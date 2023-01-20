Read full article on original website
EW.com
Everything Brooke Shields reveals about her relationship with Michael Jackson in Pretty Baby
In the new documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, which premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival, the model and actress opens up like never before about her storied life and career. Lana Wilson's documentary provides a raw and honest look at one of the most famous, beautiful, controversial, and misunderstood...
Does Charlie Die in ‘Fire Country’? What to Know Following Episode 10’s Tragic Accident
Danger and drama define the first season of CBS’s Fire Country. Following Northern California firefighters — and inmates seeking redemption and reduced prison sentences — the action drama series is unbelievably high-stakes … in more ways than one. Article continues below advertisement. The possibility of death...
Percy Hynes White of 'Wednesday' Is Another Nepo Baby — Who Are His Parents?
Before he starred as the brooding Xavier Thorpe in Netflix's hit show Wednesday, actor Percy Hynes White was best known as Andy Stryker on the Fox series The Gifted. The Canadian actor has been involved in the entertainment industry since he was 8, but he isn't the only actor in the family.
Tess's Death Comes at a Pivotal Moment for 'The Last of Us' — How Does It Happen?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Last of Us on HBO. Death is going to be a pretty common phenomenon in the world of The Last of Us. In the show's latest episode, Joel and Ellie lose Tess, Joel's long-time smuggling and vaguely romantic partner. Following her death,...
What Is the Release Date for 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew'? Here's What We Know
Get excited, Star Wars fans — Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is coming to Disney Plus. The show, which stars Jude Law, revolves around a group of kids trying to find their way home after being lost in space for an undisclosed amount of time (so like Homeward Bound, but with kids, in space).
Here's the 4-1-1 on 'Bling Empire: New York' Cast's Instagrams and Ages
The hit Netflix series Bling Empire gives fans the inside scoop on the personal and professional lives of super-rich Asians living in Los Angeles. The group is full of entrepreneurs, philanthropists, and business people who live life on their terms with no expenses spared. Article continues below advertisement. Given the...
Sundance’s ‘Cat Person’: Director Susanna Fogel Looks at Modern Dating, the Gender Divide in Life and on Screen
For her third feature film, “Cat Person,” which plays in the Premieres section of Sundance Film Festival, director Susanna Fogel and screenwriter Michelle Ashford felt strongly that the film should be the “next instalment in the conversation that we’ve been having with these films that have dealt with issues of gender, relationships, consent, sexuality and dating over the past several years,” Fogel tells Variety. There has been a “crop of movies that spoke of this moment in the zeitgeist by presenting this sort of revenge feminism, where the woman is avenging the years of oppression and the men are put in...
Sad News Has Plagued Upper East Siders — Why Was HBO Max's 'Gossip Girl' Reboot Canceled?
Based on the YA novels by Cecily von Ziegesar, the CW's drama series Gossip Girl was like a puzzle in the mid-2000s, as viewers desperately tried to figure out the identity of its anonymous antagonist: Gossip Girl. Throughout the show's six seasons, Gossip Girl works hard to make the lives of rich Upper East Side teens miserable, routinely exploiting their secrets on a sadistic blog.
Season 2 of 'Velma,' the Third-Worst Series Ever, Is Reportedly in the Works
Although it may seem like Velma could never see another day, viewers are already wondering if there will be a second season of the animated HBO Max series. Its trailer invited bundles of excitement, but when it premiered, the reaction wasn't only tepid, but largely negative from all people. Now the third-worst series ever on IMDb with 1.3 stars, Velma has made the list of many people’s worst television shows of the year.
'The Last of Us' on HBO Takes Plenty of Cues From the Acclaimed Video Game It's Based On
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episodes 1 and 2 of The Last of Us. For any avid gamers who were skeptical about another live-action adaptation of a popular video game, we can all breathe a sigh of relief that The Last of Us on HBO is as good as it is. The new series is based on the critically acclaimed PlayStation game released by Naughty Dog back in 2013. The show has earned a 97 percent critics' approval rating and a 96 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, with many praising the show's reverence of the source material in adapting it to the small screen.
Who Is Fenton in Netflix's 'That '90s Show'? He Has a Messy History With an OG 'That '70s Show' Character
It's been almost 20 years since viewers have witnessed a relatable gang of rambunctious teens sit in a circle and smoke to their hearts' content. Somewhat ambiguous basement circle scenes are undeniably some of the best That '70s Show has to offer. Now, in 2023, viewers are welcomed back into...
‘When You Finish Saving the World’ Is in Theaters, but Can You Stream It?
On January 20, 2023, A24’s feature film, When You Finish Saving the World, aired in theaters worldwide. The emotional comedy stars Julianne Moore and Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard as a mother and son struggling to connect. Meanwhile, Julianne’s character, Evelyn, uses her free time to help a teen...
Pour Yourself a Dram, 'Outlander' Fans — the Show Is Concluding With Season 8
Pour yourself a dram of Sam Heughan's Sassenach Whisky, Outlander fans — the end of the series is nigh. Author Diana Gabaldon's epic historical romance spans over literal centuries, but the love between her two protagonists, Jamie and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) remains utterly timeless. So why in the Jesus...
Callie Haverda’s Parents Were Hesitant for Her to Act, But Feel Pumped About ‘That ‘90s Show’
If you haven’t heard the name Callie Haverda before, you will soon know it well. The Austin, Texas native nabbed the role of Leia Forman on Netflix’s That ‘90s Show, which is a spinoff of the beloved Fox series That '70s Show that debuted, gulp, 15 years ago!
Dylan O’Brien’s New GF, Rachael Lange, Is in Serious Trouble for Some Tweets
In the internet age, where everything is accessible at our fingertips, it's not uncommon to have some things resurface from one's past. Rachael Kirkconnell from Matt's season of The Bachelor had some pictures come out from her college days. Stassi Schroeder from Vanderpump Rules had her racist past come to light, causing her to be fired. And now Rachael Lange has had tweets resurface that are nothing if not problematic.
Netflix's Sci-Fi Flick 'Jung_E' Marks Kang Soo-yeon's Final Film Appearance
As we all know, a new year brings new movies! On Jan. 20, 2023, Netflix released its sixth original film of the year, Jung_E. The sci-fi thriller sees humanity migrating to outer space since "Earth has been devastated by drastic climate change," according to the official synopsis. There's a war taking place at these new shelters, and to end it once and for all, a researcher at an AI lab (Kang Soo-yeon) clones the brain of a legendary and heroic soldier — her mother.
'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' Takes Place at the Same Time as 'The Mandalorian'
Move over Marvel – Star Wars is back in full force. With The Mandalorian Season 3 and Ahsoka set to premiere in 2023, Star Wars fans will be well-fed with new streaming content. Article continues below advertisement. But as Master Yoda once said – "Wait! There is....another." In this...
