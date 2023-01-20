Crews Battling Massive Fire At Business In Colonie (Developing)

Multiple agencies battled a large fire a BBL Construction, located on Kings Road in Colonie, Friday afternoon, Jan. 20. Photo Credit: Facebook/Midway Fire Department & Canva/chapin31

Multiple agencies responded to a large fire at a business in the region Friday evening, Jan. 20.

Firefighters in Albany County were called at around 3 p.m. with reports of a large commercial fire burning in Colonie on Kings Road. The address given is for BBL Construction.

Pictures shared by the Midway Fire Department showed heavy fire through the building’s roof with a large plume of black smoke that was visible for miles.

At least one worker was taken to a hospital by ambulance to be treated for smoke inhalation, WRGB reports.

A section of Kings Road was closed to traffic while crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

There was no immediate word on what may have sparked the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

