WTVM
Girls Inc. of the Chattahoochee Valley seeking volunteers
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you’re looking for a way to give back in the Fountain City - Girls Inc. is seeking new volunteers. Volunteers are needed for the after school program to help the kids with school work and daily activities. Girls Inc. is the nation’s leading girl...
WTVM
Over 160 AEDs distributed throughout Russell County-owned buildings
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - All county-owned buildings in Russell County will now have AEDs - or an Automated External Defibrillator - which are electronic devices that help those in cardiac arrest. Russell County is expecting to distribute 167 AEDs to county buildings, facilities, volunteer fire departments, schools and sheriff’s...
Georgia students compete in FIRST Robotics Super Regional Competition in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County School District hosted a FIRST Robotics Super Regional competition at Spencer High School on Saturday. The regional event brought together students from 10 different counties across the state of Georgia – as law makers continue to invest in STEM programs for the youth. FIRST, or For Inspiration and […]
Phenix City: Temporary closure of 15th Avenue, 22nd Street intersection
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The intersection of 15th Avenue and 22nd Street in Phenix City is temporarily closed until the end of the day on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Phenix City officials say the intersection immediately closed due to an emergency repair of a water main. Delays should be expected through-out the closure. For questions, […]
WTVM
Troup County residents lend helping hand to those affected by recent tornado
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Just a week later after a tornado ripped through a LaGrange neighborhood, many residents of LaGrange came out to help those in need. Three churches with a vision have grown into a mission to help those affected by the storm. One Lexington Park resident I spoke...
WTVM
Water main causes closure near 15th Ave. in Phenix City
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Emergency repairs in Phenix City are putting a dent in many residents’ commutes. A water main near the intersection 15th Avenue and 22nd Street has caused a road closure that is expected to last until Tuesday evening, January 24. Officials are informing residents that...
WTVM
Mardi Gras season in full swing in the Fountain City
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “I invite everyone to participate in Mardi Gras Columbus, Georgia, cause this is the time to let the good times roll,” says Fountain City Mardi Gras Association President, Dr. Rocky Marsh. Saturday morning, Mayor Skip Henderson officially declared January 21 through Saturday, March 11,...
alreporter.com
DHR offering SNAP Replacement benefits to seven counties following Jan. 12 tornadoes
The Alabama Department of Human Resources is replacing SNAP benefits for program participants in seven counties who experienced storm-related food losses on Jan. 12. Eligible SNAP recipients in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Hale and Tallapoosa counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR offices by Thursday, Feb. 2. A combined 45,489 SNAP recipients live in the seven affected counties.
fox5atlanta.com
Trilith Studios gives big ‘thank you’ gift to Piedmont Fayette Hospital ER staff
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - Emergency room workers in Fayette County have gotten a big thank you from a metro Atlanta movie studio. Trillith Studios, which is home to many of the Marvel movies, renovated the break room at Piedmont Fayette Hospital. It is a project called Reel People Care. Reel as...
opelikaobserver.com
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
HARDWOOD, LLC, Plaintiff v. Case No.: CV-2022-900402.00. A tract or parcel of land designated as: Lot 9, Lower Acres Estates Subdivision, being. More particularly described as follows, to wit: Commence at the Southwest corner of Section 8, Township 17 North, Range 27 East, in Lee County, Alabama; thence run North 88 degrees 50 minutes 49 seconds East, 485.92 feet; thence.
WTVM
SWAT Team presence on Bayberry Drive in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A heavy police presence has been spotted in east Columbus. Columbus SWAT Team and robbery detectives were spotted on Bayberry Drive. At this time, there are no official details on why authorities are on the scene. This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9...
WTVM
2023 Dancing Stars of Columbus cast announced to public
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The 2023 Dancing Stars of Columbus cast was announced to the public on Saturday, January 21. 25 Columbus residents, both Star Dancers and Pro Dancers, will raise awareness, as well as funds, to help eliminate Alzheimer’s Disease by participating in the 13th in-person year of Dancing Stars of Columbus; this event pairs Star Dancers with Professional Dancers in a one-night fundraising gala dance competition for the Alzheimer’s Association.
WTVM
Fortson man killed after struck by train in Phenix City
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Fortson man is dead after his car was struck by a train in Phenix City. According to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr., the accident happened around 6:30 a.m. at 400 State Dock Road in Phenix City on January 23. The man has been...
WSFA
SNAP replacement benefits offered in 6 counties affected by Jan. 12 storms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources has announced SNAP replacement benefits for program participants in six counties who experienced food losses in the Jan. 12 tornado outbreak. Eligible recipients in the following counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR office by Feb. 2:
Opelika-Auburn News
‘We’ve lost a true freedom fighter’: Community mourns loss of Lee County Commissioner John Andrew Harris
The community is mourning the loss of District 5 Lee County Commissioner John Andrew Harris, who served the citizens of Lee County with a dedication to make the community a better place. Harris passed away on Sunday at the age of 71 after complications from a heart attack. He and...
Muscogee Co. Coroner’s Office release identity of remains found in 2021
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office is releasing the identity of skeletal remains found behind the Dunkin’ Donuts at Veteran’s Parkway on Feb. 28, 2021. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the remains are of a man missing since 2019 — Matthew Turner, 41-years-old when seen last. The cause of Turner’s […]
WTVM
Former coworker talks on Lamar Vickerstaff, father of Opelika Baby Jane Doe
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Piecing together the story of exactly what happened to Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe. Tonight we are learning more about the father of the child now identified as. . In January 2006,. was born. Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe now has an identity after the unidentified skeletal...
WTVM
Pride on the Plains hosts family fun day in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A non-profit organization, Pride on the Plains, has a main goal - to promote a sense of pride throughout Lee County. The non-profit hosted one of their monthly meetings this past weekend. Once a month, Pride on the Plains hosts a family fun day at Coffee...
Raffensperger, Columbus Republican leader push back on unfounded claims of Muscogee County election fraud made at GOP meeting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has weighed in on unfounded claims by an outside group that Muscogee County is one of the nation’s most corrupt counties when it comes to election fraud. This has been simmering since Jan. 10 when Kevin Parker of County Citizens Defending Freedom presented at the […]
