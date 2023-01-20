Read full article on original website
Mass. to revisit whether to set limits for numbers of patients assigned to a nurse
BOSTON — It’s a fight that never ended, even when Massachusetts voters defeated a 2018 ballot question that would have set limits to the number of patients assigned to hospital nurses. That fight, called a matter of life and death by the nurses who work bedside in the...
thescopeboston.org
How free meal programs in the Boston area are helping to ease food insecurity
When the clock strikes 4:45 p.m., children in the after-school program at the American Chinese Christian Educational & Social Services, or ACCESS, in Chinatown race to a counter outside of their classroom stacked high with prepackaged food trays. They run excitedly back to their desks with their meal, which includes...
southarkansassun.com
2023 Tax Rebates Neither Approved Nor Rejected, Says Massachusetts Governor
Massachusetts Governor Healy has neither approved nor rejected the possibility of tax rebates in 2023. Healey reportedly did not reject the possibility of new tax rebates, but insisted that a fiscal strategy is more needed. During the first leadership meeting with Massachusetts’ legislators, Governor Maura Healey neither approved nor rejected...
‘Concerning’ strain of gonorrhea detected in Massachusetts, officials say
The strain was found to resist five classes of antibiotics, a first in the U.S., according to the Massachusetts Dept. of Public Health (DPH).
Can a Landlord Kick You Out for No Reason in Massachusetts?
I have been in my home in the Berkshires now for 12 years and I must say I love being a homeowner. I live in a safe neighborhood in Pittsfield where residents take walks on a regular basis and always say hello and greet others with a smile which may seem small to some but it is definitely the type of attitude and friendliness one needs in this day and age.
Up to $50,000 per household available to eligible homeowners and renters
Did you know that up to $50,000 per household is available to qualified applicants in Massachusetts through the Homeowner Assistance Fund? This program is part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States to help prevent COVID-related housing instability. The program is federally funded, but each state administers the provided funds by criteria specific to that state.
Three of the Most Affordable Places to Live in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is second to none when it comes to vacation destinations along with everyday living. Whether it's Boston, Cape Code, the Berkshires, and everywhere in between; Massachusetts has plenty to offer. From mountainous scenic beauty to theater, culture, an excellent educational system, a wide variety of museum options, and affordable living, Massachusetts may be your next move for family life.
Massachusetts health officials announce first cases of ‘concerning’ new gonorrhea strain
BOSTON — Massachusetts health officials on Thursday announced the state’s first two cases of a highly “concerning” new gonorrhea strain. A novel strain of gonorrhea was detected in a Bay State resident who showed reduced response to multiple antibiotics, in addition to another case with genetic markers that indicate a similar drug response, according to the Department of Public Health.
capecod.com
State Holding Public Hearings On Title Five Changes
FALMOUTH – The state is hosting two virtual public hearings this week as the deadline for public comment on the proposed changes to laws regulating septic systems draws near. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection is holding one session on Tuesday, January 24 at 6pm and the other is...
WCVB
Some Massachusetts lawmakers look to rescind approved electricity price hikes
BOSTON — If you've noticed a big jump in your electric bill this winter, you're not the only one. Now, some Massachusetts lawmakers want to try to roll back the rate hikes recently granted to the utilities. Last fall, Massachusetts regulators agreed to let Eversource raise electric rates by...
Mass. housing crisis: Gov. Maura Healey files new executive order
Reiterating her nascent administration’s pledge to tackling Massachusetts’ housing crisis, Gov. Maura Healey on Friday issued her second executive order, establishing a working group that will pave the way to a new housing secretary. Within a matter of weeks, Healey told reporters she expects to create the new...
Interest-free loans for home accessibility improvements available to Massachusetts residents
A state-funded program that offers interest-free loans is available to homeowners in need of accessibility improvements to their homes.
WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America
I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
Baker tapped nearly 170 for state boards and panels during his final weeks in office
In the weeks before he left Beacon Hill, former governor Charlie Baker installed nearly 170 people on state boards and commissions, moves that could extend the Republican’s influence for years even as his Democratic successor seeks to make her imprint on the state’s bureaucracy. The slew of 11th-hour...
The Top 5 Things People Hate About Living In MA
Let's face it: We're not living in a perfect world these days and Bay State residents can reaffirm that being a Massachusetts resident has it's ups and downs in more ways than one. We compiled the top 5 reasons as to what irks those from the beautiful Berkshires to the capital city of Boston:
NHPR
From outdoor sessions to historically close split, NH House Clerk Paul Smith aims to keep 400 lawmakers moving
It’s poor form to show up late to an interview. Worse still when the man kept waiting is a professional enforcer of rules. “I wasn’t judging you,” says Paul Smith, graciously, sitting inside his State House office, in a quiet corner of the third floor. For the...
WCVB
Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark's daughter charged in police assault
BOSTON — The daughter of U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark, of Massachusetts, flailed her arms and struck a police officer trying to arrest her for defacing a bandstand in Boston with anti-police slogans over the weekend, a prosecutor said at her arraignment Monday. Riley Dowell, 23, of Melrose, was arraigned...
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several towns in New Hampshire and Massachusetts have delayed or closed school because of the storm Monday. Check the latest list here.
iBerkshires.com
Crosby Students Have Winning Name for MassDOT Snowplow
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Look out for the Flurry Fighter this winter season. The name submitted by fourth-graders at Crosby Elementary School was selected for one of 12 state highway trucks by the state Department of Transportation. The classroom will get a $100 gift card and a visit from its snowplow truck.
Former Senate President Thomas Birmingham dies
BOSTON -- Former Massachusetts Senate President Thomas Birmingham has died. Governor Maura Healey issued a statement on Saturday about his passing: "Senate President Thomas Birmingham was an incredible public servant dedicated to moving Massachusetts forward. He had a towering intellect and curiosity and an ability to connect with a range of people. Though he walked through rooms of power and privilege, he stayed true to his roots and never forgot where he came from or what mattered. His legacy includes ushering through the 1993 Education Reform Law that made our schools a model of excellence for the nation, advocating for the rights of workers and standing up for marriage equality. His passing is a great loss for the Commonwealth and my heart goes out to his wife Selma, his daughters, and grandchildren. He will be dearly missed." Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll tweeted: "Senate President Tom Birmingham approached governing with sincere passion and intentionality. He loved where he came from, and wanted to make life better for the working people of this state. My condolences to his family and friends." Birmingham served as a Democrat from 1993 to 2002. According to the Boston Globe, he was 73.
