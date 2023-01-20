Read full article on original website
Some light snow to start the week
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Today: Through most of our Monday we are looking at mostly cloudy skies overhead with with the possibility of a little bit of light snow here and there as a clipper passes through the region. Snow accumulations through the day today should be less than an 1″ for most across the Northland. Temperatures climb into upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds are out west between 5-15 MPH. Tonight, mostly cloudy skies prevail as temperatures fall back into the single digits and teens above zero.
Warning! Don’t Get Scammed By ‘Local’ Ice Dam Removal Companies In Duluth
I'm sure there are plenty of really good contractors and companies that provide ice dam services in the Northland. Unfortunately, that's not what happened to a friend of mine. He thought he was hiring a local company he could trust, but it turned out to be a nightmarish, expensive, and disappointing situation.
Off-trail snowmobiling endangers sensitive species and habitats, warns Chequamegon-Nicolet Forest team
RHINELANDER, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest team is responding to snowmobile tracks found throughout prohibited areas in Bayfield County. Substantial snowmobile and snow vehicle tracks have been found in the Moquah Barrens of the Washburn Ranger District. The Moquah Barrens, part of the Chequamegon Nicolet National...
City by City: Minnesota, Hibbing, Duluth
Minnesota- The DNR is looking for public comment on deer populations statewide. January 23 begins the input period. There is an online questionnaire hunters can fill out, a webinar to attend and two public meetings. They are resetting goals for two areas this year, the East Central uplands which are areas to the south and east of Duluth including Carlton County, as well as the Sand Plains area with is in southern Minnesota. The webinar will be posted to the DNR webpage.
John Beargrease Cub Run: Keeping the tradition alive
TWO HARBORS, MN. -- Just about a week before the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon, young mushers took to the trails to get into the marathon mindset. The Beargrease Cub Run kicked off in Two Harbors Saturday afternoon. It’s been around for about a decade, becoming a fan-favorite tradition.
So Minnesota! Haulin’ Hotdish Is A New Winter-Only Duluth Area Food Truck
It took a while but it finally happened where we have a pretty good variety of food trucks to choose from in the Northland. But of course, once the snow and cold roll in the trucks close their doors until spring. But all that has changed now. When you think...
Bentleyville asking for community help creating 20th anniversary logo
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Bentleyville “Tour of Lights” is looking for the public’s help to help celebrate their 20th anniversary. On the organization’s Facebook page, they are asking the community to help create their 20th anniversary logo. It must include “20th anniversary” somewhere on...
2 people escape Duluth house fire, use snow to help put out blaze
DULUTH, MN -- Two people escaped a Duluth house fire Monday morning and their quick thinking likely helped prevent the situation from becoming worse. According to fire officials on scene, shortly after 8 a.m., they responded to the area near W. 4th St. and 24th Ave. W. in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.
Super One to present $91k check to Salvation Army
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A new donation campaign for The Salvation Army has raised over $91,000 through donations from select Super One locations. Miner’s Incorporated, which owns grocery stores under the Super One brand, ran a register campaign to collect donations for the Salvation Army in the month of December. It was the first year Miner’s Inc. requested donations through pin pads at checkout stations.
An Open Letter To The Woman I Accidentally Terrified In West Duluth Sunday Night
I thought I was doing the right thing, but in hindsight, I may have frightened a young woman last night in West Duluth. I was just trying to help!. I was driving down 40th avenue west from over the hill. I reached the bottom of the hill at the stoplight at the intersection of Grand Avenue and 40th avenue west. Right near Tortoise and Hare footwear.
Come for the Artwork, Stay for the Dance: Simply Ballroom showcasing local artists
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - There was much more than just dancing happening at Simply Ballroom in Duluth this weekend. The dance training center holds an open house featuring different local artists on the walls of their studio once a month. Organizers said the artists often have different levels...
Minnesota State Patrol Is Hiring Vehicle Inspectors Near Duluth
We've all seen the signs, heard the radio ads, or saw on TV that just about everywhere is hiring. Aside from fast food, a convenience store or gas station, or assisted living facility, there are lots of other opportunities and even some with the Minnesota State Patrol. While a lot...
Warroad remains perfect on the road to Denfeld
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Saturday night at the Heritage Center, the No.1 team in Class A, the Warroad Warriors came to the Northland to take on the Denfeld Hunters where Warroad hit the road with the 8-1 victory. Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.
BBB now accepting applications for scholarships
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Better Business Bureau Foundation (BBB) announced Monday they are now accepting applications for this year’s scholarship. The foundation, which serves Minnesota and North Dakota, is inviting high school students to apply for the 2023 Students of Integrity Scholarship. The essay-based scholarship is...
Teenager struck by car in Hibbing Saturday afternoon
HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - A teenager suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car in Hibbing Saturday afternoon. According to authorities, the incident happened just after 4:00 p.m. A Chrysler was traveling westbound on 37th Street and the bicyclist was traveling southbound in the northbound shoulder of...
DEDA declines local developers’ renovation proposal for former Kozy Bar building
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A local business owner’s plans to bring new life to the former home of the Kozy Bar in Duluth has been rejected by the Duluth Economic Development Authority. In a statement Friday, city leaders announced DEDA had declined a recently submitted proposal regarding...
Saturday Hoops: Duluth East loses a close game against Cambridge Isanti
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Saturday high school basketball scores. Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.
