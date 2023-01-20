Read full article on original website
Champaign County students honored in MLK Creative Expression award show
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Today students from Champaign, Urbana, and Mahomet schools were honored at the Krannert performing arts center. “You have the choice, and you have a voice. Say my voice,” said University of Illinois’ August Jenkins and the crowd sounded off. Using your voice, was a powerful message that over 300 students in […]
WCIA
C-U at Home brings new look to One Winter Night 2023
C-U AT HOME BRINGS NEW LOOK TO ONE WINTER NIGHT 2023. C-U at Home’s annual community awareness and fundraising event combines familiar activities with fresh experiences this year. One Winter Night 2023 will take place Friday, February 3 at The Venue CU in downtown Champaign, on the University of Illinois campus, and remotely at area churches.
newschannel20.com
Heated school board meeting over unresolved issues
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCCU) — Meghan Hennesy, a board member for the Mahomet-Seymour School District, walked out of a board meeting Tuesday. She can be heard on a video from the meeting saying: "A person having their voice is something is vitally important and something we should be teaching our kids. So I came here tonight to use mine."
Champaign community raises $25,000 and counting for Bash for the Badge
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign community came together Saturday night to support Bash for the Badge, they’ve raised over $25,000 dollars and counting so far. All the proceeds are going to Amber Oberheim’s organization, Peacemaker Project 703. Bash for the Badge is all about supporting law enforcement. This year’s theme is “Stand For Safety.” […]
Central Illinois Birthday girl gives a special gift
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – At 11 years old Layke Sanstrom has decided she wants to give back every year on her birthday. So, instead of presents and toys, she asks her friends and family to bring donations for the local animal shelter. Her family and friends delivered. Layke was able to give the Douglas […]
Central Illinois celebrates Lunar New Year
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — People of Central Illinois are celebrating the Lunar New Year. It’s the most significant and widely celebrated holiday in many Asian cultures, marking the beginning of a new year on the lunar calendar, whose months are in moon cycles. There were no Chinese zodiac signs thousands of years ago, so the […]
WCIA
How to begin a home core routine with Maria Ludeke
Our fitness expert and personal trainer, Maria Ludeke, is back with tips on why it is important to stay motivated and accountable to your wellness goals by building safe, enjoyable, and effective training programs. A well balanced workout includes core. It’s the center of your body and by building heat...
Village of 800 sells more than 1,000 meals to raise money for IL child battling cancer
CISSNA PARK, Ill. (WCIA) – When a Cissna Park family needed help, their community jumped into action. Volunteers spent Sunday raising money for a child battling cancer. “We’re running out of food at 2 o’clock but the checks are still coming,” American Legion adjutant Ron Lynch said. Those checks were made out to the Kaufmanns […]
HS scoreboard (1-21-23)
(WCIA) — Check out highlights from boys basketball Vermilion County tournament, Salt Fork and BHRA compete for the Championship, plus highlights from the third place game with Oakwood vs. Hoopeston Area. Lastly, check out highlights from GCMS and scores from across Central Illinois. BOYS BASKETBALL BHRA 40, Salt Fork 35 Oakwood 42, Hoopeston Area 48 […]
WAND TV
Assault weapon ban target of lawsuit in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, and other plaintiffs are expected to file a lawsuit Thursday in Macon County Circuit Court over the states new ban on military style assault rifles and high capacity magazines. “We’re going to round up the people in Macon County...
A $30 million gift to build an addiction treatment center. Then staffers had to run It.
This article is republished from KHN (Kaiser Health News), a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues. DECATUR, Ill. — The question came out of the blue, or so it seemed to Crossing Healthcare CEO Tanya Andricks: If you had $30 million to design an addiction treatment facility, how would you do it? The […] The post A $30 million gift to build an addiction treatment center. Then staffers had to run It. appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Garwood St. to close in Champaign beginning Tuesday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced Garwood St. will be closed beginning Tuesday. The closure, between Walnut St. and Champaign St., is so sanitary sewer services can be repaired on the 1200 block of Walnut St. The closure will happen all week weather permitting, and is scheduled to reopen on Friday. Traffic […]
Champaign man arrested for theft at U of I basketball game
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after University of Illinois Police officials said he stole from a student while working as a “temporary employee” at State Farm Center during a game last week. Bobby Battle, 32, was arrested on Saturday on charges of theft and obstructing justice. Brad Swanson, Assistant Director […]
CUPHD: Almost half of Champaign Co. homes have high radon, offering home radon test kits
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District (CUPHD) said 48% of homes tested in Champaign County have high radon levels, and they are encouraging people to learn more about the threat of radon and test for it in their homes, schools, and workplaces. While radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas released into […]
thechampaignroom.com
It’s nearly impossible to explain this Illinois team
Try to explain this Illinois team. You can’t. Following an impressive four-game winning streak that had many fans believing they had finally figured it out and were primed for the success many expected in the preseason, the Illini were utterly dominated Thursday in their home building by a depleted Indiana team, 80-65.
Elzy on Illini: ‘You got to keep the top in-state kids, in-state’
CHICAGO (WCIA) — In just about two months, Illinois football will be back on the field at Memorial Stadium for the beginning of Spring practice. There, what is left of one of the best Illini teams in recent memory will be joined by one of the better recruiting classes in recent memory. Simeon wide receiver […]
Central Illinois Proud
Decatur man identified after death in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Coroner’s Office has identified the Decatur man who was killed by gunfire Sunday as 35-year-old Stashaun L. Wheeler. Wheeler, of W. Marietta Street in Decatur, was found dead in a Casey’s parking lot just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning. Preliminary...
25newsnow.com
Snow is on the way
Ol’ Man Winter has been quiet this month but that’s about to change. A storm system will spread snow over the region late Tuesday night into Wednesday mid-day. Peoria can expect 2 to 4 inches while Bloomington-Normal can expect 3 to 5 inches. The heaviest snow will fall along I-57 with 4 to 7 inches expected. Snow showers return Friday and Sunday. Long term, a couple of days next week we’ll see highs in the twenties and single digit lows.
City of Champaign announces two road closures at Prospect Ave. intersection
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced two different road closures that began earlier today at a Prospect Ave. intersection. Columbia Ave. will be closed to through traffic between Willis Ave. and Prospect Ave. The city said motorists will need to use Willis Ave. for access to properties in the 900 block of […]
Crime Stoppers looking to solve identity theft in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers and the Champaign Police Department are asking for help in solving an identity theft that happened earlier this month. Officials said that on Jan. 3, a man presented a fake ID card to the employees of the First Mid Bank & Trust, located at 114 West Church […]
