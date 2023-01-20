ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

thescopeboston.org

How free meal programs in the Boston area are helping to ease food insecurity

When the clock strikes 4:45 p.m., children in the after-school program at the American Chinese Christian Educational & Social Services, or ACCESS, in Chinatown race to a counter outside of their classroom stacked high with prepackaged food trays. They run excitedly back to their desks with their meal, which includes...
BOSTON, MA
southarkansassun.com

2023 Tax Rebates Neither Approved Nor Rejected, Says Massachusetts Governor

Massachusetts Governor Healy has neither approved nor rejected the possibility of tax rebates in 2023. Healey reportedly did not reject the possibility of new tax rebates, but insisted that a fiscal strategy is more needed. During the first leadership meeting with Massachusetts’ legislators, Governor Maura Healey neither approved nor rejected...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

Can a Landlord Kick You Out for No Reason in Massachusetts?

I have been in my home in the Berkshires now for 12 years and I must say I love being a homeowner. I live in a safe neighborhood in Pittsfield where residents take walks on a regular basis and always say hello and greet others with a smile which may seem small to some but it is definitely the type of attitude and friendliness one needs in this day and age.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Jake Wells

Up to $50,000 per household available to eligible homeowners and renters

Did you know that up to $50,000 per household is available to qualified applicants in Massachusetts through the Homeowner Assistance Fund? This program is part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States to help prevent COVID-related housing instability. The program is federally funded, but each state administers the provided funds by criteria specific to that state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Three of the Most Affordable Places to Live in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is second to none when it comes to vacation destinations along with everyday living. Whether it's Boston, Cape Code, the Berkshires, and everywhere in between; Massachusetts has plenty to offer. From mountainous scenic beauty to theater, culture, an excellent educational system, a wide variety of museum options, and affordable living, Massachusetts may be your next move for family life.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massachusetts health officials announce first cases of ‘concerning’ new gonorrhea strain

BOSTON — Massachusetts health officials on Thursday announced the state’s first two cases of a highly “concerning” new gonorrhea strain. A novel strain of gonorrhea was detected in a Bay State resident who showed reduced response to multiple antibiotics, in addition to another case with genetic markers that indicate a similar drug response, according to the Department of Public Health.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecod.com

State Holding Public Hearings On Title Five Changes

FALMOUTH – The state is hosting two virtual public hearings this week as the deadline for public comment on the proposed changes to laws regulating septic systems draws near. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection is holding one session on Tuesday, January 24 at 6pm and the other is...
FALMOUTH, MA
WUPE

WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America

I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WSBS

The Top 5 Things People Hate About Living In MA

Let's face it: We're not living in a perfect world these days and Bay State residents can reaffirm that being a Massachusetts resident has it's ups and downs in more ways than one. We compiled the top 5 reasons as to what irks those from the beautiful Berkshires to the capital city of Boston:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark's daughter charged in police assault

BOSTON — The daughter of U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark, of Massachusetts, flailed her arms and struck a police officer trying to arrest her for defacing a bandstand in Boston with anti-police slogans over the weekend, a prosecutor said at her arraignment Monday. Riley Dowell, 23, of Melrose, was arraigned...
BOSTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Crosby Students Have Winning Name for MassDOT Snowplow

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Look out for the Flurry Fighter this winter season. The name submitted by fourth-graders at Crosby Elementary School was selected for one of 12 state highway trucks by the state Department of Transportation. The classroom will get a $100 gift card and a visit from its snowplow truck.
PITTSFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

Former Senate President Thomas Birmingham dies

BOSTON -- Former Massachusetts Senate President Thomas Birmingham has died. Governor Maura Healey issued a statement on Saturday about his passing: "Senate President Thomas Birmingham was an incredible public servant dedicated to moving Massachusetts forward. He had a towering intellect and curiosity and an ability to connect with a range of people. Though he walked through rooms of power and privilege, he stayed true to his roots and never forgot where he came from or what mattered. His legacy includes ushering through the 1993 Education Reform Law that made our schools a model of excellence for the nation, advocating for the rights of workers and standing up for marriage equality. His passing is a great loss for the Commonwealth and my heart goes out to his wife Selma, his daughters, and grandchildren. He will be dearly missed." Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll tweeted: "Senate President Tom Birmingham approached governing with sincere passion and intentionality. He loved where he came from, and wanted to make life better for the working people of this state. My condolences to his family and friends." Birmingham served as a Democrat from 1993 to 2002. According to the Boston Globe, he was 73. 
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

