ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonie, NY

Crews Battling Massive Fire At Business In Colonie (Developing)

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NAWvT_0kLyGPJl00
Multiple agencies battled a large fire a BBL Construction, located on Kings Road in Colonie, Friday afternoon, Jan. 20. Photo Credit: Facebook/Midway Fire Department & Canva/chapin31

Multiple agencies responded to a large fire at a business in the region Friday evening, Jan. 20.

Firefighters in Albany County were called at around 3 p.m. with reports of a large commercial fire burning in Colonie on Kings Road. The address given is for BBL Construction.

Pictures shared by the Midway Fire Department showed heavy fire through the building’s roof with a large plume of black smoke that was visible for miles.

At least one worker was taken to a hospital by ambulance to be treated for smoke inhalation, WRGB reports.

A section of Kings Road was closed to traffic while crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

There was no immediate word on what may have sparked the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fireapparatusmagazine.com

One Injured, Fire Engine Potentially Damaged by Gunfire in Troy (NY)

Times Union, Albany, N.Y. Jan. 22—TROY — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one victim injured and potentially damaged a fire engine early Sunday morning near a crowd that was outside the Calypso Restaurant and Lounge in downtown Troy. The Troy Fire Department responded to a fire...
TROY, NY
WNYT

Vacant Colonie hotel catches fire

We’re following breaking news out of Colonie. Crews responded to an early morning fire in Colonie. The fire broke out around 3 a.m. in a vacant hotel on Wolf Road. It’s not yet known if anyone is injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Newschannel 13...
COLONIE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Fatal house fire in Niskayuna under investigation

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A fire in Niskayuna is under investigation. The local police department confirmed that one person died in the fire. Several crews responded to the house fire on Gasner Ave at 6:45 a.m. News10 was on the scene for part of their investigation, firefighters were covering up the scene with tarp. The […]
NISKAYUNA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Victim hospitalized after shooting in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy police responded to a shots-fired incident on Sunday shortly after midnight. The incident reportedly left one victim in the hospital treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Troy Fire responded to a fire alarm activated at 77 Congress Street, Calypso Lounge. Police say that when firefighters arrived, a large […]
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Snow emergency declared in East Greenbush

A snow emergency has been declared in the town of East Greenbush, effective from 6 p.m. on Sunday, to noon on Tuesday, January 24. According to the East Greenbush Department of Public Works, the snow emergency is declared out of an abundance of caution due to the forecast predicting ice and snow in the next two days.
EAST GREENBUSH, NY
columbiapaper.com

Hudson resident arrested for weapons possession

HUDSON—Hudson Police arrested Jonathan Jones, a/k/a, “Smash,” 54, of Hudson for third degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony; two counts of fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal obstruction of breathing, all class A misdemeanors, and second degree harassment, a violation, January 12.
HUDSON, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
460K+
Followers
65K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy