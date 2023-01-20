Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Karen" Caught On Tape Causing Chaos At Arby's Over Order Mix-UpTy D.Hudson, OH
"Cleveland Residents on High Alert: String of Car Thefts and Break-Ins Caught on Camera"KovasinCleveland, OH
This Small Town in Ohio is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenOlmsted Falls, OH
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
New retail store pOpshelf opens its first location in OhioJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
Related
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Dean Wade (shoulder/ankle) available on Saturday with minutes restriction
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (shoulder/ankle) will play in Saturday's game versus the Milwaukee Bucks. According to head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, Wade will be available with a 12-to-15 minute restriction. In a potential second unit role, numberFIre's models project Wade to score 10.6 FanDuel points. Wade's Saturday projection includes 4.6...
numberfire.com
Boston's Robert Williams (knee) out for remainder of Saturday's contest
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (knee) will not return to Saturday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Williams has been ruled out after Boston's center suffered a left knee hyperextension. Expect Grant Williams to see more playing time while Williams is sidelined. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 1071.5 minutes this season...
numberfire.com
Khris Middleton (knee) probable Monday night for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Khris Middleton is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Middleton has missed 18 straight games due to right knee soreness. However, on the initial injury report for Monday's contest, he has been listed as probable. Assuming Middleton makes his long-awaited return to the court, Pat Connaughton would likely revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Andrew Wiggins (foot) available for Golden State's Sunday matchup
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (foot) is not listed on Sunday's injury report against the Brooklyn Nets. Wiggins is on track to return after Golden State's forward was rested on Friday. In 34.1 expected minutes, our models project Wiggins to score 31.8 FanDuel points. Wiggins' Sunday projection includes 17.7...
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
numberfire.com
Malcolm Brogdon (personal) out Monday for Boston
Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon will not play Monday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Brogdon is ruled out due to personal reasons. His next chance to play will come Tuesday versus Miami on the second leg of a back-to-back set. In 41 games this season, Brogdon is...
numberfire.com
Toronto's OG Anunoby (ankle) will not return on Saturday
Toronto Raptors small forward OG Anunoby (ankle) is ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics. Despite earlier reports stating Anunoby was available to return, Toronto's forward will be held out on Saturday with a right ankle injury. Expect Thad Young to see more minutes at the forward positions while Anunoby is out.
numberfire.com
Charlotte's Gordon Hayward (hamstring) active on Saturday
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) will play in Saturday's game versus the Atlanta Hawks. Hayward will make his return after he was sidelined eight games with a hamstring ailment. In a matchup against a Hawks' team ranked 12th in opposing true shooting percentage, our models project Hayward to score 27.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Bogdan Bogdanovic (injury management) out Saturday for Hawks
Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. The Hawks are on the second leg of a back-to-back set. As a result, they are going to hold Bogdanovic out due to right knee injury management, as they don't want him to be overextended. Expect him back in the mix Monday versus Chicago.
numberfire.com
Xavier Tillman to start in place of Steven Adams (knee) for Grizzlies Monday
The Memphis Grizzlies will start Xavier Tillman in place of Steven Adams for Monday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Tillman will make his second start in place of Adams as the Grizzlies rest both Adams and Ja Morant (ankle) in the second leg of their back-to-back. Tillman has a $4,000...
numberfire.com
5 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Monday 1/23/23
One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
numberfire.com
Indiana's Andrew Nembhard (illness) available for Saturday's game versus Suns
Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (illness) will play in Saturday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Nembhard will suit up in Phoenix despite being listed as questionable with an illness. In 32.5 expected minutes, our models project Indiana's rookie guard to score 24.3 FanDuel points. Nembhard's projection includes 9.4 points, 3.7...
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's James Harden (injury management) ruled out on Saturday
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (injury management) will not play in Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Harden will watch from the sidelines after Philadelphia's superstar was held out for injury management reasons. Expect Tyrese Maxey to play more minutes against a Kings' team ranked 24th in defensive rating. Maxey's...
numberfire.com
Lakers acquire Rui Hachimura from Wizards
The Los Angeles Lakers are acquiring forward Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards for shooting guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks. Hachimura averaged 24.3 minutes off the bench in 30 games for the Wizards this season, but he could have more opportunities with the Lakers. It remains to be seen if Hachimura will be available to make his Lakers debut on Tuesday versus the Los Angeles Clippers.
numberfire.com
Tyus Jones starting for Grizzlies with Ja Morant (ankle) sitting
The Memphis Grizzlies will start Tyus Jones in place of Ja Morant (ankle) for Monday's game against the Sacramento Kings. The Grizzlies are keeping Morant on the sidelines in the second leg of their back-to-back, and will have Jones handle starting point guard duties in his absence. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Golden State's Stephen Curry (hip) not listed on Sunday's injury report
Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry (hip) is available for Sunday's contest versus the Brooklyn Nets. Curry is expected to suit up after he was given the night off on Friday. In a matchup against a Nets' team allowing 47.1 FanDuel points per game to his position, our models project Curry to score 44.8 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Chris Paul (hip) out again for Suns on Saturday
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Paul is dealing with right hip soreness. He entered the weekend with a questionable tag, and now more than 8 hours ahead of scheduled tipoff, he has been ruled out of action once again. Expect another start at the point for Damion Lee.
numberfire.com
Suns' Deandre Ayton (illness) to sit Tuesday
The Phoenix Suns have ruled out center Deandre Ayton (illness) for Tuesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Ayton will miss a second straight game while he recovers from a non-COVID illness, opening the door for Bismack Biyombo to make another start as the Suns take on the Hornets. The fifth-year...
numberfire.com
Indiana's Oshae Brissett playing second unit role on Saturday night
Indiana Pacers forward Oshae Brisseett is not starting in Saturday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Brissett will come off the bench after T.J. McConnell was inserted into Saturday's starting lineup. In 23.4 expected minutes, our models project Brissett to score 20.3 FanDuel points. Brissett's Saturday projection includes 10.0 points, 5.1...
numberfire.com
Michael Porter Jr. (personal) downgraded to questionable for Nuggets on Sunday
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Porter was left off the injury report all day in advance of Sunday night's contest. However, just over two hours from scheduled tipoff, he has been added as questionable due to personal reasons. Keep an eye on his status ahead of the 8 p.m. ET start time.
Comments / 0