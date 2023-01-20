ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

MassDOT announces winners of snowplow name contest

By Steven Matregrano
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

BOSTON (WPRI) — If you live in Massachusetts, you’ll soon see roads and highways being plowed by Luke Snowalker and Sherlock Snowmes.

Those are just a couple of the winners from MassDOT’s “Name a Snowplow” contest.

Students statewide were asked to help name MassDOT’s plows for the 2022-23 winter season. Twelve winning entries were chosen (six from grades K-4 and six from grades 5-8) and each of those classrooms will receive $100 gift card for school supplies, along with a visit from the plow with their name on it.

Here’s a slideshow of the 12 winning names, along with the schools that submitted them:

    Courtesy: MassDOT
    Courtesy: MassDOT
    Courtesy: MassDOT
    Courtesy: MassDOT
    Courtesy: MassDOT
    Courtesy: MassDOT
    Courtesy: MassDOT
    Courtesy: MassDOT
    Courtesy: MassDOT
    Courtesy: MassDOT
    Courtesy: MassDOT
    Courtesy: MassDOT

WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

