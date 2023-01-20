Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Michigan State University law students help clear criminal records
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Several people across mid-Michigan have a clean criminal record after Saturday. Michigan State University law students helped dozens of people expunge their records today. This was the first student-led expungement event since a series of laws were passed in 2020. With the help of legal advisors and law students, those in the Lansing community have a clean slate.
New executive director picked for Jackson School of the Arts
JACKSON, MI – Jackson School of the Arts has picked a new executive director. Cherie Good, a lifelong Jackson resident and longtime supporter of the school, took over the role on Monday, Jan. 23. “It is my focus to champion the same energy to ensure that we keep the...
WILX-TV
Amtrak offering 11 scholarships for students interested in the railroad industry
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The National Passenger Corporation, also known as Amtrak, provides academic scholarships to undergraduate and graduate college students who have an active interest in the railroad industry. Full-time students can apply for scholarships available through the Amtrak Scholarship Program. According to Amtrak’s website, the program was established...
WILX-TV
East Lansing police aware of masked person with scissors
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in East Lansing want residents to know that they have been in contact with a person who has been wearing a black mask and carrying a hammer and scissors downtown. The department said they appreciate the concerns shared by community members. According to authorities,...
WILX-TV
Celebrating Lunar New Year safely
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lunar New Year symbolizes family, friendship and happiness. A time of celebration turned into tragedy. On Saturday, 11 people were killed at a Lunar New Year celebration in California and Michigan State University student teacher Poching Lu was shocked when she heard the news. “I feel...
From ‘happy living’ to ‘fence it or close it.’ The history of a prison camp near Chelsea
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A prison camp bearing traces of the New Deal-era origins of the largest state park in Michigan’s the Lower Peninsula will soon be reduced to an open field next to a lake. Demolition crews are currently chipping away at the facility at Cassidy Lake, roughly...
Detroit News
Ex-associate dean violated misconduct rules at 'Gatsby Gala,' MSU records show
An investigation found a former Michigan State University faculty member violated the school's policies on relationship violence, sexual misconduct and Title IX while "heavily intoxicated" at an annual business gala students and professors attended last spring, The Detroit News has learned. Sexual harassment claims were filed to MSU's Resolution Office,...
Social justice, collaboration mark 22 years of departing United Way official’s Jackson career
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Ken Toll wanted to help those in need and make Jackson County a more welcoming place when he joined the United Way of Jackson County 22 years ago. Today, Toll is feeling pretty good about what he’s accomplished and has decided to leave his role as chief operations officer, saying the United Way is at a place where it no longer needs him.
Jackson woman seeks help after cockroach infestation
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Residents say cockroaches have been a problem for years at the Grand River Ridge apartment complex in Jackson. One woman claims very little is being done to help. “It’s a lot. it’s terrifying. it’s disgusting. I worry for my daughter and her health,” she said. The single mom says she’s lived […]
Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?
Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
120-year-old school becomes affordable senior housing in Eaton Rapids
Eaton Rapids seniors looking for affordable housing will have a new option coming in March thanks to a multi-million dollar project that's nearly completed.
WNEM
Freeland business brings pallet liquidation trend to mid-Michigan
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Pallet buying is becoming a popular activity across mid-Michigan. It’s where you pay a set price for a pallet of random objects ranging from candy to air fryers, and more. Sometimes the contents are worth more than the set price, but you have to buy...
WILX-TV
On The Job Report: 1/20/2023
Are you looking for a great career with a dynamic and innovative company? Then come join our team at Assured Quality Systems! AQS has IMMEDIATE HIRE OPPORTUNITIES for Quality Control Inspectors in Lansing, MI. We pride ourselves on being innovative and strive to be industry leaders. We value our team members and are looking for Quality Control Inspectors who are team players, able to multitask, reliable, and thrive in a fast-paced environment.
WILX-TV
Your Health: A new drug shrinks tumors
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) disease is an inherited condition that puts people at higher risk of cancerous and benign tumors in multiple organs, including the kidneys, pancreas, spine, and brain. If not treated, VHL is fatal. Until last year, surgical removal of the tumors was the only...
WILX-TV
In My View: Portland coach reaches milestone win
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - High five to Portland St. Patrick’s high school girls coach Al Schrauben. Few coaches at any level go 39 years anymore and this is his 39th year with his basketball team. No end in sight unless something happens of note in the off-season. He won...
WILX-TV
Celebrate National Pie Day with Sweet Encounter
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today is National Pie Day and Studio 10 celebrated with local bakery, Sweet Encounter. After finding out her daughters had severe food allergies, owner and founder Nikki Thompson Frazier began making gluten free and nut free treats that her girls could enjoy but without having to worry about whether or not they would have an allergic reaction.
Weekly roller-skating event produces family fun in Flint
FLINT, MI -- Families are finding much to enjoy during a special initiative by the Flint Community Foundation each weekend. The community foundation hosts a family roller-skating event on Saturdays at Potter Elementary School. Children and their families can enjoy roller-skating, snacks and fun. The family skating event started two...
michiganradio.org
Two Catholic parishes in Michigan will “disassociate” from the Boy Scouts of America
Two Catholic parishes in Michigan will “disassociate” from the Boy Scouts of America. The Diocese of Lansing released new guidance on parish affiliation with the BSA. Catholic parishes in Howell and Brighton have decided to disaffiliate with the Boy Scouts of America. The decision comes after the Diocese...
WILX-TV
Michigan gun trafficker sentenced to 37 months behind bars
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A guns trafficker was sentenced to more than three years in prison according to the Department of Justice (DOJ). Jerreil LaMounta Martin from Grand Rapids was sentenced to 37 months in prison for illegally buying and trafficking more than 40 guns of which several were used in crimes across Michigan. The DOJ said Martin’s illegal gun trafficking business would participate in “straw purchasing,” which involved him charging customers up to $100 for each firearm to lie on the forms saying he was buying the guns for himself when he was really purchasing them for others.
WILX-TV
Your Health: Making spine surgery safer
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Back pain is the leading cause of disability for American adults under the age of 65. Now new technology similar to the navigation system for self-driving cars is improving accuracy and patient safety in the operating room. For 66-year-old Sam DeMaria, this is a victory. DeMaria...
