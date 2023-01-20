Read full article on original website
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
USA's Biggest Lottery Winnerhard and smartChicopee, MA
Gordon Parks Celebration at the Valley Photo CenterD. John McCarthySpringfield, MA
Call for Images - Gordon Parks "From the Heart"D. John McCarthySpringfield, MA
Don't Miss S'mores, Skating & Snowman-Building at Sturbridge's 2023 Winter Outing!Dianna CarneySturbridge, MA
iBerkshires.com
BCArc Names Executive Vice President
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — BCArc has named Sonja Haecker, Ed.D, Executive Vice President. In this new position she will oversee the Agency's Community Services programs, including Adult Family Care Program, Family Support & Advocacy, Employment & Vocational Services, Day Habilitation programs, and Community-Based Day Services. She will also oversee the Clinical Department, and Respite Services.
NHPR
Trustees at Chicopee school vote to surrender charter and close
The trustees of the Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School in Chicopee, Massachusetts, have voted to surrender the institution's charter. The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education was scheduled to discuss whether to renew the school's charter later this month. Now that board will vote on whether to accept the surrender of the charter.
Springfield nonprofit awarded $1 million for emergency beds
New North Citizens’ Council has been awarded around $1 million from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Health and Human Services.
iBerkshires.com
Crosby Students Have Winning Name for MassDOT Snowplow
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Look out for the Flurry Fighter this winter season. The name submitted by fourth-graders at Crosby Elementary School was selected for one of 12 state highway trucks by the state Department of Transportation. The classroom will get a $100 gift card and a visit from its snowplow truck.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: surplus of contaminants in Springfield water
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission released updated data on drinking water earlier this month and test results showed a surplus level of contaminants. Sample results taken on December 1, 2022 found high levels of contaminants of two disinfection byproducts in the drinking water at their...
WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America
I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
amherstindy.org
Renowned Activist And Whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg Awarded Honorary Degree By UMass Amherst In Special Ceremony Conducted In San Francisco
Daniel Ellsberg, one of the nation’s foremost political activists and whistleblowers, was awarded an honorary degree by the University of Massachusetts Amherst in a special ceremony held Saturday evening in the Bay Area, where Ellsberg resides. Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy lauded Ellsberg’s devotion to public service, saying, “We honor you...
Valley Opportunity Council creates affordable housing to clean up problem building: Will help college students complete degrees
CHICOPEE — When 30 Center St. went up for sale, city officials saw an opportunity to clean up a building that was a constant problem: If firefighters weren’t answering false alarm calls, police were there responding to fights, drug deals and at least one stabbing. What a difference...
People’s Pantry to increase distribution of food to immigrant community and low-wage workers across western Massachusetts
An organization dedicated to helping low-wage and immigrant workers throughout western Massachusetts was awarded funding to continue providing food at no cost.
Popular Fast Food Franchise to Open Locations in Massachusetts
Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones this year, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
Should Mass. change laws around bail? Lawmakers, a DA and judge weigh in
Nearly a decade after Springfield resident TayClair Moore was strangled to death, her family is still searching for answers and demanding justice. A mistrial in 2016 and several delays for a second trial have led Moore’s family to publicly protest her accused killer’s release from detention in 2021.
Southern Berkshire Cancellations and Closings for Monday, Jan. 23
Here are the latest cancellations and closings for Southern Berkshire County and surrounding areas that we have up to this point for Monday, Jan. 23. Southern Berkshire Regional School District - closed. Berkshire Waldorf School - delayed two hours. Other. Elder Services' home Meals, and congregate Services - canceled. Claire...
Residents without power in Franklin County
Local utility companies say they're ready to deal with potential power outages from Monday's storm.
Westfield Air Show announces featured performers
The Westfield International Air Show announced a list of performers for the two-day event in May at Barnes Air National Guard Base.
homenewshere.com
The tallest waterfall in Massachusetts
Inspired by a painting we recently viewed at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, our family set out to find Bash Bish falls, the tallest single drop waterfall in Massachusetts. Tucked into the Taconic mountains of Berkshire County, the falls are in Mount Washington, Massachusetts in the southwest corner of the state.
Inter Produce Stores hosts food giveaway in Springfield
Inter Produce Stores in Springfield will be hosting a food giveaway for families in Springfield on Saturday.
‘Shining Stars’ award winners announced by Chicopee Chamber
The Greater Chicopee Chamber of Commerce has selected four recipients for its Shining Stars Awards.
Palmer educator who signed confidentiality agreement, asks for forensic audit
A former educator in the Palmer School District who signed a confidentiality agreement at the end of their 19-year tenure said she supports a forensic audit of the district’s finances, an idea recently floated by School Committee members following a MassLive investigation. Sue Ann Kuszewski, a Palmer resident of...
Kalahari Resorts & Conventions consider waterpark in Palmer
A waterpark is being considered in Palmer by Kalahari Resorts & Conventions.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won at Country Mart in Westfield
A lucky lottery player who bought their winning $1 million ticket from a convenience store in Western Massachusetts is up several hundreds of thousands of dollars. The seven-figure award was won from the “$4,000,000 Platinum Jackpot” lottery game. The winning ticket was bought at Country Mart at 397 Little River Road in Westfield on Friday. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
