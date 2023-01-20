ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Sundance’s ‘Cat Person’: Director Susanna Fogel Looks at Modern Dating, the Gender Divide in Life and on Screen

For her third feature film, “Cat Person,” which plays in the Premieres section of Sundance Film Festival, director Susanna Fogel and screenwriter Michelle Ashford felt strongly that the film should be the “next instalment in the conversation that we’ve been having with these films that have dealt with issues of gender, relationships, consent, sexuality and dating over the past several years,” Fogel tells Variety. There has been a “crop of movies that spoke of this moment in the zeitgeist by presenting this sort of revenge feminism, where the woman is avenging the years of oppression and the men are put in...
Sad News Has Plagued Upper East Siders — Why Was HBO Max's 'Gossip Girl' Reboot Canceled?

Based on the YA novels by Cecily von Ziegesar, the CW's drama series Gossip Girl was like a puzzle in the mid-2000s, as viewers desperately tried to figure out the identity of its anonymous antagonist: Gossip Girl. Throughout the show's six seasons, Gossip Girl works hard to make the lives of rich Upper East Side teens miserable, routinely exploiting their secrets on a sadistic blog.
Season 2 of 'Velma,' the Third-Worst Series Ever, Is Reportedly in the Works

Although it may seem like Velma could never see another day, viewers are already wondering if there will be a second season of the animated HBO Max series. Its trailer invited bundles of excitement, but when it premiered, the reaction wasn't only tepid, but largely negative from all people. Now the third-worst series ever on IMDb with 1.3 stars, Velma has made the list of many people’s worst television shows of the year.
'The Last of Us' on HBO Takes Plenty of Cues From the Acclaimed Video Game It's Based On

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episodes 1 and 2 of The Last of Us. For any avid gamers who were skeptical about another live-action adaptation of a popular video game, we can all breathe a sigh of relief that The Last of Us on HBO is as good as it is. The new series is based on the critically acclaimed PlayStation game released by Naughty Dog back in 2013. The show has earned a 97 percent critics' approval rating and a 96 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, with many praising the show's reverence of the source material in adapting it to the small screen.
Dylan O’Brien’s New GF, Rachael Lange, Is in Serious Trouble for Some Tweets

In the internet age, where everything is accessible at our fingertips, it's not uncommon to have some things resurface from one's past. Rachael Kirkconnell from Matt's season of The Bachelor had some pictures come out from her college days. Stassi Schroeder from Vanderpump Rules had her racist past come to light, causing her to be fired. And now Rachael Lange has had tweets resurface that are nothing if not problematic.
Netflix's Sci-Fi Flick 'Jung_E' Marks Kang Soo-yeon's Final Film Appearance

As we all know, a new year brings new movies! On Jan. 20, 2023, Netflix released its sixth original film of the year, Jung_E. The sci-fi thriller sees humanity migrating to outer space since "Earth has been devastated by drastic climate change," according to the official synopsis. There's a war taking place at these new shelters, and to end it once and for all, a researcher at an AI lab (Kang Soo-yeon) clones the brain of a legendary and heroic soldier — her mother.
