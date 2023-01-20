Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensSouth Bend, IN
Ice Fest Coming Feb. 3 to Quaint Town on Lake MichiganjoemoodySaint Joseph, MI
Construction on Campus: Universities are Establishing Unique ProjectsBuilding Indiana BusinessSouth Bend, IN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From South BendTed RiversSouth Bend, IN
Related
nwi.life
The Pokagon Band and its Four Winds Casinos announce grand opening details for their new hotel at Four Winds South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – January 23, 2023 – The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians’ Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that their new 23-story hotel tower at Four Wind South Bend will open to the public on Wednesday, March 1. Media attended a preview of the hotel today and the new structure features 317 rooms including 83 suites, as well as Cedar Spa, Edgewater Café, Ribbon Town Conference and Event Center, an outdoor swimming pool on the third floor, and terraces with spectacular views. Four Winds Casinos also announced that the first live musical performance at Four Winds South Bend’s new Ribbon Town Conference and Event Center will feature Parmalee, one of Country Music’s most successful acts, on Saturday, March 18 at 8 p.m. Eastern. Ticket prices for the show start at $59 and can be purchased on Ticketmaster beginning on Friday, January 27 at 11 a.m. Eastern. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.
abc57.com
Berrien Community Foundation awards $190,000 toward community projects
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - The Berrien Community Foundation (BCF) awarded $190,000 in grant money for projects benefiting families and communities across the county. BCF's For Good Grant aims to support community needs, ranging from children and education, to libraries and environmental sustainability. Applications are reviewed by community volunteers and BCF's...
abc57.com
Elkhart Parks & Rec announces Spring Fabulous Pop-Up Market
ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart County Parks & Rec has announced that the annual Spring Fabulous Pop-Up Market will take place on March 18. The market will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and takes place at McNaughton Pavilion. Interested artisans and craft vendors are encouraged to apply here. Questions...
abc57.com
Four Winds Casino still looking for employees, as hotel expansion sets date for grand opening
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Four Winds Casino staff took a walkthrough of the nearly finished hotel expansion, set to open its doors at 10:00am on March 1. “We think that we’ll be able to provide a Four Winds Style guest experience whether you’re a gamer or whether you’re a non-gamer,” said Four Winds CEO Frank Freedman. “And that’s what we’re really hoping to accomplish here.”
abc57.com
All focus is on a snowy Wednesday
The forecast is cloudy and quiet through Tuesday. A key factor to watch is how much temperatures rise above freezing. Mid-30s may not seem like much, but it could be warm enough that snowfall is more slushy on roads Wednesday. Snow is likely to fall most of Wednesday, starting in the morning and lasting through the afternoon. Most should plan for around four inches, there is a great chance of more than four inches of snow from Plymouth to Warsaw to Fort Wayne. The greatest uncertainty right now is where that +4 line will be. The pattern the rest of the week is fairly active, with bouts of light snowfall.
abc57.com
Elkhart officer recognized for life-saving aid at Turkey Stampede race
ELKHART, Ind. - An officer with the Elkhart Police Department was recognized Monday for his life-saving efforts for a runner at the 2022 Turkey Stampede race. Cpl. Brandon Stevens was commended during Monday's Police Merit Commission meeting for giving first aid to a runner who had collapsed during the November race.
abc57.com
Winter Restaurant Weeks returns to South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Restaurant Weeks returns to South Bend with 22 different locally owned restaurants participating. 10% of the proceeds from each meal benefit Beacon Children’s Hospital. The two-week event kicks off Monday and lasts through February 5th which gives diners the chance to try dishes at multiple...
WNDU
Animal rescue in Michigan City under police investigation for treatment of dogs
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - An animal rescue in Michigan City is closed as police continue to investigate its treatment of rescue dogs. The Michigan City Police Department says it began investigating Fur Ever Family Animal Rescue after receiving multiple complaints from concerned citizens and animal groups about the location operated by John Naughton in the 200 block of Earl Road.
WNDU
Potawatomi Zoo sloths visit The WNDU Studios!
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Lauren Moss and Matt Engelbrecht got up close and personal with sloths on 16 News Now at 4!. Lily the sloth and her baby from the Potawatomi Zoo visited The WNDU Studios on Friday evening during the newscast. Their visit comes as the zoo is...
WWMTCw
Woman who co-founded one of the first African American churches in Kalamazoo dies
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A celebration of life service was held Saturday at the Galilee Baptist Church for the woman who co-founded one of the first African American churches in Kalamazoo with her husband. Stella Pearl Davis, also known as Mother D, died on Jan. 11. She was almost 90...
WWMTCw
Dramatic rescue caught on video, former OBGYN charged & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Portage firefighters rescue man in vehicle overturned on train tracks. Firefighters arrived to a man stuck on the train tracks Friday, and within seconds, the train crossing lights began flashing, according to Portage Public Safety.
95.3 MNC
Elkhart Community Schools to host two-day job fair
Elkhart Community Schools will host a two-day job fair aiming to fill teaching and non-teaching positions across the district on from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. The fair will be located at the Engineering, Technology, and Innovation Building located at 2510 California Road, Elkhart.
WNDU
Pet Vet: Nicotine (Cigarette) Poisoning
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some people have a hard time trying to kick the smoking habit, and if you have pets, there could be another important reason to do so. Cigarettes and tobacco products affect household pets too, and our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, joined us on 16 Saturday Morning to tell us everything we need to know.
abc57.com
Elkhart Parks & Rec to celebrate Lunar New Year with free movie showing
ELKHART, Ind. -- The Elkhart Parks & Recreation Department will be celebrating the Lunar New Year on Feb. 3 with a free showing of Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon. Community members can visit the High Dive Pavilion for the showing from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This all-ages event...
MetroTimes
Travel through time in this Benton Harbor home
We love a home with character, and this 1930s turret home in Benton Harbor has a lot of it — all for $249,000. Located at 1900 Colfax Ave., this four-bedroom home features an Italian marble fireplace, original light fixtures throughout, and a sunroom off of the main living room.
abc57.com
Police investigating man found dead in home on La Salle Street in Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety is investigating after a man was found dead in his home on La Salle Street on Sunday. According to the investigation, Leon Johnson, a longtime resident in the 700 block of LaSalle, was found dead in the home. The...
2 hurt when vehicle hits tree in Cass County
A man and a woman were injured when a vehicle struck a tree Saturday night in Cass County. A man and a woman were injured when a vehicle struck a tree Saturday night in Cass County.
22 WSBT
South Bend Latin Dance to teach communal style of dancing known as Rueda
The Rueda Club will teach you about this communal style of salsa dancing. No experience or partner is needed. The cost is $10 per person and $5 per student. For more information about South Bend Latin Dance, click here.
WNDU
Police investigating suspicious death of Benton Harbor man
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a Benton Harbor man was found dead on Sunday. According to the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, authorities were dispatched to a residence in the 800 block of LaSalle Street on Sunday. First responders on scene discovered a man dead inside the home. The victim has been identified as Leon Johnson, a longtime Benton Harbor resident.
WNDU
Crews extinguish fire inside bedroom at Granger home
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews from Clay Fire Territory responded to a fire that started inside a Granger home on Friday morning. It happened just before 4:15 a.m. in the 10000 block of Autumn Leaves Court in Harris Township. When firefighters arrived, they found a fire inside a bedroom that had mainly been put out by the homeowner.
Comments / 1