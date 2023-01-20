Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
KC man connected to three fentanyl deaths charged
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man with connections to at least three fentanyl deaths in Belton, Missouri, was charged in federal court Monday with possessing fentanyl to distribute and illegally possessing firearms after law enforcement officers found 17 firearms and a large amount of cash and illegal drugs in his apartment.
WIBW
Paola woman to pay nearly $18K to victims of insurance fraud
PAOLA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Paola woman will now pay nearly $18,000 back to the victims of an insurance fraud scheme that defrauded the elderly following her conviction. Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach says that on Thursday, Jan. 19, Nanci M. Rowlett, 47, of Paola, was ordered to pay nearly $18,000 in restitution following convictions of mistreatment of an elder person and insurance fraud.
FBI searches for men who robbed Waldo bank branch
Kansas City FBI agents search for two men accused of robbing the Bank Midwest branch in Waldo near 79th and Ward Parkway.
KCTV 5
Two men wanted in robbery of Waldo Bank Midwest robbery
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The FBI is looking for two people involved in a bank robbery Monday morning. According to an incident report, a man displayed a firearm inside the Bank Midwest in the 7900 block of Ward Parkway and demanded cash. He and another man with him ran from the bank with an unknown amount of money and drove off in a white Kia four-door car.
KCTV 5
Residents accuse KCK officer of being high; Department says could be a medical event
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Kansas Police Department is responding to allegations surrounding the behavior of an on-duty officer. A video of an interaction between officers and people at the home they were called to has been making the rounds on social media. Police were there regarding...
KCTV 5
Man pleads guilty to carrying eight pounds of meth on bus passing through KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Las Vegas, Nevada, man pleaded guilty Monday to possessing more than eight pounds of methamphetamine in a duffel bag while riding a bus through Kansas City, Missouri. A bus traveling through Kansas City on July 28, 2021, was carrying 53-year-old Reginald S. Thomas. Police...
KMBC.com
2 suspects, including one wearing a onesie, hold up Bank Midwest location in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities are looking for two men who held up a Bank Midwest late Monday morning in Kansas City. The Bank Midwest branch at 7904 Ward Parkway was robbed at 11:43 a.m., according to the FBI. Two suspects are wanted in the case, one of which...
KCTV 5
Home invasion suspect yelled for officers to shoot him before being tased: police
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 27-year-old man considered armed and dangerous led law enforcement on a chase Friday afternoon before being arrested in Clay County. The county sheriff’s department stated a public alert had been issued for Phillip Martin of Greenwood, Missouri, wanted for a home invasion that took place Jan. 19 in Buckner.
fox4kc.com
One victim in Kansas City funeral home shooting dies from injuries
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, one victim is dead after a shooting Friday at a funeral home. The victim has been identified as a 29-year-old Bryson Washington. Officers were called to Elite Funeral Home near Blue Ridge Boulevard and Longview Road around...
KCTV 5
‘Just couldn’t believe it’: Utility company wants woman to pay for meter mistake
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Imagine opening a utility bill and finding a $1,000 charge in addition to your monthly bill. That’s what happened to an Olathe grandmother. She was billed “retroactively” for two years of electrical use after a “meter mix-up.”. Anna Searle received a...
Topeka hit-and-run victim speaks out
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka woman is recovering after she was hit by a car on Gage Blvd. On Jan. 18 at 8:45 p.m. Ashley Luzier was biking along Gage Blvd. when a car struck her from behind. The suspect quickly fled in their vehicle and was not on the scene when police arrived. Luzier […]
KCTV 5
Paola woman ordered to pay nearly restitution for mistreatment of elder person, insurance fraud
PAOLA, Kan. (KCTV) - A Paola woman has been ordered to pay nearly $18,000 in restitution after being convicted on charges of mistreatment of an elder person and insurance fraud. The order was announced Friday by Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach. Nanci M. Rowlett, 47, was sentenced Thursday in Miami...
KCTV 5
Shots fired in domestic disturbance lead to standoff arrest
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers from the Lee’s Summit Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 900 block of NE Bristol Drive on Monday morning after shots were fired during a domestic disturbance. Police said a call came in at approximately 3:30 a.m....
KMBC.com
Victim dies from their injuries following Kansas City, Missouri funeral chapel shooting
The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department has confirmed that one of four victims in a shooting at a south Kansas City funeral home has died. The incident happened Friday around 11:40 a.m. at the Elite Funeral Chapel in the 11500 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard - near Longview Road. Several...
KCTV 5
I-435 crash seriously injures St. Joseph woman
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 29-year-old woman was seriously injured in a crash on I-435 Sunday night. A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the woman, who was from St. Joseph, Missouri, was driving her 2021 Nissan when she struck the rear of a 2010 Chevrolet.
KCTV 5
One person dead from Friday shooting at Kansas City funeral home
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in the area of Longview Road and Blue Ridge Boulevard left multiple people with injuries Friday morning. Kansas City Police announced Monday that one shooting victim died from his injuries. Law enforcement stated a funeral had just ended about 11:40 a.m. when a...
WIBW
Lawrence man arrested after leading officials on wrong-way chase down K-10
EUDORA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man is behind bars after he allegedly led officials on a chase down the wrong way of K-10 into Johnson County. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, officials found a vehicle that had been reported stolen through the Lawrence Police Department on eastbound Kansas Highway 10.
2 critically injured in shooting in 6600 block of Paseo
Two people were critically injured in a shooting Sunday in the 6600 block of Paseo, according to Kansas City, Missouri, police.
Friday fatal fire ruled as homicide
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department has ruled Friday’s fire that killed three people a homicide. According to TFD, Fridays fire was intentionally set by 32-year-old Kyle J. Tyler of Holton. The individuals who passed away in the fire have also been identified as 30-year-old Genny L. Fitzpatrick, nine-year-old Peyton L. Tyler and one-year-old […]
mycouriertribune.com
Kearney police nab 3 suspects allegedly transporting meth
KEARNEY — Officers with Kearney Police Department conducted two different vehicle stops within about an hour and half in the overnight hours into early Saturday, Jan. 21, that resulted in more than 300 grams of apparent methamphetamine being seized, according to a Kearney police Facebook post. Clinton County Missouri...
