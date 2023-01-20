Governor Josh Green, M.D. has ordered the lowering of flags from sundown on Saturday, January 21, through sundown on Monday, Jan. 23. The order is in observance of the two days of funeral services for Princess Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa, who died on Dec. 11, 2022. The late Princess is lying in state at ‘Iolani Palace on Sunday for the public memorial and on Monday a private funeral will be held at Mauna ‘Ala.

HAWAII STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO