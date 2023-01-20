Read full article on original website
Wbaltv.com
One-Eyed Mike's bar in Fells Point bar hits the auction block
The landmark One-Eyed Mike's bar -- known for its exclusive club that draws swarms of regulars to Fells Point -- is headed to auction next month. The bar, whose Grand Marnier Club has a roster of nearly 3,500 members, is being sold in an online auction that opens Feb. 17 and closes Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. The opening bid is $650,000 and a $20,000 deposit is required, said Paul Cooper, principal at Alex Cooper Auctioneers, who is handling the sale.
Delicious meals dished out during Harford County Restaurant Week
Want to get your taste buds revved up?Harford County has a week where you can try new food at a new place, all while supporting a local restaurant.It's a campaign promoting delicious restaurants and deals for customers in Harford County.Harford County is hosting its "Restaurant Week" from now through Sunday, January 29.More than 40 restaurants are participating.Find out more here.
The Inner Harbor waterfront ice festival returns to Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- The Harbor Point Ice Festival made its return to Baltimore's waterfront on Saturday.One of the biggest highlights of the festival was the live ice carving.Sculptors used their chisels to create spectacular Lunar New Year theme sculptures.Attendees also had a chance to taste great food from local vendors, enjoy a live DJ, and watch a little puppeteering.
baltimorefishbowl.com
‘Food for Thought’ exhibition to open at Baltimore Museum of Industry next month
An exhibition opening next month at the Baltimore Museum of Industry will encourage visitors to ponder the impact of food insecurity and hear the stories of Baltimore school food and nutrition workers. The “Food For Thought” exhibition will open Feb. 10 at the BMI and will remain open through the...
foxbaltimore.com
Cigar Star Shirley McCellum celebrates five years of Fire and Smoke Cigar Parlor
The fastest-growing demographic of cigar smokers is women. Fittingly, Baltimore County's premiere cigar parlor is woman-owned. Shirley McCellum joins mark to talk about the evolving demographic of cigar smokers and about the exciting events at Fire and Smoke Cigar Parlor in Towson. For more information on Fire and Smoke's upcoming...
Iconic Baltimore crab restaurant, Bo Brooks, closes
Obrycki’s, Gunnings, Brownies. Names that stick to the soul of Baltimore, better than gum on the soul of shoe. How about Bo Brooks?
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Maryland
A major discount supermarket chain recently announced that they would be opening another new grocery store location in Maryland next month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the popular discount grocer Aldi will be opening its newest Maryland supermarket location in Denton, according to the company's website. The supermarket will also be offering a "sneak peek" of the new grocery store location on January 25th.
This Huge Antique Shop in Maryland is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique shop can be a fun experience. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of awesome antique items you'll find!
foxbaltimore.com
INFLATION FRUSTRATION | 7 months later, here's what $20 buys at the grocery store
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The annual inflation rate for 2022 was 6.5 %, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which makes buying the things people need more expensive. In June 2022, we sent our interns to four area grocery stores to see how much they could buy for $20. We went back this past week to see how far $20 would go now.
Bay Net
Mom Reveals $100,000 Winner During After-Dinner Scratch-Off Fun
EDGEWATER, Md. – A scratch-off loving family in Anne Arundel County got a $100,000 surprise recently during an after-dinner instant ticket play session. The mom, who buys games regularly and shares the batch with her husband and adult son, had a confession to make after the scratching got under way. She had played a Six Figures instant ticket earlier and wanted them to take a look at it.
Wbaltv.com
Bel Air Athletic Club's operator responds to 11 News amid impending closing
BEL AIR, Md. — The operator of a decades-old athletic center that will soon close responded to 11 News about its business. Video above: Bel Air Athletic Club to close permanently in February (Jan. 18, 2023) The Bel Air Athletic Club said it must close permanently on Feb. 16.
Baltimore Waterkeepers to Sue Vinegar Plant over Alleged Pollution in Key Tributary
Baltimore’s waterways watchdog group, Blue Water Baltimore, has announced it plans to sue Fleischmann’s Vinegar Company, alleging it has repeatedly leaked “acidic discharges” into the Jones Falls, the stream that leads to the Inner Harbor, the Patapsco River and, ultimately, the Bay. Blue Water Baltimore and...
Comedian Chris Rock to perform three shows in matter of weeks at Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre
BALTIMORE - Comedian Chris Rock will perform three shows at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore in a matter of weeks, including his Netflix Live special.Rock's Netflix Live special "Chris Rock: Selective Outrage" Tour will be on March 4 at the Hippodrome Theatre.You can find tickets here.Rock will also perform in Baltimore on Feb. 16 and Feb. 17 at Hippodrome during his Ego Death World Tour.He last performed in Baltimore last April, just weeks after he was slapped during the Oscars by actor Will Smith.
mocoshow.com
$25,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in MoCo Remains Unclaimed; $2 Million Winning Scratch-Off Sold in Maryland
A $25,000 winning Pick 5 ticket sold at the Safeway located at 116 University Boulevard West in Silver Spring remains unclaimed as of January 23. The ticket was purchased on Sunday, January 22. Additional details about winners across the state of Maryland, including a player that won a $2 million prize on a scratch-off ticket, below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
foxbaltimore.com
$8,000 reward offered in Edmondson Village Shopping Center shooting that left teen dead
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have announced an $8,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and charges in the death of Deanta Dorsey. Dorsey was killed when 5 students were shot at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center earlier this month. Baltimore City Police say two gunmen were...
Randallstown woman wins $2 million scratch-off lottery on lucky Friday the 13th
RANDALLSTOWN, MD – Many people believe in the superstition that Friday the 13th is an unlucky day, but for a Randallstown woman, it was a lucky one. The woman, who said she takes a scientific approach to play the lottery, won $2,000,000 in the Maryland Lottery’s Gold Rush scratch-off game. “It’s all about studying the games,” she said. “You gotta do your homework.” She says she checks the lottery website to make sure the grand prize tickets are still available in the games before she buys tickets. When she realized the $30 per ticket Gold Rush game still had four jackpot-winning The post Randallstown woman wins $2 million scratch-off lottery on lucky Friday the 13th appeared first on Shore News Network.
baltimorefishbowl.com
With egg prices high, Baltimore shoppers do without and stores still profit
With egg prices continuing to push $6 a dozen throughout the Baltimore region this week, consumers are starting to avoid the incredible, edible expense. “We just couldn’t afford them,” said H.B. Graham, an Elkridge resident shopping at Aldi’s on Washington Boulevard in Baltimore this week. “They’re definitely...
foxbaltimore.com
The hardest working show-woman at the Baltimore Comedy Factory
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The hardest working woman in television is coming to Baltimore, tonight taking on stand up at the Baltimore Comedy Factory. Cocoa Brown shares more about her show and other projects she's working on.
9-year-old Bowie hockey player breaking barriers on screen and the ice
BOWIE, Md. — A 9-year-old hockey player first gained the spotlight in Bowie as the team's only Black, Deaf hockey player. Now, that spotlight has followed him to Hollywood -- where he's guest starring in HBO's The Last of Us. And Hollywood is how Keivonn Woodard's teammates know him.
foxbaltimore.com
Pastor says Edmondson Village shooting is 'symptom of what's going on around the city'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Community members and leaders came together Thursday for a Town Hall meeting, seeking out answers and solutions after the Edmondson Village shooting. Many had questions for City Councilman Kristerfer Burnett. However, Burnett was not in the meeting, and sent a representative instead. Baltimore City State's Attorney...
