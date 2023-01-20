ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

IOM warns asylum-seekers of CBP One scams in Juarez

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – John Torres watches a steady stream of people going in and out of a building with a big white sign in Downtown Juarez and wonders if he should join them. The 27-year-old out-of-work street vendor left his native Venezuela last month and is hoping...
Texas Environmentalists Look to EPA for Action on Methane, Saying State Agencies Have ‘Failed Us’

The Environmental Protection Agency acquired an earful from Texans final week. In a marathon three-day public listening to, shut to 300 folks throughout the nation gave feedback on the company’s supplemental proposal to scale back methane in oil and pure fuel operations. Many referred to as in from Texas, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and different oil and gas-producing states that drive U.S. methane emissions.
These are the highest paying jobs in Texas, report finds

(NEXSTAR) – If you can’t stop inflation, you can at least try and get a pay raise. U.S. News & World Report recently released its 2023 jobs report, including a breakdown of the cities where workers can take home top dollar. The analysts took every job title that U.S. News & World Report tracks and found the metro areas where those professions earn the most.
Volunteers clean up trash in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The World Mission Society Church of God collected trash that has been accumulating next to the access road on Gateway North and Railroad Avenue on Sunday. The organization saw more than 40 volunteers help in the beautification project in Northeast El Paso. The Church of God is a worldwide organization […]
Who Are These People And Why Were They Important To El Paso?

There are many buildings around El Paso named after people. You'll probably recognize the names but do you know who they were and why they're honored this way?. Schools are big on using famous names. With all the different school functions and athletic events that happen, most everyone in town is familiar with those names. Whether they're parents or not.
ALERT DAY: Strong winds and heavy snow throughout New Mexico

Strong winds, heavy snow and difficult travel conditions have prompted Monday to be a weather alert day. Winter storm warnings, winter weather advisories, and high wind warnings have been issued for different parts of New Mexico. Here's what you need to know. Winter storm warning. A winter storm warning has...
El Paso Police investigate possible shooting in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police were called out to a shopping center in far east El Paso county early Monday morning after one person called saying they heard gunshots in the area, according to Police. Police blocked off the Sunfire Village Plaza on the 2100 block of...
AAA Texas: State has cheapest US gas price average as costs rise

LUBBOCK, Texas — Drivers across the Lone Star State were paying the lowest gas prices on average in the U.S. this week, despite a recent spike at the pump, according to a press release from AAA Texas. The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in...
Public safety concerns following multiple DPS pursuits in West El Paso

UPDATE - State troopers are now engaging in two to three pursuits involving migrants over the past month in the El Paso area, according to a spokesman from Texas DPS. ABC-7 spoke with former Border Patrol Chief Victor M. Manjarrez Jr. about how pedestrians can be safe if they happen to come across a pursuit.
Wil Herren Leaving KVIA-TV: Where Is the El Paso Anchor Going?

Wil Herren has been a part of the El Paso community for the better part of his career. The multimedia veteran has had many roles at KVIA-TV, but he’s moving on to the next step of his career. Wil Herren unofficially revealed that he is leaving KVIA ABC-7. The announcement came when he was missing from his regular newscast. Now, ABC-7 viewers want to know where he is heading next and if he will remain in El Paso. Find out what Wil Herren said about his exit from KVIA here.
