Gov. Green lays out his vision for Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. Josh Green laid out his vision for Hawaii during his first State of the State address. Attending the event on Monday, Jan. 23, were lawmakers, invited guests and members of the public. Green also addressed the actions that have already been taken as he enters day 49 of his administration. In order to move Hawaii forward, […]
Hawaii governor proposes tax relief to lower cost of living

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. Josh Green on Monday proposed investing $1 billion in affordable housing and giving tax breaks to people of all income levels to lower the cost of living in the islands. Green told lawmakers during his first State of the State address at a joint...
Two coolant leaks in Mauna Kea telescope prompt internal investigation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two coolant leaks from the chilling system of the Mauna Kea telescope have prompted an investigation, the University of Hawaii said Saturday. UH said the fluid consists of 70% water and 30% ethylene glycol, which is commonly used as an antifreeze in cooling systems. EPA classifies ethylene...
HNN News Brief (Jan. 23, 2022)

The speech focused on affordable housing, homelessness and reducing Hawaii's high cost of living. Green signed an emergency proclamation on homelessness aimed at addressing the affordable housing shortage. During State of the State, Green signs emergency proclamation to address housing crisis. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Green signed an emergency...
$1.6M to train Native Hawaiian SPED teachers

The U.S. Department of Education's Augustus F. Hawkins Centers of Excellence Program has awarded the University of Hawai'i at Manoa's College of Education with a $1.6 million grant to help Hawai'i train bilingual/multilingual teachers of color.
Invasive species prevention in Hawai‘i gets millions in federal funding

U.S. congressmembers Ed Case (HI-01) and Jill Tokuda (HI-02) announced Friday the U.S. Department of Agriculture will award over $2.5 million to Hawaiʻi’s Plant Pest and Disease Management and Disaster Prevention Program. “Invasive species pose an especially grave threat to Hawai‘i’s unique ecosystems,. natural resources and...
Hawai‘i will see 42 new conservation officers join ranks across the state

The ranks of the Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement, or DOCARE, will expand by 50% in mid-March, when 42 recruits will be commissioned as Hawai‘i Conservation Resources Enforcement Officers. For the past seven months, 37 men and five women have been receiving...
Flags lowered for Princess Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa

Governor Josh Green, M.D. has ordered the lowering of flags from sundown on Saturday, January 21, through sundown on Monday, Jan. 23. The order is in observance of the two days of funeral services for Princess Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa, who died on Dec. 11, 2022. The late Princess is lying in state at ‘Iolani Palace on Sunday for the public memorial and on Monday a private funeral will be held at Mauna ‘Ala.
Bello Appointed Complex Area Superintendent for Ka‘ū-Kea‘au-Pāhoa Complex

The Hawai‘i State Board of Education approved the Department’s recommendation to appoint four complex area superintendents to oversee the schools in the Baldwin-Kekaulike-Kūlanihāko‘i-Maui, Castle-Kahuku, Ka‘ū-Kea‘au-Pāhoa, and Pearl City-Waipahu complex areas. The appointments, who have been serving in their respective roles in...
Experts: Hawaii’s economy poised to slow down ‘significantly,’ but stop short of recession

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Economists say the U.S. economy is headed for a mild recession. And while Hawaii is in a good position, we will still feel it. UH Economic Research Organization Executive Director Carl Bonham said Hawaii has the return of international visitors to look forward to along with strong federal spending and a robust construction sector.
Seniors throughout state may apply now for HMSA Kaimana scholarship awards

The Hawai‘i Medical Service Associationʻs Kaimana Awards & Scholarship Program will award up to 15 students throughout the state for excellence in academics, athletics, community service, healthy activities, and sportsmanship. Applications are now available online and are open to graduating high school seniors, a news release said. Deadline...
Now Two Disruptive Hawaii Flights: Same Day/Same Airline

When will this ever end? On Friday, we wrote about the plane diversion of an American Airlines Hawaii flight that took place en route from Phoenix to Honolulu. And that came just four days after we wrote about a prior Hawaii flight diversion for the same reason. So that should be it for a while, no? Apparently not.
