ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

C-U at Home brings new look to One Winter Night 2023

C-U AT HOME BRINGS NEW LOOK TO ONE WINTER NIGHT 2023. C-U at Home’s annual community awareness and fundraising event combines familiar activities with fresh experiences this year. One Winter Night 2023 will take place Friday, February 3 at The Venue CU in downtown Champaign, on the University of Illinois campus, and remotely at area churches.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
newschannel20.com

Heated school board meeting over unresolved issues

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCCU) — Meghan Hennesy, a board member for the Mahomet-Seymour School District, walked out of a board meeting Tuesday. She can be heard on a video from the meeting saying: "A person having their voice is something is vitally important and something we should be teaching our kids. So I came here tonight to use mine."
MAHOMET, IL
WCIA

Champaign community raises $25,000 and counting for Bash for the Badge

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign community came together Saturday night to support Bash for the Badge, they’ve raised over $25,000 dollars and counting so far. All the proceeds are going to Amber Oberheim’s organization, Peacemaker Project 703. Bash for the Badge is all about supporting law enforcement. This year’s theme is “Stand For Safety.” […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois Birthday girl gives a special gift

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – At 11 years old Layke Sanstrom has decided she wants to give back every year on her birthday. So, instead of presents and toys, she asks her friends and family to bring donations for the local animal shelter. Her family and friends delivered. Layke was able to give the Douglas […]
DOUGLAS COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois celebrates Lunar New Year

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — People of Central Illinois are celebrating the Lunar New Year. It’s the most significant and widely celebrated holiday in many Asian cultures, marking the beginning of a new year on the lunar calendar, whose months are in moon cycles. There were no Chinese zodiac signs thousands of years ago, so the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

How to begin a home core routine with Maria Ludeke

Our fitness expert and personal trainer, Maria Ludeke, is back with tips on why it is important to stay motivated and accountable to your wellness goals by building safe, enjoyable, and effective training programs. A well balanced workout includes core. It’s the center of your body and by building heat...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

HS scoreboard (1-21-23)

(WCIA) — Check out highlights from boys basketball Vermilion County tournament, Salt Fork and BHRA compete for the Championship, plus highlights from the third place game with Oakwood vs. Hoopeston Area. Lastly, check out highlights from GCMS and scores from across Central Illinois. BOYS BASKETBALL BHRA 40, Salt Fork 35 Oakwood 42, Hoopeston Area 48 […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Assault weapon ban target of lawsuit in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, and other plaintiffs are expected to file a lawsuit Thursday in Macon County Circuit Court over the states new ban on military style assault rifles and high capacity magazines. “We’re going to round up the people in Macon County...
DECATUR, IL
Kentucky Lantern

A $30 million gift to build an addiction treatment center. Then staffers had to run It.

This article is republished from KHN (Kaiser Health News), a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues. DECATUR, Ill. — The question came out of the blue, or so it seemed to Crossing Healthcare CEO Tanya Andricks: If you had $30 million to design an addiction treatment facility, how would you do it? The […] The post A $30 million gift to build an addiction treatment center. Then staffers had to run It. appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Garwood St. to close in Champaign beginning Tuesday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced Garwood St. will be closed beginning Tuesday. The closure, between Walnut St. and Champaign St., is so sanitary sewer services can be repaired on the 1200 block of Walnut St. The closure will happen all week weather permitting, and is scheduled to reopen on Friday. Traffic […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign man arrested for theft at U of I basketball game

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after University of Illinois Police officials said he stole from a student while working as a “temporary employee” at State Farm Center during a game last week. Bobby Battle, 32, was arrested on Saturday on charges of theft and obstructing justice. Brad Swanson, Assistant Director […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
thechampaignroom.com

It’s nearly impossible to explain this Illinois team

Try to explain this Illinois team. You can’t. Following an impressive four-game winning streak that had many fans believing they had finally figured it out and were primed for the success many expected in the preseason, the Illini were utterly dominated Thursday in their home building by a depleted Indiana team, 80-65.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Decatur man identified after death in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Coroner’s Office has identified the Decatur man who was killed by gunfire Sunday as 35-year-old Stashaun L. Wheeler. Wheeler, of W. Marietta Street in Decatur, was found dead in a Casey’s parking lot just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning. Preliminary...
DECATUR, IL
25newsnow.com

Snow is on the way

Ol’ Man Winter has been quiet this month but that’s about to change. A storm system will spread snow over the region late Tuesday night into Wednesday mid-day. Peoria can expect 2 to 4 inches while Bloomington-Normal can expect 3 to 5 inches. The heaviest snow will fall along I-57 with 4 to 7 inches expected. Snow showers return Friday and Sunday. Long term, a couple of days next week we’ll see highs in the twenties and single digit lows.
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking to solve identity theft in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers and the Champaign Police Department are asking for help in solving an identity theft that happened earlier this month. Officials said that on Jan. 3, a man presented a fake ID card to the employees of the First Mid Bank & Trust, located at 114 West Church […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy