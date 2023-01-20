ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foodsafetynews.com

Recall of mushrooms from China is expanded

The December recall of those Listeria-contaminated mushrooms imported from China was expanded on Friday. Utopia Foods Inc of Glendale, NY made the expanded recall announcement of more of the 200g packages of “Enoki Mushrooms”, imported from China, with clear and blue plastic packages with clear markings of “Best before 03/02/2023” or “Best before 03.09.23.
Benzinga

Scotland-Based Cannabis Startup Hilltop Leaf Scores £2 Million Investment

Cannabis cultivator Hilltop Leaf received £2 million as part of a private investment to become one of the largest medical cannabis producers in the U.K., according to the Insider. Hilltop Leaf founder Hamish Clegg noted how medicinal cannabis use is growing, but that the U.K. currently remains reliant on...
Benzinga

"The Third World War Has Already Started"--The Man Who Predicted The Fall Of The Soviet Union Turns His Crystal Ball Toward The U.S.

Last spring, after imposing unprecedented sanctions on Russia, President Biden quipped that the ruble had become "rubble". But by the end of the year, Russia's ruble had outperformed the U.S. dollar, as Russia's economy proved to be more resilient than the U.S. government had expected. One of the few analysts who hadn't underestimated the Russian economy was the French economist Jacques Sapir. The French entrepreneur Arnaud Bertrand tweeted a translation of Sapir's comments, which I shared in this post at the time:
MedicalXpress

Fungi that cause serious lung infections are now found throughout the US

Three types of fungi that cause serious lung infections and were once thought to be confined to certain regions of the United States are now widespread. In 1955, Histoplasma fungi grew mainly in Midwest soil and in parts of the East and South, and that's where histoplasmosis infections mainly occurred. But Medicare records from 2007 through 2016 indicate that 47 states and Washington, D.C., had cases of histoplasmosis above a certain threshold, researchers report November 11 in Clinical Infectious Diseases.
Popculture

Cheese Recalled Just Days After Christmas

The Christmas season just got a bit less cheerful for cheese lovers. Just a day after Christmas, Coles Finest Australian Washed Rind Cheese was recalled. The recall was issued by Coles Supermarkets on Dec. 26 due to potential E. coli contamination, meaning the cheese poses a health risk to consumers.
Abbey the Food Scientist

Ants discovered to produce milk

A new study published in Nature last month was the first to describe ant pupae excreting a milk-like substance that was eaten by the larvae. The larvae were seen directly attached to the pupae with their mouthparts to consume the nutritious liquid.
Science Friday

Lab-Grown Meats Are Finally Inching Closer To Commercial

The United States is one of the largest consumers of meat in the world, with the average American eating 273 pounds of meat per year That’s not to say that tastes aren’t changing: Nearly a quarter of Americans say they have cut down on meat consumption, and 41% of Americans under 50 have tried plant-based meat.
Benzinga

Marketing Communications Agency Specializing In Cannabis Joins Acceleration Community of Companies

Acceleration Community of Companies (ACC), a company that developed a go-to-market business approach with a series of strategic and complementary acquisitions, announced the acquisition of Trailblaze, a boutique marketing communications agency specializing in cannabis and wellness brands. Trailblaze, founded in 2018 by Lisa Weser, is a marketing communications agency for...
CBS Miami

Eating one U.S. fish likened to drinking month's worth of tainted water

Eating one freshwater fish caught in a river or lake in the United States is the equivalent of drinking a month's worth of water contaminated with toxic "forever chemicals," new research said on Tuesday. The invisible chemicals, called PFAS, were first developed in the 1940s to resist water and heat and are now used in items such as non-stick pans, textiles, fire suppression foams and food packaging. But the indestructibility of PFAS, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, means the pollutants have built up over time in the air, soil, lakes, rivers, food, drinking water and even our bodies. There have been...
Benzinga

Chipmaker Wolfspeed Weighs Domestic Chip Factory Worth Over $2B: Report

U.S. power chip maker Wolfspeed, Inc WOLF eyed a factory in Germany worth over €2 billion ($2.17 billion). The German auto supplier ZF will hold a minority stake, Reuters reports citing a newspaper. Production will likely begin in four years at the site in the small southwest German state...
restaurant-hospitality.com

Move over, Beyond and Impossible: cell-cultivated meat is the next big protein alternative

Ever since Memphis Meats (now Upside Foods) was founded in 2015, the food technology world has been curious, skeptical, and waiting with bated breath for the first consumer launch of cultivated meat. Also known as lab-created and cell-cultured meat, cultivated meat (the industry-preferred term) is a form of cellular agriculture that allows for the growth of animal tissue from cells invitro. In the future, cultivated meat — which would not involve animal husbandry or slaughter — could be a humane and eco-friendly solution to a growing global hunger crisis.
foodsafetynews.com

Surface-ripened cheese recalled in Quebec over Listeria concerns

Le Cendré de Notre-Dame is recalling Semi-soft Surface-ripened Cheese from the marketplace because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recalled product has been sold in Quebec, Canada and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories. Recalled product:. BrandProductSizeUPCCodes. Le Cendré de Notre-DameSemi-soft Surface-ripened CheeseApprox. 150 gNoneR.61622JA202323JA202327JA202328JA202329JA2023.
Benzinga

ODP Bags California Statewide Mandatory PC Goods Contract

ODP Business Solutions, LLC, an operating company of ODP Corp ODP, will be servicing one of the California mandatory Statewide Contracts for PC Goods. The initial contract term will be for three years, with options for two additional one-year extensions. The financial terms were not disclosed. The company will supply...
Benzinga

Nasdaq Rises 1.5%; Pliant Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 150 points on Monday. The Dow traded up 0.46% to 33,527.51 while the NASDAQ rose 1.55% to 11,313.03. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.85% to 4,006.43. Check This Out: 3 Stocks Insiders Are...
