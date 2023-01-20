ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Wisconsin Football Expected to Retain Excited Recruiting Assistant

Throughout the staff changes, the Wisconsin Badgers have been sorting through their current staff. Ultimately, it is up to Luke Fickell to decide whether or not to keep any left over staff from Paul Chryst. Thus far, Fickell has made some astounding hires and changes, most notably the hire of Phil Longo. However, one recruiting assistant was informed that he will continue to live out his football dreams.
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin men’s basketball: 3 quick takeaways vs Northwestern

The Wisconsin Badgers lost to the Northwestern Wildcats in a 66-63 loss on Monday evening, losing their fourth in five games and dropping to 4-4 in the conference. After losses to the Illinois Fighting Illini, Michigan State Spartans, and the Indiana Hoosiers, the Badgers finally got back on track with a 63-60 win against the Penn State Nittany Lions last week, but came on the wrong side of a close game against Northwestern.
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin men’s basketball vs Northwestern Wildcats Preview

With a 63-60 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions last week, the Wisconsin Badgers snapped a three-game losing streak and are looking to gain some momentum as conference play continues on Monday evening against the Northwestern Wildcats. The Badgers suffered consecutive losses to the Illinois Fighting Illini, Michigan State...
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin Weekly: Recap of the weekend’s sports

To share some love with the rest of Wisconsin’s sports, Bucky’s 5th Quarter will be doing a weekly article recapping the events of the past week, providing fans with a space to share their thoughts on the other Badgers teams. Women’s Hockey. Wisconsin’s women’s hockey enjoyed a...
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin Football: A detailed look at the new wide receivers

The Wisconsin Badgers return its top three receivers this season, but that didn't stop new head coach Luke Fickell from landing four receivers through the transfer portal. That could be what Fickell is going after, and he could even have a vision that the new receivers become the top receivers on the team.
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin Wrestling: Badgers fall short in near upset vs No. 2 Iowa

The Wisconsin Badgers faced off against the Iowa Hawkeyes at the UW Field House on Sunday, two days after their dominant win over the Purdue Boilermakers by a score of 28-9. While nearly pulling off the upset, the Badgers ultimately fell short, losing 19-18 due to a tiebreaker, taking them to 1-4 in the Big 10.
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin Wrestling: Badgers dominate Purdue 28-9

The Wisconsin Badgers took down the Purdue Boilermakers on Friday, earning their first conference win of the season and improving to 7-4, while knocking their opponent out of the Top 25. Following losses to the No. 1 Penn State Nittany Lions, No. 28 Illinois Fighting Illini, and No. 8 Michigan...
MADISON, WI
Yardbarker

Wisconsin football recruiting: weekly highlights

The Wisconsin football program has been hitting the recruiting trail hard this week. Last weekend, the team announced its “Wisconsin Blitz,” putting up billboards highlighting the tradition of Wisconsin-born Badgers. That blitz has since continued in and beyond Wisconsin. Here are this week’s top recruiting highlights:. Recruiting...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Wisconsin-Northwestern game rescheduled for Monday

MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers’ date with the Wildcats is back on, just a few days later than planned. Wisconsin will travel to Northwestern on Monday and tip off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT. The game, originally scheduled for Saturday, was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within Northwestern’s team.
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin in Top 10 amongst transfer team rankings

The Wisconsin Badgers sent shockwaves through college football on November 27th, 2022, when they hired Luke Fickell away from the Cincinnati Bearcats to become their next head coach. Upon the hiring, it was expected that a lot of change would occur, both coming in and going out of the program.
MADISON, WI
939thegame.com

Badgers Snap Skid, Upset OSU

MADISON, WI (WSAU) — A flurry of third-period goals lifted Wisconsin to a 4-0 shutout of nationally-ranked Ohio State on Friday at the Kohl Center. Luke LaMaster opened the scoring early in the second to put Wisconsin up 1-0 after forty minutes. It was his first goal in a Badger uniform.
MADISON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Stoughton Trailers teaming up with UW-Whitewater

Stoughton Trailers is partnering with the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to prepare tomorrow’s supply chain and business professionals. Stoughton Trailers LLC,, together with the Wahlin Foundation, a private foundation supporting Stoughton Trailers communities, has partnered with the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater College of Business and Economics to create a new program supporting business education. Through a combination of student scholarships and faculty fellowships, the program is designed to promote a well-trained Wisconsin workforce.
STOUGHTON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Unseasonably warm weather leaves anglers 'in the weeds'

MADISON, Wis. — The most popular winter sport throughout the U.S. is skiing and snowboarding but for many parts of Wisconsin it’s ice fishing. Steven and Rosa Owen are die hard anglers from the Madison area. Steven has been fishing for over 30 years in Wisconsin and he said this year has been different than most.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin DNR issues white bass consumption advisory for Dane County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Department of Health Services (DHS) issued an updated PFAS consumption advisory for parts of the Yahara Chain of Lakes in Dane County. After a recent study following up on the 2021 advisory, the DNR found elevated levels of...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Industrial Distribution

Union: Energizer to Close Two Wis Plants, 'Deport' Jobs

Its product line is known to keep going and going and going, but Energizer factory workers in Wisconsin just learned that their employment with the company will be doing the opposite. Reports have emerged that Energizer has informed workers in the communities of Fennimore and Portage that the plants that...
FENNIMORE, WI
MyStateline.com

Snow covered roads Sunday morning

According to Illinois Department of Transportation and Wisconsin Department of Transportation, we’re starting the morning off with mostly covered roads in Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb in northern Illinois and Rock and Walworth Counties in southern Wisconsin this morning. The remainder of the area is seeing partially covered road conditions. There are slick and wet spots so drive with extra caution this morning.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
cwbradio.com

Local Construction Companies Receive Awards for Projects

Six Wisconsin construction companies received Excellence in Construction Awards at the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s annual Contractor-Engineer Conference held this week in Wisconsin Dells. Top winners include an asphalt paving project in Lincoln County, a concrete paving project in Washburn County, a grading project in Brown County, a small...
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
Kristen Walters

Major restaurant chain opens new location in Wisconsin

A popular and fast-growing restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of spicy chicken tenders and sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that the popular restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken recently opened another new Wisconsin location in Madison.
MADISON, WI

