Lawsuit blames toxic conditions at Brookhaven school for death of former student
The lawsuit claims the boy’s non-Hodgkin's lymphoma was caused by toxic conditions at the school because it is located close to a town landfill.
White Plains unveils new DMV office at The Source
The new DMV office will be open Mondays through Fridays, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Ex-Newburgh tattoo shop owner among 4 Oath Keepers convicted in Jan. 6 Capitol riot conspiracy
Monday's verdict is the second major trial of those accused of trying to forcibly keep Donald Trump president.
Elmsford veterinarian pleads guilty to forgery, animal cruelty
The doctor allegedly kicked an old, three-legged German shepherd and then pulled his ear.
New White Plains DMV office set to open Monday
The new location will open at the shopping center on Maple Avenue, known as The Source at White Plains, which is home to the Cheesecake Factory, Whole Foods Market and other nationally known store brands.
Police: Man in hazmat suit at Glen Rock florist was attempting social media prank
A man walked into Perry's Florist in Glen Rock yesterday in a full hazmat suit, followed by two other males, according to police. Police say the person in the hazmat suit was carrying a handheld sprayer and began spraying the plants and flowers with an unknown substance. Police don't know what was being sprayed.
Nassau officer who saved woman on LIRR tracks honored as 'Top Cop'
Officer Chelsea Penn ran onto the tracks and removed the woman just 10 seconds before the train crossed the path.
Nassau police: Multiple people arrested in connection to South American crime ring
Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder says four individuals from Venezuela stole $12,000 worth of merchandise from Macy’s at Roosevelt Field Mall.
DA: Mom of Arlington HS student charged after disguising as student, instigating fight
She was seen on surveillance video standing next to them and using vulgar language while the girls fought before first period.
Authorities find cannabis-infused gummies sold at 'Organically Connected' stores
Authorities say they found edible gummies containing high amounts of THC being sold at the chain store 'Organically Connected' - which has locations in Port Jefferson, Patchogue and Huntington.
Officials: Woman dies in Ulster County house fire
The supervisor's office says more than 70 firefighters were at the scene of the fire - some from about 3 a.m. to after 6 a.m.
Police: Gunshots fired where out-of-control car slammed into vehicles in Orange County
New Windsor police went to Route 9W and John Street for a report of an erratic driver around 6 p.m.
Police: 2 men, 2 minors from New Jersey arrested on Long Island for firearm, drug possession
Police say a loaded 9 mm handgun and a substance believed to be ecstasy were recovered from inside the vehicle.
Funeral services held for Army private from the Bronx killed in Alabama
U.S. Army Pvt. Abdul Latifu was killed during an altercation at Fort Rucker in Alabama on Jan. 10, just a week after Latifu’s 21st birthday. Pvt. Brian Jones is currently in custody and is being charged with murder.
Westchester plane crash victim once resided in Rockland County
Officials say 40-year-old Taub and Chafetz were both members of the Jewish community in Cleveland.
Fire officials: 2nd hospitalized victim from Yonkers fire dies overnight
The second person hospitalized after Friday's fire in Yonkers has died. Fire officials tell News 12 an 85-year-old mother and her 68-year-old son were trapped in their apartment on the fourth floor of 21 Mulberry St. when the fire started. Firefighters had to help carry the woman, a wheelchair user,...
Newark woman who helped wounded police officers honored at ceremony
Angela Walker’s bravery was recognized Sunday evening at the ceremony, where she received the Heroes of the Dream award.
Police: Homeowner hears intruder inside Woodland Park home
A homeowner in Woodland Park woke up to someone breaking into her house Sunday on Rifle Camp Road, police say. The homeowner told police she was watching TV in the living room when she heard bells jiggling down in the basement. Police say the homeowner then went to check what the noise was and discovered that someone had entered the home through a basement window.
NYPD: 2 men wanted for violent robbery in East New York
Police say the suspects attacked a 39-year-old man on Linden Boulevard earlier this month.
Bloomingburg woman asks village to put back road sign after sidewalk repairs
Krista Findley says there’s supposed to be a sign at the intersection of Winterton Road and Main Street in Bloomingburg that says, “Stop here on red.”
