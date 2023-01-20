ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BCArc Names Executive Vice President

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — BCArc has named Sonja Haecker, Ed.D, Executive Vice President. In this new position she will oversee the Agency's Community Services programs, including Adult Family Care Program, Family Support & Advocacy, Employment & Vocational Services, Day Habilitation programs, and Community-Based Day Services. She will also oversee the Clinical Department, and Respite Services.
PITTSFIELD, MA
NHPR

Trustees at Chicopee school vote to surrender charter and close

The trustees of the Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School in Chicopee, Massachusetts, have voted to surrender the institution's charter. The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education was scheduled to discuss whether to renew the school's charter later this month. Now that board will vote on whether to accept the surrender of the charter.
CHICOPEE, MA
iBerkshires.com

Crosby Students Have Winning Name for MassDOT Snowplow

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Look out for the Flurry Fighter this winter season. The name submitted by fourth-graders at Crosby Elementary School was selected for one of 12 state highway trucks by the state Department of Transportation. The classroom will get a $100 gift card and a visit from its snowplow truck.
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: surplus of contaminants in Springfield water

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission released updated data on drinking water earlier this month and test results showed a surplus level of contaminants. Sample results taken on December 1, 2022 found high levels of contaminants of two disinfection byproducts in the drinking water at their...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WUPE

WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America

I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
PITTSFIELD, MA
amherstindy.org

Renowned Activist And Whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg Awarded Honorary Degree By UMass Amherst In Special Ceremony Conducted In San Francisco

Daniel Ellsberg, one of the nation’s foremost political activists and whistleblowers, was awarded an honorary degree by the University of Massachusetts Amherst in a special ceremony held Saturday evening in the Bay Area, where Ellsberg resides. Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy lauded Ellsberg’s devotion to public service, saying, “We honor you...
AMHERST, MA
WSBS

Popular Fast Food Franchise to Open Locations in Massachusetts

Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones this year, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Southern Berkshire Cancellations and Closings for Monday, Jan. 23

Here are the latest cancellations and closings for Southern Berkshire County and surrounding areas that we have up to this point for Monday, Jan. 23. Southern Berkshire Regional School District - closed. Berkshire Waldorf School - delayed two hours. Other. Elder Services' home Meals, and congregate Services - canceled. Claire...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
homenewshere.com

The tallest waterfall in Massachusetts

Inspired by a painting we recently viewed at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, our family set out to find Bash Bish falls, the tallest single drop waterfall in Massachusetts. Tucked into the Taconic mountains of Berkshire County, the falls are in Mount Washington, Massachusetts in the southwest corner of the state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won at Country Mart in Westfield

A lucky lottery player who bought their winning $1 million ticket from a convenience store in Western Massachusetts is up several hundreds of thousands of dollars. The seven-figure award was won from the “$4,000,000 Platinum Jackpot” lottery game. The winning ticket was bought at Country Mart at 397 Little River Road in Westfield on Friday. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
WESTFIELD, MA

