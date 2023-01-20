DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Today: Through most of our Monday we are looking at mostly cloudy skies overhead with with the possibility of a little bit of light snow here and there as a clipper passes through the region. Snow accumulations through the day today should be less than an 1″ for most across the Northland. Temperatures climb into upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds are out west between 5-15 MPH. Tonight, mostly cloudy skies prevail as temperatures fall back into the single digits and teens above zero.

DULUTH, MN ・ 22 HOURS AGO