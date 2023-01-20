ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

News 12

Fire officials: 2nd hospitalized victim from Yonkers fire dies overnight

The second person hospitalized after Friday's fire in Yonkers has died. Fire officials tell News 12 an 85-year-old mother and her 68-year-old son were trapped in their apartment on the fourth floor of 21 Mulberry St. when the fire started. Firefighters had to help carry the woman, a wheelchair user,...
YONKERS, NY
News 12

Police: Homeowner hears intruder inside Woodland Park home

A homeowner in Woodland Park woke up to someone breaking into her house Sunday on Rifle Camp Road, police say. The homeowner told police she was watching TV in the living room when she heard bells jiggling down in the basement. Police say the homeowner then went to check what the noise was and discovered that someone had entered the home through a basement window.
WOODLAND PARK, NJ

