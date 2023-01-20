ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

WILX-TV

Michigan State University law students help clear criminal records

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Several people across mid-Michigan have a clean criminal record after Saturday. Michigan State University law students helped dozens of people expunge their records today. This was the first student-led expungement event since a series of laws were passed in 2020. With the help of legal advisors and law students, those in the Lansing community have a clean slate.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Amtrak offering 11 scholarships for students interested in the railroad industry

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The National Passenger Corporation, also known as Amtrak, provides academic scholarships to undergraduate and graduate college students who have an active interest in the railroad industry. Full-time students can apply for scholarships available through the Amtrak Scholarship Program. According to Amtrak’s website, the program was established...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

East Lansing police aware of masked person with scissors

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in East Lansing want residents to know that they have been in contact with a person who has been wearing a black mask and carrying a hammer and scissors downtown. The department said they appreciate the concerns shared by community members. According to authorities,...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Celebrating Lunar New Year safely

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lunar New Year symbolizes family, friendship and happiness. A time of celebration turned into tragedy. On Saturday, 11 people were killed at a Lunar New Year celebration in California and Michigan State University student teacher Poching Lu was shocked when she heard the news. “I feel...
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Ex-associate dean violated misconduct rules at 'Gatsby Gala,' MSU records show

An investigation found a former Michigan State University faculty member violated the school's policies on relationship violence, sexual misconduct and Title IX while "heavily intoxicated" at an annual business gala students and professors attended last spring, The Detroit News has learned. Sexual harassment claims were filed to MSU's Resolution Office,...
EAST LANSING, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Social justice, collaboration mark 22 years of departing United Way official’s Jackson career

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Ken Toll wanted to help those in need and make Jackson County a more welcoming place when he joined the United Way of Jackson County 22 years ago. Today, Toll is feeling pretty good about what he’s accomplished and has decided to leave his role as chief operations officer, saying the United Way is at a place where it no longer needs him.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Jackson woman seeks help after cockroach infestation

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Residents say cockroaches have been a problem for years at the Grand River Ridge apartment complex in Jackson. One woman claims very little is being done to help. “It’s a lot. it’s terrifying. it’s disgusting. I worry for my daughter and her health,” she said. The single mom says she’s lived […]
JACKSON, MI
99.1 WFMK

Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?

Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

On The Job Report: 1/20/2023

Are you looking for a great career with a dynamic and innovative company? Then come join our team at Assured Quality Systems! AQS has IMMEDIATE HIRE OPPORTUNITIES for Quality Control Inspectors in Lansing, MI. We pride ourselves on being innovative and strive to be industry leaders. We value our team members and are looking for Quality Control Inspectors who are team players, able to multitask, reliable, and thrive in a fast-paced environment.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Your Health: A new drug shrinks tumors

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) disease is an inherited condition that puts people at higher risk of cancerous and benign tumors in multiple organs, including the kidneys, pancreas, spine, and brain. If not treated, VHL is fatal. Until last year, surgical removal of the tumors was the only...
WILX-TV

In My View: Portland coach reaches milestone win

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - High five to Portland St. Patrick’s high school girls coach Al Schrauben. Few coaches at any level go 39 years anymore and this is his 39th year with his basketball team. No end in sight unless something happens of note in the off-season. He won...
PORTLAND, MI
WILX-TV

Celebrate National Pie Day with Sweet Encounter

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today is National Pie Day and Studio 10 celebrated with local bakery, Sweet Encounter. After finding out her daughters had severe food allergies, owner and founder Nikki Thompson Frazier began making gluten free and nut free treats that her girls could enjoy but without having to worry about whether or not they would have an allergic reaction.
LANSING, MI
The Flint Journal

Weekly roller-skating event produces family fun in Flint

FLINT, MI -- Families are finding much to enjoy during a special initiative by the Flint Community Foundation each weekend. The community foundation hosts a family roller-skating event on Saturdays at Potter Elementary School. Children and their families can enjoy roller-skating, snacks and fun. The family skating event started two...
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan gun trafficker sentenced to 37 months behind bars

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A guns trafficker was sentenced to more than three years in prison according to the Department of Justice (DOJ). Jerreil LaMounta Martin from Grand Rapids was sentenced to 37 months in prison for illegally buying and trafficking more than 40 guns of which several were used in crimes across Michigan. The DOJ said Martin’s illegal gun trafficking business would participate in “straw purchasing,” which involved him charging customers up to $100 for each firearm to lie on the forms saying he was buying the guns for himself when he was really purchasing them for others.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WILX-TV

Your Health: Making spine surgery safer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Back pain is the leading cause of disability for American adults under the age of 65. Now new technology similar to the navigation system for self-driving cars is improving accuracy and patient safety in the operating room. For 66-year-old Sam DeMaria, this is a victory. DeMaria...

