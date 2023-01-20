ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Tax season: What you need to know before filing in 2023

By Jenn Brink
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WibKp_0kLyFAMJ00

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As many prepare to file their federal tax returns for the 2022 tax year, some may wonder what the key deadlines are, which tax credits are still active, what may have changed since last year, or how to get free filing assistance.

Connecticut tax breaks you haven’t heard of

Here are a few things to keep in mind.

When can 2022 federal taxes be filed?

If you use tax accounting software or professionals to do your taxes, you can file them anytime. However, the IRS won’t begin accepting and processing tax returns until Monday, Jan. 23.

When is the tax filing deadline?

Most taxpayers’ deadline to submit 2022 tax returns or an extension to file and pay owed tax is Tuesday, April 18, 2023. By law, Washington, D.C. holidays affect tax deadlines for everyone, similarly to federal holidays.

The due date is April 18, instead of April 15 because it falls on a Saturday, and the District of Columbia’s Emancipation Day holiday falls on Monday, April 17.

When is the deadline to request an extension?

You should file a federal tax extension for 2022 by April 18, the same day as the deadline to file a tax return. If you file a tax extension, your deadline to file a return would be Oct. 15, 2023.

What are the income tax brackets?

These are the amounts you will pay when you file for the 2022 tax season.

Tax Bracket/Rate Single Married Filing Jointly Head of Household
10% $0 – $10,275 $0 – $20,550 $0 – $14,650
12% $10,276 – $41,775 $20,551 – $83,550 $14,651 – $55,900
22% $41,776 – $89,075 $83,551 – $178,150 $55,901 – $89,050
24% $89,076 – $170,050 $178,151 – $340,100 $89,051 – $170,050
32% $170,051 – $215,950 $340,101 – $431,900 $170,051 – $215,950
35% $215,951 – $539,900 $431,901 – $647,850 $215,951 – $539,900
37% $539,901+ $647,851+ $539,901+
Source: IRS

What is the standard deduction?

The standard deduction is a specific dollar amount that reduces your taxable income.

Filing status 2022 tax year
Single $12,950
Married, filing jointly $25,900
Married, filing separately $12,950
Head of household $19,400
Source: IRS

What’s new for the 2022 tax year?

  • No additional stimulus payments. Unlike 2020 and 2021, there were no new stimulus payments for 2022, so taxpayers should not expect to get an additional payment in their 2023 tax refund.
  • Some tax credits return to 2019 levels. This means taxpayers will likely receive a significantly smaller refund than the previous tax year. Changes include amounts for the Child Tax Credit (CTC) , the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) , and the Child and Dependent Care Credit will revert to pre-COVID-19 levels.
    • Those who got $3,600 per dependent in 2021 for the CTC will, if eligible, get $2,000 for the 2022 tax year.
    • For the EITC, eligible taxpayers with no children who received roughly $1,500 in 2021 will now get $560 for the 2022 tax year.
    • The Child and Dependent Care Credit return to a maximum of $2,100 for the 2022 tax year instead of $8,000 in 2021.
  • No above-the-line charitable deductions. During COVID, taxpayers could take up to a $600 charitable donation tax deduction on their tax returns. However, for the tax year 2022, taxpayers who don’t itemize and take the standard deduction won’t be able to deduct their charitable contributions.
  • More people may be eligible for the Premium Tax Credit. For the tax year 2022, taxpayers may qualify for temporarily expanded eligibility for the premium tax credit . Remember that simply meeting the income requirements does not mean you’re eligible for the premium tax credit. You must also meet the other eligibility criteria .
  • Eligibility rules changed to claim a tax credit for clean vehicles. Review the changes under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 to see if you qualify for a Clean Vehicle Credit .

Am I eligible to receive credits and deductions?

Credits for Individuals

Deductions for Individuals

Business Credits and Deductions

Find credits and deductions for businesses on IRS.gov.

How quickly will I get my refund?

The IRS anticipates that most taxpayers will receive their refund within 21 days of filing electronically if they choose direct deposit and there are no issues with their tax return.

While the IRS will begin accepting returns on Jan. 23, they cannot issue a refund that includes the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) or Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC) before mid-February. This is because of the 2015 PATH Act law passed by Congress, which provides this additional time to help the IRS stop fraudulent refunds from being issued.

It takes 10 to 12 weeks to process paper returns.

How can I check my refund status?

Taxpayers can check Where’s My Refund? on IRS.gov for an update on their refund status.

I need help filing my taxes

Taxpayers who made $73,000 or less in 2022 can use the IRS Free File service .

For those seeking help with their taxes, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) programs offer free basic tax return preparation for those qualified. Taxpayers bring their required documents to a VITA location in Connecticut to have their tax returns completed by a certified VITA volunteer.

Taxpayers can also find online tools at IRS.gov that are easy to use and available anytime.

Key dates for the filing season

  • Jan. 13: IRS Free File opens
  • Jan. 23: IRS begins the 2023 tax season and starts accepting and processing individual 2022 tax returns
  • Jan. 27: Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Day to raise awareness of valuable tax credits available to many people, including using prior-year income to qualify
  • April 18: National due date to file a 2022 tax return or request an extension and pay the tax owed
  • Oct. 16: Due date to file for those requesting an extension on their 2022 tax returns.

For more tips and resources, check the Get Ready page on IRS.gov.

