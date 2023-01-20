ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

chook up
2d ago

Time for Tennessee to start jailing these criminals for longer sentences and raising the fine prices!

Big Daddy
2d ago

Don't matter put them under the jail when they don't obey officer's commands.

WREG

One killed during robbery in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead, and another is in custody after a robbery on Sunday night. According to reports, the robbery took place around 10:30 p.m. at the Z Market on South Perkins Road. Police say two men were walking to their car when two men approached them. One of the suspects hit […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Tyre Nichols’ family expected to see body camera footage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tyre Nichols’ family is expected to see the body camera footage from the night of his arrest. Five Memphis Police officers were fired Friday for their involvement in Nichols’ traffic stop earlier this month. For weeks people across the city have pleaded for the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

JPD investigating shooting on Idlewild Street

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Idlewild Street in east Jackson. Sunday evening, officers responded to a call of gunshots in the area. When they arrived on scene, they found an individual with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and transported the person to...
WREG

One shot at Main Event, man in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was taken to the hospital, and another was arrested after a shooting at Main Event on Sunday night. According to MPD, a little after 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at 7219 Appling Farms Parkway. One male victim was taken to Saint Francis Bartlett in non-critical condition. Police charged […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man sticks gun in victim’s mouth in front of 2-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were arrested after they broke into a victim’s home and held him at gunpoint in front of a two-year-old. On January 21, officers responded to a home invasion in the 800 block of Stratford Road. According to reports, the victim told police that two men came to his home, one […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man fires 40 shots at girlfriend, bullets go into home with kids

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was arrested after shooting at his girlfriend 40 times in Whitehaven; the bullets entered the home of a woman and her two kids. According to reports, on January 20, a female victim told officers that she was shot at by her boyfriend, Charles Davis, in the 3400 block of Briar […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man critical after shooting in Williamsburg Colony neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting Monday night in the Williamsburg Colony neighborhood, police say. At 7:41 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call from Winchester and Clark Roads. One shooting victim was found on Bishops Gate Drive and transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: Man dead in Raleigh shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in Raleigh that left a man dead on Sunday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting at 3:05 p.m. on Austin Peay Highway. Police say that officers discovered one male victim who was deceased on the scene.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

19 vehicles vandalized at Memphis Sports and Events Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nineteen vehicles were vandalized at the Memphis Sports and Events Center over the weekend. According to the police report, the suspect vandalized 19 vehicles on January 21 from 1:30 p.m. until 6:48 p.m. Two black 9mm Smith and Wesson handguns, and a 9mm Cal-Tech handgun were...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Body identified as missing TN woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office says a body found on January 21 has been identified as Britney Watson, 34, who has been missing since January 7. Haywood authorities said they discovered a body buried near the Hillsville Loop address of her husband, Kevin Watson, who was charged with first-degree murder. Reports say […]
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
Power 93.7 WBLK

Young Dolph Murder Suspect Shundale Barnett Released From Jail – Report

There are new developments in the Young Dolph murder case. One of the murder suspects, Shundale Barnett, has reportedly been released from jail. According to a Fox13Memphis report, published on Saturday (Jan. 21), Shundale Barnett bonded out of Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth, Texas, on Dec. 24, 2022. He was then transferred to Clay County Jail in Henrietta, Texas, before being officially released on Jan. 21, 2023.
MEMPHIS, TN

