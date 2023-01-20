ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Daily Montanan

Luring out-of-state professionals is the first step to solving Montana’s healthcare worker shortage

Jenna Eisenhart spent nearly six years as a licensed therapist in Colorado before deciding to move to a place with a greater need for her services. She researched rural states facing a shortage of behavioral health providers and accepted a job as a lead clinical primary therapist at Shodair Children’s Hospital in Helena, Montana, in […] The post Luring out-of-state professionals is the first step to solving Montana’s healthcare worker shortage appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Legislative curtain opens on Gianforte’s ‘red-tape relief’ push

HELENA, Mont. — A trio of bills that constitute the most prominent thrust of Gov. Greg Gianforte’s sprawling red-tape relief push drew praise and pushback in their initial hearings before a legislative committee this week. The three bills, heard by the House Business and Labor Committee Wednesday and...
MONTANA STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Montana bill aims to end medical aid-in-dying options

(Big Sky Connection) A bill in the Montana Legislature would roll back access to medical aid-in-dying options at the end of someone's life - access that has been guaranteed in Montana for more than a decade. LC 1043 would prohibit consent as a defense for physicians who assist a person...
MONTANA STATE
proclaimerscv.com

$1,200 Child Tax Credit Could Be Given to Parents in Montana

Millions of American families across the country are still expecting a child tax credit this year, lawmakers in Montana propose to send a $1,200 child tax credit to every parent. $1,200 Child Tax Credit. Child Tax Credit has been a big help to millions of American families during the wake...
MONTANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Bill to repeal Montana’s energy policy up for third reading in House, other updates

Here’s the status of some of the legislation the Daily Montanan has covered this session so far. Follow bills through the Montana Legislature’s website. A bill to repeal Montana’s energy policy is up for its third reading on the House floor Monday. It passed 67-32 on second reading. The energy policy was first adopted in 1993 and most recently revised last session. Sponsor Rep. Steve Gunderson, R-Libby, said wiping out the policy would give Gov. Greg Gianforte a better chance at putting his own energy vision into place. Opponents objected for a variety of reasons, including the wholesale repeal, which will leave the state with a policy at all, and to ceding legislative control of energy policy to the executive branch.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Local farmers look to combat avian flu

MISSOULA, Mont. — Local farmers are coming up with a new strategy to keep their water fowl safe from the highly pathogenic avian flu. The disease has spread mostly through wild birds coming into contact with domesticated birds and the outbreak triggered issues for farmers across the country. The...
MONTANA STATE
mtpr.org

A bill to renew MMIP Task Force funding advances

A bill to renew funding for Montana’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP) Task Force advanced out of the House Judiciary Committee Friday. In Montana, 26% of missing persons cases are indigenous people, despite only being 7% of the total population. Representative Tyson Running Wolf, from Browning, is the...
MONTANA STATE
etxview.com

Open enrollment, K-12 inflation money lead public education bills in Legislature

Public education officials and advocates think there could be change in store for school rules coming out of Montana’s 2023 Legislative session. “I think that adds to the anticipation this time,” said Bozeman Schools Superintendent Casey Bertram. “It feels like there are potentially significant changes in some of those bills. It’s whether they get traction in the Legislature or not.”
MONTANA STATE
eagle933.com

What You Need To Know: Farmer’s Almanac Montana Spring Forecast

Yes, we do have spring in Montana. Some people believe it only lasts a couple days, but it will be coming. Currently we are gaining a few minutes of daylight every day as we move towards the "Spring Equinox". The Old Farmer's Almanac is predicting two different weather patterns for the upcoming spring in Montana, no matter how long the season lasts.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

MSU Extension to offer webinar series on estate, legacy planning

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana State Extension is teaming up with 4-H organizations to a six-part webinar series called Fabulous Fridays. The Montana 4-H Foundation and Montana State 4-H Center will join MSU Extension to offer the series focused on estate and legacy planning. Episodes will run from Jan. 27...
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Power Talks: ABC FOX VP/GM Steve Eaton talks candidly with Rep. Matt Rosendale

Both men are passionate about their perspective businesses with a highly skilled and informed view of both media and politics. They instantly had rapport and got down to talking about what is important for them and the people of Montana. “The community’s success is, in turn, my success. We’re working together to ensure a strong economy and the growth of Billings,” said Eaton.
BILLINGS, MT
rangerreview.com

Red or Green?

Miles City Star | APG Montana With the legalization of recreational marijuana passed in Montana it has left a new divide in the state, one that instead of being red or blue is red or green. Roughly half of Montana counties voted to pass ballot initiative 190 during the 2020...
MONTANA STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Avista to hand over coal-fired power plant to Montana utility

SPOKANE, Wash. – Avista is set to hand over its interest in the Colstrip coal-fired power plant to NorthWestern Energy on Dec. 31, 2025, in a move that will keep it in compliance with a 2019 Washington law. The agreement, which was announced last week, will give NorthWestern ownership...
MONTANA STATE

