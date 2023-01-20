ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Carrboro man, 2 juveniles arrested in Chapel Hill shooting death

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gMaAT_0kLyGhFx00

Chapel Hill police arrested a man and two juveniles in connection with a deadly shooting that happened Jan. 9.

Sarod Folly, 20, of Carrboro was taken into custody in the death of K'son Lamoriquia Thorpe, 27, of Oxford.

Folly is charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery, conspiracy to commit homicide, accessory after fact homicide,

Thorpe was found shot and killed on South Estes Drive Extension.

READ MORE: Chapel Hill police chief concerned about spike in shootings

Folly is being held at the Orange County Detention Center without bond.

State law prohibits release the release of information about the juveniles involved.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Track crime in your neighborhood

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Late night business check leads to felony drug charge for Orange County man

GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A business check by deputies just after midnight Saturday led to a felony drug charge for an Orange County man. At 12:05 a.m. on Saturday, Alamance County Sheriff’s deputies said they were checking on a business in the 4000 block of N.C. 49 North near the Pleasant Grove community, according to the sheriff’s office.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
southhillenterprise.com

Dicks charged in Chase City murder; 13 more indicted by jury in Jan.

A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury issued 14 indictments to individuals in January. An indictment is not a verdict of guilt but rather a formal accusation initiating a criminal case. Mark Dicks of Chase City is charged with the 2nd degree murder of Orenzo Jason Redd, 41. The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s...
CHASE CITY, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina man sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for carjacking, firing shots at public safety center

A Cary man was sentenced Friday, January 20, 2023 to 181 months in prison after carjacking a woman at gunpoint and firing multiple shots at the Wake County Public Safety Center in downtown Raleigh, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Willie Lee Hayes Jr., 51, pleaded guilty to the charges.
RALEIGH, NC
rrspin.com

Fourth armed robbery since Jan. 13 occurs at Store Next Door

Roanoke Rapids police are investigating an armed robbery which occurred at The Store Next Door on West Fifth Street around 9 p.m. Sunday. This is the fourth armed robbery to occur in the Roanoke Valley since January 13. The Halifax County Sheriff’s reported last week that robberies occurred January 13...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WRAL News

Two killed in early morning Durham crash

DURHAM, N.C. — Two people were killed Tuesday in a crash in Durham. Around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a single-car crash involving a 2017 Chevy Camaro at the intersection of East Cornwallis Road and Beechwood Drive. Two people died at the scene. Limited...
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

31-year-old man shot, killed in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot and killed in Greensboro on Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 5:06 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 1900 block of Larkin Street after getting a report of an aggravated assault. At the scene, police found  Jordan Mckale Little, 31, suffering from […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL

WRAL Investigates: Chases by Highway Patrol surge; some question vague policies

The Highway Patrol reports 13 people were seriously hurt and seven people died in pursuits in 2022, including two innocent passengers involved in a crash in Johnston County in May. The Highway Patrol reports 13 people were seriously hurt and seven people died in pursuits in 2022, including two innocent...
FOX8 News

1 injured in crash on I-40 in Alamance County, troopers say

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes were closed along I-40 in Alamance County due to a crash with injuries on Tuesday night. Highway Patrol officials tell FOX8 one person was injured, and a woman and her child were involved but not injured. The suspect vehicle is not on the scene, so troopers may begin […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
81K+
Followers
11K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy