9 at around 10:55 p.m. PHPD investigated a reported shooting in Pleasant Oaks Park. When police arrived, they found several teens at the scene who claimed to have been shot. The teens reported that the two unknown people fled in a black sedan.
NBC Bay Area
Residents React Following Police Raid at East San Jose Home
A major police raid in east San Jose has residents feeling relieved, after they say the situation was getting out of hand with suspect activity going on all hours of the night. SWAT agents were seen confiscating computers and detaining several people. The incident took place on Harbor Avenue. San...
Women's death in solo Tesla crash into North Bay pool under investigation
Investigators in Marin County on Tuesday will conduct a toxicology test on the woman who was found dead in her Tesla that crashed into a backyard swimming pool, as her death is under a state law enforcement investigation. The California Highway Patrol said the woman was pronounced dead in a San Rafael backyard on Saturday morning, shortly after she drove through a fence, into an in-ground swimming pool and the pool's wall. She was the only person harmed in the crash, which was reported just...
Suspect in attempted rape wanted by Oakland PD
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for attempted rape. The incident occurred Thursday at 9:30 a.m. on the 4700 block of International Boulevard. The suspect entered a business and approached an employee. The victim told OPD officers that they were grabbed by the […]
Pedestrian hit, killed by car in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A pedestrian was hit and killed early Monday morning by a car near Franklin Street and Eddy Street, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Officers responded to the scene around 5:40 a.m. and said they found the pedestrian suffering from car accident injuries. The victim was pronounced dead at the […]
Richmond sideshow driver cited due to citizen’s video
A driver suspected of participating in a sideshow in Richmond on Saturday was cited and his car was impounded for 30 days after he was seen in a video that a citizen provided to police. After the citizen sent the Richmond Police Department video footage of the sideshow activity, an...
Woman killed in Tesla crash in San Rafael pool identified
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — The woman who died when her car crashed into a pool Saturday has been identified as Dolores Elizabeth Heeb, 74, of San Rafael. Heeb was driving alone on Saturday morning when she veered off the road for unknown reasons and crashed into a residential inground pool at a home on […]
thesfnews.com
Omar Areas Arrested For Residential Burglary
SAN FRANCISCO—Omar Areas, 42, of San Francisco, was booked into San Mateo County Jail around 9 a.m. Saturday, January 21, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, residential burglary and domestic violence. The crimes he was arrested for happened early Saturday morning. According to reports, Areas forced himself...
KRON4
San Francisco man arrested after violent home invasion in San Carlos
SAN CARLOS -- A suspect who forced his way into a San Carlos home early Saturday morning, assaulted and injured an occupant and then barricaded himself in the residence was taken into custody about three hours later without incident or use of force, police said.Omar Areas, 42, of San Francisco, was booked into San Mateo County Jail around 9 a.m. Saturday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, residential burglary and domestic violence, according to police.The case began when a man forced his way into the home in the 300 block of Dartmouth Avenue early Saturday and attacked another...
KTVU FOX 2
Mother of mentally ill man accused of killing Oakland postal worker speaks out
OAKLAND, Calif. - The mother of a man with bipolarity and schizophrenia called for greater awareness of mental illness following the death of a U.S. Postal Service worker in Oakland last week. Wilbert Winchester, 28, allegedly stabbed Dilma Franks-Spruill to death Jan. 11, in the 1500 block of Eighth Street...
Seven people dead, suspect in custody in Half Moon Bay shooting
Law enforcement is responding to a shooting in Half Moon Bay, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.
actionnewsnow.com
Woman dies, man hospitalized in I-5 crash Sunday
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A San Jose woman died in a crash on Interstate 5 Sunday morning, according to the CHP Willows. The CHP said the 68-year-old woman, Susan Beach, was driving north at about 70 mph on Interstate 5 when she drove off the road for an unknown reason around 6 a.m.
Two assaults reported near Berkeley campus; suspects sought
Authorities on Friday sought the public's help to identify two suspects wanted in two separate assaults that occurred in the area of the University of California, Berkeley campus. The first incident occurred just before 6:45 p.m. on Thursday near the university's Stephens Hall, according to an alert sent by the University of California Police Department. Police reported the victim was walking southbound on a pedestrian bridge on the east side...
Police arrest suspect connected two armed bank robberies in South San Francisco
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – Police arrested a suspect Thursday in connection with two armed bank robberies that occurred in South San Francisco back in November and December.Officers arrested 48-year-old San Francisco resident Damion Stephen Shoemaker in Daly City and booked at the San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of two counts of armed robbery Thursday, police said.The robberies took place November 28 and December 28 at a bank on the 100 block of McLellan Drive, according to police. In both incidents, the robber displayed a semi-automatic pistol, later determined to be a replica, and demanded money from the employee before fleeing the bank on foot, according to police. The incidents took place on November 28 and December 28, police said.Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the South San Francisco Police Department at (650) 877-8900 or via email at tips@ssf.net.
No injuries reported after residential fire in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to a fire at a residence Sunday afternoon, the San Jose Fire Department (SJFD) said on Twitter. The blaze happened on Mueller Avenue, and no injuries have been reported. It is unknown at this time if any residents of the building were displaced. SJFD sent out the initial […]
