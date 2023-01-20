ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

KCTV 5

KC man connected to three fentanyl deaths charged

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man with connections to at least three fentanyl deaths in Belton, Missouri, was charged in federal court Monday with possessing fentanyl to distribute and illegally possessing firearms after law enforcement officers found 17 firearms and a large amount of cash and illegal drugs in his apartment.
BELTON, MO
WIBW

Paola woman to pay nearly $18K to victims of insurance fraud

PAOLA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Paola woman will now pay nearly $18,000 back to the victims of an insurance fraud scheme that defrauded the elderly following her conviction. Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach says that on Thursday, Jan. 19, Nanci M. Rowlett, 47, of Paola, was ordered to pay nearly $18,000 in restitution following convictions of mistreatment of an elder person and insurance fraud.
PAOLA, KS
KCTV 5

Two men wanted in robbery of Waldo Bank Midwest robbery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The FBI is looking for two people involved in a bank robbery Monday morning. According to an incident report, a man displayed a firearm inside the Bank Midwest in the 7900 block of Ward Parkway and demanded cash. He and another man with him ran from the bank with an unknown amount of money and drove off in a white Kia four-door car.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

One victim in Kansas City funeral home shooting dies from injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, one victim is dead after a shooting Friday at a funeral home. The victim has been identified as a 29-year-old Bryson Washington. Officers were called to Elite Funeral Home near Blue Ridge Boulevard and Longview Road around...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Topeka hit-and-run victim speaks out

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka woman is recovering after she was hit by a car on Gage Blvd. On Jan. 18 at 8:45 p.m. Ashley Luzier was biking along Gage Blvd. when a car struck her from behind. The suspect quickly fled in their vehicle and was not on the scene when police arrived. Luzier […]
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Shots fired in domestic disturbance lead to standoff arrest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers from the Lee’s Summit Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 900 block of NE Bristol Drive on Monday morning after shots were fired during a domestic disturbance. Police said a call came in at approximately 3:30 a.m....
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
KCTV 5

I-435 crash seriously injures St. Joseph woman

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 29-year-old woman was seriously injured in a crash on I-435 Sunday night. A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the woman, who was from St. Joseph, Missouri, was driving her 2021 Nissan when she struck the rear of a 2010 Chevrolet.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

One person dead from Friday shooting at Kansas City funeral home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in the area of Longview Road and Blue Ridge Boulevard left multiple people with injuries Friday morning. Kansas City Police announced Monday that one shooting victim died from his injuries. Law enforcement stated a funeral had just ended about 11:40 a.m. when a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Lawrence man arrested after leading officials on wrong-way chase down K-10

EUDORA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man is behind bars after he allegedly led officials on a chase down the wrong way of K-10 into Johnson County. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, officials found a vehicle that had been reported stolen through the Lawrence Police Department on eastbound Kansas Highway 10.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Friday fatal fire ruled as homicide

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department has ruled Friday’s fire that killed three people a homicide. According to TFD, Fridays fire was intentionally set by 32-year-old Kyle J. Tyler of Holton. The individuals who passed away in the fire have also been identified as 30-year-old Genny L. Fitzpatrick, nine-year-old Peyton L. Tyler and one-year-old […]
TOPEKA, KS
mycouriertribune.com

Kearney police nab 3 suspects allegedly transporting meth

KEARNEY — Officers with Kearney Police Department conducted two different vehicle stops within about an hour and half in the overnight hours into early Saturday, Jan. 21, that resulted in more than 300 grams of apparent methamphetamine being seized, according to a Kearney police Facebook post. Clinton County Missouri...
KEARNEY, MO

