Read full article on original website
Related
Luring out-of-state professionals is the first step to solving Montana’s healthcare worker shortage
Jenna Eisenhart spent nearly six years as a licensed therapist in Colorado before deciding to move to a place with a greater need for her services. She researched rural states facing a shortage of behavioral health providers and accepted a job as a lead clinical primary therapist at Shodair Children’s Hospital in Helena, Montana, in […] The post Luring out-of-state professionals is the first step to solving Montana’s healthcare worker shortage appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBCMontana
Legislative curtain opens on Gianforte’s ‘red-tape relief’ push
HELENA, Mont. — A trio of bills that constitute the most prominent thrust of Gov. Greg Gianforte’s sprawling red-tape relief push drew praise and pushback in their initial hearings before a legislative committee this week. The three bills, heard by the House Business and Labor Committee Wednesday and...
kiowacountypress.net
Montana bill aims to end medical aid-in-dying options
(Big Sky Connection) A bill in the Montana Legislature would roll back access to medical aid-in-dying options at the end of someone's life - access that has been guaranteed in Montana for more than a decade. LC 1043 would prohibit consent as a defense for physicians who assist a person...
proclaimerscv.com
$1,200 Child Tax Credit Could Be Given to Parents in Montana
Millions of American families across the country are still expecting a child tax credit this year, lawmakers in Montana propose to send a $1,200 child tax credit to every parent. $1,200 Child Tax Credit. Child Tax Credit has been a big help to millions of American families during the wake...
foodsafetynews.com
Food safety expert says Montana’s ‘Food Freedom’ law puts public in danger
Like taking a new car in for repairs while it is still under warranty, the Montana Local Food Choice Act of 2021 will be getting renewed attention during the 2023 legislative session in Helena. But the 2023 Senate Bill 202 at this point does little more than prohibit local boards from getting involved in the issue.
Can This Be Possible? Here’s The Top 5 Poorest Cities In Montana.
Over the last few years, Montana has become one of those states of the has and has not. As the wealthy continue to flock here, it's caused home prices to skyrocket, which in turn has caused a whole lot of hard-working Montanans to struggle to make ends meet. I was...
newsfromthestates.com
Bill to repeal Montana’s energy policy up for third reading in House, other updates
Here’s the status of some of the legislation the Daily Montanan has covered this session so far. Follow bills through the Montana Legislature’s website. A bill to repeal Montana’s energy policy is up for its third reading on the House floor Monday. It passed 67-32 on second reading. The energy policy was first adopted in 1993 and most recently revised last session. Sponsor Rep. Steve Gunderson, R-Libby, said wiping out the policy would give Gov. Greg Gianforte a better chance at putting his own energy vision into place. Opponents objected for a variety of reasons, including the wholesale repeal, which will leave the state with a policy at all, and to ceding legislative control of energy policy to the executive branch.
Montanan Updates Montana License Plates With Fascinating Graphic
We all know that Montana has changed drastically in the last three years. But even though this is a given, I still find myself fascinated by evidence of the changes, or data to support the changes we all see and feel every day. That’s why the graphic made by this...
We Never Talk About this Huge Issue in Montana; It’s Time For Change
In Montana, it's taboo to talk about certain things...like mental health. But why? People are in complete denial that our brains need some major TLC. This is important for everyone, especially our first responders and police force. They see the scariest stuff upon arrival to a scene, where we only see these graphic images either in movies, or through the filter of a camera.
NBCMontana
Local farmers look to combat avian flu
MISSOULA, Mont. — Local farmers are coming up with a new strategy to keep their water fowl safe from the highly pathogenic avian flu. The disease has spread mostly through wild birds coming into contact with domesticated birds and the outbreak triggered issues for farmers across the country. The...
Housing Is Included With These 5 Cool Montana Job Openings
The cost of living in Montana is driven by the cost of housing. What about getting a good job that INCLUDED housing? Montana companies desperately need to fill some positions so they're willing to offer free or very low-cost housing options that come along with the gig. YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK:...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Montana?
Dennis Washington is a businessman and philanthropist from Montana, known for his success in the mining and construction industries. He is the founder and chairman of Washington Companies, a privately-held conglomerate based in Missoula, Montana.
mtpr.org
A bill to renew MMIP Task Force funding advances
A bill to renew funding for Montana’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP) Task Force advanced out of the House Judiciary Committee Friday. In Montana, 26% of missing persons cases are indigenous people, despite only being 7% of the total population. Representative Tyson Running Wolf, from Browning, is the...
etxview.com
Open enrollment, K-12 inflation money lead public education bills in Legislature
Public education officials and advocates think there could be change in store for school rules coming out of Montana’s 2023 Legislative session. “I think that adds to the anticipation this time,” said Bozeman Schools Superintendent Casey Bertram. “It feels like there are potentially significant changes in some of those bills. It’s whether they get traction in the Legislature or not.”
eagle933.com
What You Need To Know: Farmer’s Almanac Montana Spring Forecast
Yes, we do have spring in Montana. Some people believe it only lasts a couple days, but it will be coming. Currently we are gaining a few minutes of daylight every day as we move towards the "Spring Equinox". The Old Farmer's Almanac is predicting two different weather patterns for the upcoming spring in Montana, no matter how long the season lasts.
NBCMontana
MSU Extension to offer webinar series on estate, legacy planning
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana State Extension is teaming up with 4-H organizations to a six-part webinar series called Fabulous Fridays. The Montana 4-H Foundation and Montana State 4-H Center will join MSU Extension to offer the series focused on estate and legacy planning. Episodes will run from Jan. 27...
yourbigsky.com
Power Talks: ABC FOX VP/GM Steve Eaton talks candidly with Rep. Matt Rosendale
Both men are passionate about their perspective businesses with a highly skilled and informed view of both media and politics. They instantly had rapport and got down to talking about what is important for them and the people of Montana. “The community’s success is, in turn, my success. We’re working together to ensure a strong economy and the growth of Billings,” said Eaton.
rangerreview.com
Red or Green?
Miles City Star | APG Montana With the legalization of recreational marijuana passed in Montana it has left a new divide in the state, one that instead of being red or blue is red or green. Roughly half of Montana counties voted to pass ballot initiative 190 during the 2020...
FOX 28 Spokane
Avista to hand over coal-fired power plant to Montana utility
SPOKANE, Wash. – Avista is set to hand over its interest in the Colstrip coal-fired power plant to NorthWestern Energy on Dec. 31, 2025, in a move that will keep it in compliance with a 2019 Washington law. The agreement, which was announced last week, will give NorthWestern ownership...
Montana leaders look at future of drug treatment courts
This legislative session, lawmakers are considering whether to make an investment to keep eight drug treatment courts around the state going in the coming years.
Comments / 5