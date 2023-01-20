Emma Tremblay Discovers an Out-of-this-World Secret in ‘Aliens Abducted My Parents and Now I Feel Kinda Left Out’ First Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Read full article on original website
First look at Chris Evans and Emily Blunt's Netflix movie as release date is confirmed
Netflix has announced the release date of its new movie starring Chris Evans and Emily Blunt – and given us a first sneak peek – in its 2023 Films Preview trailer (which you can watch below). Titled Pain Hustlers, the movie will follow Liza Drake (Blunt), a high...
The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Dog Gone'
A 2010 rom-com and a murder mystery drama are also trending on the streaming service.
Jenna Ortega Continues Her Scream Queen Legacy in the Scream 6 Trailer
Scream 6, the latest installment in Wes Craven’s iconic horror franchise, has made its return. The first trailer for the film finds masked killer Ghostface not in the fictional town of Woodsboro, California but roaming the streets of New York City, stalking his prey — which includes a star-studded cast featuring Jenna Ortega, Scream alum Courteney Cox and Hayden Panettiere.
Netflix Adapts ‘Geek Girl’ Into Series About Neurodivergent Teenager Who Becomes Model
EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has found its next young adult series in the shape of Geek Girl, a British book about a gawky teenager who is plucked from obscurity to embark on a modeling career. The streamer will adapt Holly Smale’s series of novels into a 10-part series, with the Canadian and British co-production set to begin filming later this year. Here’s the logline: “Geek Girl tells the story of awkward, neurodiverse teenager Harriet Manners whose life is turned upside down when she is spotted to be a model and embarks on a life-affirming journey of self-discovery as she balances high school and...
Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in January 2023
Addams Family Values, The Borgias and the last two Rambo movies are among the high-profile titles set to leave Netflix later this month. The 1993 Paramount movie sequel Addams Family Values departs the streamer on Jan. 31 as Netflix’s latest take on the Addams Family, the Jenna Ortega-starring hit series Wednesday, was recently renewed for a second season.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Cobra Kai' to End With Season 6 on NetflixNetflix Stock Rises as Bullish Analysts Boost Price Targets, but Will It Soon Take a Breather?Netflix to Crack Down on Account Sharing "More Broadly" in the First Quarter Showtime’s historical drama, The Borgias,...
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband Got Engaged to a $200 Million Heiress 2 Weeks After Meghan Married Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's first husband, Trevor Engelson, married a $200 million heiress the same year the Duchess of Sussex married Prince Harry.
Is ‘A Man Called Otto’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
There’s nothing like ringing in the New Year with a new Tom Hanks movie. The actor is back on the big screen for his new role in A Man Called Otto, based on The New York Times bestseller, A Man Called Ove. And we’ve got you covered on all the ways you can watch it!
How the real-life cowboy behind ‘Yellowstone’ went from a broke unemployed actor sleeping in a tent to a one-man television empire
Much like Yellowstone's stoic Dutton family, creator Taylor Sheridan's unconventional path to success required a lot of grit.
‘A Thousand And One’ Review: Teyana Taylor Electrifies a Graceful Tale of Us-Against-the-World Motherhood
One of the many things that sets “A Thousand and One” apart from other, similarly tough-minded stories of urban struggle, poverty and marginalization can be felt practically from the start, as director A.V. Rockwell introduces Inez (R’n’B performer and choreographer Teyana Taylor) walking the pavement along a painted brick wall in early-’90s Harlem. The way composer Gary Gunn’s symphonic music swells and swirls on the soundtrack, and the way the camera gazes up at her from below as it tracks her purposeful stride, give this ordinary woman, whom we already know has only recently been released from Rikers Island, a heroic kind of dignity.
Where to Watch Anna Kendrick’s ‘Alice, Darling’: Streaming Release Date
Alice, Darling is a 2023 psychological thriller that follows Anna Kendrick as the eponymous character in her journey to leave her abusive boyfriend. Alice embarks on a vacation with her two close friends and finds herself breaking free from her codependency on her boyfriend Simon, played by Charlie Carrick. As one can expect, he isn’t happy. The synopsis reads, “Simon’s vengeance is as inevitable as it is shatter – and once unleashed, it test’s Alice’s strength, her courage, and the bonds of her deep-rooted friendship.”
The 11 Best New Korean Movies of 2023 (So Far)
In the past decade, Korean cinema has had a breakthrough moment in the U.S., as viewers discover films from Train to Busan and Parasite to Burning and Decision to Leave. 2023 is already racking up to be another great year for K-content fans, with Netflix contributing several Korean films to its largest Korean lineup yet, including some long-awaited action films and a feature-length documentary on the early career of Bong Joon-ho. Read on to discover the Korean films coming to U.S. theaters and streaming platforms this year. (If you're looking for the best Korean movies on Netflix or the best Korean movies of 2022 that are already out, we've got guides to those too.)
Netflix’s New Releases Coming in January 2023
That ’70s Show sequel That ’90s Show, Kenya Barris’ feature directorial debut You People and Pamela Anderson documentary Pamela, a Love Story are some of the much-anticipated projects coming to Netflix this month. Hitting Netflix on Jan. 19, That ’90s Show focuses on the teenage daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), who is spending the summer of 1995 with her grandparents, Red and Kitty (Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp). Soon the Forman home fills up with a group of new friends. Grace, Prepon and fellow That ’70s Show stars Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Wilmer Valderrama are...
'Maybe they knew something we didn't': New Netflix series goes behind the scenes on golf's most controversial year
Set to premiere on Netflix in February, "Full Swing" will dive into the lives of golfers on the PGA Tour during the 2022 season.
Hollywood Cannot Survive Without Movie Theaters
Every Thanksgiving weekend, once the holiday itself has passed and people are looking for things to do for the rest of the break, I get texts from friends seeking movie recommendations: What’s worth seeing in theaters right now? In 2022, that query became more of a plea. Was there anything to see? Something the whole family, not just rowdy teenagers, might enjoy? Anything geared toward grown-up viewers? And then, with an air of horror, they would realize that only two movies along those lines were out—Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans and Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion—but that, on one of the year’s...
‘The Last of Us’ Scores HBO’s Largest-Ever Viewership Growth for a Drama From Premiere to Episode 2
According to measurements by Nielsen combined with first-party data from Warner Bros. Discovery, Episode 2 brought in 5.7 million viewers across linear airings on HBO and streams on HBO Max. That marks a 22% increase from last week’s record-breaking 4.7 million, a number that Warner Bros. Discovery later reported had already jumped to 10 million after two days of availability.
Succession star's new horror movie to be released on Netflix
Succession star Sarah Snook's new movie, Run Rabbit Run, is coming to Netflix. The horror film started production early in 2022, and is due to be released at some point this year, Deadline reports. Netflix has a knack for sniffing out hits, so the fact that the streamer has snapped...
Netflix announces every new movie coming to the service in 2023
It’s that special time of year where Netflix unveils every movie coming to the streaming service in the next calendar year. Some of them have specific dates already announced, while others only have a general timeline. Most don’t yet have a date — we just know they’ll come out some time this year.
‘Wednesday’ under even more pressure to succeed as Netflix announces the end of one of its biggest-ever shows
In some shocking news that probably shouldn’t be shocking, considering how cancellation-happy the streamer has been of late, Netflix has announced the end of one of its most successful original TV series. After six seasons, four of which released on Netflix following its acquisition from YouTube Red, the smash-hit Karate Kid spinoff show Cobra Kai is set to conclude with its next batch of episodes.
‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Diana Rigg Was Reportedly the 1st Person to Do Kung Fu on Screen
Here's a look at 'Game of Thrones' star Diana Rigg's breakout role in 'The Avengers,' where she was reportedly the first to perform kung fu on screen.
