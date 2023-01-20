Read full article on original website
foodsafetynews.com
Recall of mushrooms from China is expanded
The December recall of those Listeria-contaminated mushrooms imported from China was expanded on Friday. Utopia Foods Inc of Glendale, NY made the expanded recall announcement of more of the 200g packages of “Enoki Mushrooms”, imported from China, with clear and blue plastic packages with clear markings of “Best before 03/02/2023” or “Best before 03.09.23.
Scotland-Based Cannabis Startup Hilltop Leaf Scores £2 Million Investment
Cannabis cultivator Hilltop Leaf received £2 million as part of a private investment to become one of the largest medical cannabis producers in the U.K., according to the Insider. Hilltop Leaf founder Hamish Clegg noted how medicinal cannabis use is growing, but that the U.K. currently remains reliant on...
"The Third World War Has Already Started"--The Man Who Predicted The Fall Of The Soviet Union Turns His Crystal Ball Toward The U.S.
Last spring, after imposing unprecedented sanctions on Russia, President Biden quipped that the ruble had become "rubble". But by the end of the year, Russia's ruble had outperformed the U.S. dollar, as Russia's economy proved to be more resilient than the U.S. government had expected. One of the few analysts who hadn't underestimated the Russian economy was the French economist Jacques Sapir. The French entrepreneur Arnaud Bertrand tweeted a translation of Sapir's comments, which I shared in this post at the time:
MedicalXpress
Fungi that cause serious lung infections are now found throughout the US
Three types of fungi that cause serious lung infections and were once thought to be confined to certain regions of the United States are now widespread. In 1955, Histoplasma fungi grew mainly in Midwest soil and in parts of the East and South, and that's where histoplasmosis infections mainly occurred. But Medicare records from 2007 through 2016 indicate that 47 states and Washington, D.C., had cases of histoplasmosis above a certain threshold, researchers report November 11 in Clinical Infectious Diseases.
Popculture
Cheese Recalled Just Days After Christmas
The Christmas season just got a bit less cheerful for cheese lovers. Just a day after Christmas, Coles Finest Australian Washed Rind Cheese was recalled. The recall was issued by Coles Supermarkets on Dec. 26 due to potential E. coli contamination, meaning the cheese poses a health risk to consumers.
Ants discovered to produce milk
A new study published in Nature last month was the first to describe ant pupae excreting a milk-like substance that was eaten by the larvae. The larvae were seen directly attached to the pupae with their mouthparts to consume the nutritious liquid.
foodsafetynews.com
Another patient confirmed in outbreak traced to enoki mushrooms; FDA renews warning
Officials with the Food and Drug administration are doubling down on their warning against certain enoki mushrooms because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have confirmed another patient in a Listeria outbreak. The public warning issued Jan. 18 came on the heels of a Jan. 17 announcement that the...
Science Friday
Lab-Grown Meats Are Finally Inching Closer To Commercial
The United States is one of the largest consumers of meat in the world, with the average American eating 273 pounds of meat per year That’s not to say that tastes aren’t changing: Nearly a quarter of Americans say they have cut down on meat consumption, and 41% of Americans under 50 have tried plant-based meat.
Bill Gates Invests In Aussie Startup Trying To Stop Cows Burping Methane To Tackle Climate Change
Bill Gates joined a slew of billionaires investing in an Australian climate technology startup as Microsoft Corp's MSFT Breakthrough Energy Ventures LLC participated in a $12 million Phase 2 seed funding round for Rumin8 Pty. What Happened: Rumin8, an Australian startup, plans to disrupt the methane-emitting animal agriculture industry with...
Your Financial Fortune Predictions For Chinese New Year 2023: The Year Of The Rabbit
Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, marks the start of Lunar New Year celebrations in China and Vietnam. For the two respective countries, China will enter the year of the water rabbit, while Vietnam will celebrate the year of the cat. Chinese New Year celebrations kick off on Sunday and will take...
India-China Border Tensions Rise: After Xi Jinping, India's Army Chief Inspects Combat Readiness
Days after Chinese President Xi Jinping held a video conversation with his troops stationed along the India-China border in eastern Ladakh, the Indian Army chief also inspected the combat readiness of its soldiers along the disputed border. What Happened: General Manoj Pande, India's Chief of Army Staff, visited units and...
Elon Musk says France's President Macron is doing the 'difficult, but right thing' by raising the country's retirement age
President Macron's plan to raise France's retirement age has been met with widespread protests. But Elon Musk says it's the right decision.
Marketing Communications Agency Specializing In Cannabis Joins Acceleration Community of Companies
Acceleration Community of Companies (ACC), a company that developed a go-to-market business approach with a series of strategic and complementary acquisitions, announced the acquisition of Trailblaze, a boutique marketing communications agency specializing in cannabis and wellness brands. Trailblaze, founded in 2018 by Lisa Weser, is a marketing communications agency for...
Eating one U.S. fish likened to drinking month's worth of tainted water
Eating one freshwater fish caught in a river or lake in the United States is the equivalent of drinking a month's worth of water contaminated with toxic "forever chemicals," new research said on Tuesday. The invisible chemicals, called PFAS, were first developed in the 1940s to resist water and heat and are now used in items such as non-stick pans, textiles, fire suppression foams and food packaging. But the indestructibility of PFAS, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, means the pollutants have built up over time in the air, soil, lakes, rivers, food, drinking water and even our bodies. There have been...
Chipmaker Wolfspeed Weighs Domestic Chip Factory Worth Over $2B: Report
U.S. power chip maker Wolfspeed, Inc WOLF eyed a factory in Germany worth over €2 billion ($2.17 billion). The German auto supplier ZF will hold a minority stake, Reuters reports citing a newspaper. Production will likely begin in four years at the site in the small southwest German state...
restaurant-hospitality.com
Move over, Beyond and Impossible: cell-cultivated meat is the next big protein alternative
Ever since Memphis Meats (now Upside Foods) was founded in 2015, the food technology world has been curious, skeptical, and waiting with bated breath for the first consumer launch of cultivated meat. Also known as lab-created and cell-cultured meat, cultivated meat (the industry-preferred term) is a form of cellular agriculture that allows for the growth of animal tissue from cells invitro. In the future, cultivated meat — which would not involve animal husbandry or slaughter — could be a humane and eco-friendly solution to a growing global hunger crisis.
Eggs from Mexico — banned for more than a decade in the US because of avian flu danger — are being seized at the border as US prices soar
US border officials say there has been an increase in seizures of contraband eggs at the US-Mexico border. Prices in the US can be more than double, NPR reported.
foodsafetynews.com
Surface-ripened cheese recalled in Quebec over Listeria concerns
Le Cendré de Notre-Dame is recalling Semi-soft Surface-ripened Cheese from the marketplace because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recalled product has been sold in Quebec, Canada and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories. Recalled product:. BrandProductSizeUPCCodes. Le Cendré de Notre-DameSemi-soft Surface-ripened CheeseApprox. 150 gNoneR.61622JA202323JA202327JA202328JA202329JA2023.
ODP Bags California Statewide Mandatory PC Goods Contract
ODP Business Solutions, LLC, an operating company of ODP Corp ODP, will be servicing one of the California mandatory Statewide Contracts for PC Goods. The initial contract term will be for three years, with options for two additional one-year extensions. The financial terms were not disclosed. The company will supply...
Nasdaq Rises 1.5%; Pliant Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 150 points on Monday. The Dow traded up 0.46% to 33,527.51 while the NASDAQ rose 1.55% to 11,313.03. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.85% to 4,006.43. Check This Out: 3 Stocks Insiders Are...
