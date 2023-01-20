Read full article on original website
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.Sherif SaadMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cracking the Code: UW-Madison Scientists Bypass Brain's Protective Barrier for Neurological Disorder Gene TherapiesJeremy BrowerMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State heads north for weekend set at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes ‘gelling at the perfect time’ at midpoint of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Football Expected to Retain Excited Recruiting Assistant
Throughout the staff changes, the Wisconsin Badgers have been sorting through their current staff. Ultimately, it is up to Luke Fickell to decide whether or not to keep any left over staff from Paul Chryst. Thus far, Fickell has made some astounding hires and changes, most notably the hire of Phil Longo. However, one recruiting assistant was informed that he will continue to live out his football dreams.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin men’s basketball: 3 quick takeaways vs Northwestern
The Wisconsin Badgers lost to the Northwestern Wildcats in a 66-63 loss on Monday evening, losing their fourth in five games and dropping to 4-4 in the conference. After losses to the Illinois Fighting Illini, Michigan State Spartans, and the Indiana Hoosiers, the Badgers finally got back on track with a 63-60 win against the Penn State Nittany Lions last week, but came on the wrong side of a close game against Northwestern.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin men’s basketball vs Northwestern Wildcats Preview
With a 63-60 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions last week, the Wisconsin Badgers snapped a three-game losing streak and are looking to gain some momentum as conference play continues on Monday evening against the Northwestern Wildcats. The Badgers suffered consecutive losses to the Illinois Fighting Illini, Michigan State...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Weekly: Recap of the weekend’s sports
To share some love with the rest of Wisconsin’s sports, Bucky’s 5th Quarter will be doing a weekly article recapping the events of the past week, providing fans with a space to share their thoughts on the other Badgers teams. Women’s Hockey. Wisconsin’s women’s hockey enjoyed a...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Football: A detailed look at the new wide receivers
The Wisconsin Badgers return its top three receivers this season, but that didn't stop new head coach Luke Fickell from landing four receivers through the transfer portal. That could be what Fickell is going after, and he could even have a vision that the new receivers become the top receivers on the team.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Wrestling: Badgers fall short in near upset vs No. 2 Iowa
The Wisconsin Badgers faced off against the Iowa Hawkeyes at the UW Field House on Sunday, two days after their dominant win over the Purdue Boilermakers by a score of 28-9. While nearly pulling off the upset, the Badgers ultimately fell short, losing 19-18 due to a tiebreaker, taking them to 1-4 in the Big 10.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Wrestling: Badgers dominate Purdue 28-9
The Wisconsin Badgers took down the Purdue Boilermakers on Friday, earning their first conference win of the season and improving to 7-4, while knocking their opponent out of the Top 25. Following losses to the No. 1 Penn State Nittany Lions, No. 28 Illinois Fighting Illini, and No. 8 Michigan...
Yardbarker
Wisconsin football recruiting: weekly highlights
The Wisconsin football program has been hitting the recruiting trail hard this week. Last weekend, the team announced its “Wisconsin Blitz,” putting up billboards highlighting the tradition of Wisconsin-born Badgers. That blitz has since continued in and beyond Wisconsin. Here are this week’s top recruiting highlights:. Recruiting...
x1071.com
Wisconsin-Northwestern game rescheduled for Monday
MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers’ date with the Wildcats is back on, just a few days later than planned. Wisconsin will travel to Northwestern on Monday and tip off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT. The game, originally scheduled for Saturday, was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within Northwestern’s team.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin in Top 10 amongst transfer team rankings
The Wisconsin Badgers sent shockwaves through college football on November 27th, 2022, when they hired Luke Fickell away from the Cincinnati Bearcats to become their next head coach. Upon the hiring, it was expected that a lot of change would occur, both coming in and going out of the program.
939thegame.com
Badgers Snap Skid, Upset OSU
MADISON, WI (WSAU) — A flurry of third-period goals lifted Wisconsin to a 4-0 shutout of nationally-ranked Ohio State on Friday at the Kohl Center. Luke LaMaster opened the scoring early in the second to put Wisconsin up 1-0 after forty minutes. It was his first goal in a Badger uniform.
stoughtonnews.com
Stoughton Trailers teaming up with UW-Whitewater
Stoughton Trailers is partnering with the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to prepare tomorrow’s supply chain and business professionals. Stoughton Trailers LLC,, together with the Wahlin Foundation, a private foundation supporting Stoughton Trailers communities, has partnered with the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater College of Business and Economics to create a new program supporting business education. Through a combination of student scholarships and faculty fellowships, the program is designed to promote a well-trained Wisconsin workforce.
Another Phone Scam Reported In Small Town Wisconsin
Have you received a call from an unknown number recently? Maybe you've even received a call that said it was a company or business but it wasn't. Scammers are evolving and a new scam reported in Wisconsin is a good example of that. This scam was reported earlier this month...
spectrumnews1.com
Unseasonably warm weather leaves anglers 'in the weeds'
MADISON, Wis. — The most popular winter sport throughout the U.S. is skiing and snowboarding but for many parts of Wisconsin it’s ice fishing. Steven and Rosa Owen are die hard anglers from the Madison area. Steven has been fishing for over 30 years in Wisconsin and he said this year has been different than most.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DNR issues white bass consumption advisory for Dane County
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Department of Health Services (DHS) issued an updated PFAS consumption advisory for parts of the Yahara Chain of Lakes in Dane County. After a recent study following up on the 2021 advisory, the DNR found elevated levels of...
Industrial Distribution
Union: Energizer to Close Two Wis Plants, 'Deport' Jobs
Its product line is known to keep going and going and going, but Energizer factory workers in Wisconsin just learned that their employment with the company will be doing the opposite. Reports have emerged that Energizer has informed workers in the communities of Fennimore and Portage that the plants that...
MyStateline.com
Snow covered roads Sunday morning
According to Illinois Department of Transportation and Wisconsin Department of Transportation, we’re starting the morning off with mostly covered roads in Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb in northern Illinois and Rock and Walworth Counties in southern Wisconsin this morning. The remainder of the area is seeing partially covered road conditions. There are slick and wet spots so drive with extra caution this morning.
cwbradio.com
Local Construction Companies Receive Awards for Projects
Six Wisconsin construction companies received Excellence in Construction Awards at the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s annual Contractor-Engineer Conference held this week in Wisconsin Dells. Top winners include an asphalt paving project in Lincoln County, a concrete paving project in Washburn County, a grading project in Brown County, a small...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin doctor travels to Capitol Hill with the hopes of ending fentanyl-related substances
MADISON, Wis. — An emergency room physician from Oconomowoc recently made a trip to Capitol Hill to urge lawmakers to follow in the footsteps of Wisconsin, as part of an effort to keep fentanyl-related substances (FRS) off the streets. FRS are highly active opioids, almost identical to fentanyl, which...
Major restaurant chain opens new location in Wisconsin
A popular and fast-growing restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of spicy chicken tenders and sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that the popular restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken recently opened another new Wisconsin location in Madison.
