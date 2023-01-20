Read full article on original website
42 new conservation resource officers join DLNR
There is a slew of new officers coming of age in the Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement, 42 to be exact.
Gov. Green lays out his vision for Hawaii
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. Josh Green laid out his vision for Hawaii during his first State of the State address. Attending the event on Monday, Jan. 23, were lawmakers, invited guests and members of the public. Green also addressed the actions that have already been taken as he enters day 49 of his administration. In order to move Hawaii forward, […]
KITV.com
Hawaii governor proposes tax relief to lower cost of living
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. Josh Green on Monday proposed investing $1 billion in affordable housing and giving tax breaks to people of all income levels to lower the cost of living in the islands. Green told lawmakers during his first State of the State address at a joint...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Two coolant leaks in Mauna Kea telescope prompt internal investigation
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two coolant leaks from the chilling system of the Mauna Kea telescope have prompted an investigation, the University of Hawaii said Saturday. UH said the fluid consists of 70% water and 30% ethylene glycol, which is commonly used as an antifreeze in cooling systems. EPA classifies ethylene...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HNN News Brief (Jan. 23, 2022)
The speech focused on affordable housing, homelessness and reducing Hawaii's high cost of living. Green signed an emergency proclamation on homelessness aimed at addressing the affordable housing shortage. During State of the State, Green signs emergency proclamation to address housing crisis. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Green signed an emergency...
$1.6M to train Native Hawaiian SPED teachers
The U.S. Department of Education's Augustus F. Hawkins Centers of Excellence Program has awarded the University of Hawai'i at Manoa's College of Education with a $1.6 million grant to help Hawai'i train bilingual/multilingual teachers of color.
Department of Law Enforcement on track to begin operations in 2024
Last Summer, Governor Ige signed a bill that would create a new "department of law enforcement" and we learned that the state is set to start operations in 2024.
LIST: Best public high schools in Hawaii for 2023
NICHE has released its annual ranking of best public high schools in Hawaii.
marijuanamoment.net
Hawaii Lawmakers File Marijuana Legalization Bills For 2023 Session, With New Pro-Reform Governor In Office
Hawaii lawmakers have officially filed bills to legalize marijuana in the state on Thursday, and advocates are optimistic that the reform may finally be enacted with a new pro-legalization governor in office. Rep. Jeanné Kapela (D) and Sen. Chris Lee (D) are sponsoring the companion legislation in their respective chambers,...
bigislandnow.com
Invasive species prevention in Hawai‘i gets millions in federal funding
U.S. congressmembers Ed Case (HI-01) and Jill Tokuda (HI-02) announced Friday the U.S. Department of Agriculture will award over $2.5 million to Hawaiʻi’s Plant Pest and Disease Management and Disaster Prevention Program. “Invasive species pose an especially grave threat to Hawai‘i’s unique ecosystems,. natural resources and...
KITV.com
Hawai'i Tax Fairness Coalition protest at State Capitol in favor of new tax on ultra-wealthy
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Tax Fairness Coalition is calling on lawmakers to pass wealth taxes, and they came out in a peaceful protest Thursday at the Hawaii State Capitol to call for tax justice. "We know what our working families are struggling to put food on the table, to...
KITV.com
U.S. Ambassador to Mongolia making Hawaii proud
Richard Buangan is serves as a U.S. ambassador to Mongolia. KITV caught up with him during his visit back home to Hawaii.
kauainownews.com
Hawai‘i will see 42 new conservation officers join ranks across the state
The ranks of the Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement, or DOCARE, will expand by 50% in mid-March, when 42 recruits will be commissioned as Hawai‘i Conservation Resources Enforcement Officers. For the past seven months, 37 men and five women have been receiving...
hawaiinewsnow.com
High cost of living continues to drive more Native Hawaiians out of the state
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New data shows that more Native Hawaiians are leaving the Aloha State due to the high cost of living. The median price for a single-family home tops $1 million in Honolulu. Hawaii residents also spend more than 40% of their income on rent — that’s more than...
mauinow.com
Flags lowered for Princess Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa
Governor Josh Green, M.D. has ordered the lowering of flags from sundown on Saturday, January 21, through sundown on Monday, Jan. 23. The order is in observance of the two days of funeral services for Princess Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa, who died on Dec. 11, 2022. The late Princess is lying in state at ‘Iolani Palace on Sunday for the public memorial and on Monday a private funeral will be held at Mauna ‘Ala.
bigislandgazette.com
Bello Appointed Complex Area Superintendent for Ka‘ū-Kea‘au-Pāhoa Complex
The Hawai‘i State Board of Education approved the Department’s recommendation to appoint four complex area superintendents to oversee the schools in the Baldwin-Kekaulike-Kūlanihāko‘i-Maui, Castle-Kahuku, Ka‘ū-Kea‘au-Pāhoa, and Pearl City-Waipahu complex areas. The appointments, who have been serving in their respective roles in...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Experts: Hawaii’s economy poised to slow down ‘significantly,’ but stop short of recession
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Economists say the U.S. economy is headed for a mild recession. And while Hawaii is in a good position, we will still feel it. UH Economic Research Organization Executive Director Carl Bonham said Hawaii has the return of international visitors to look forward to along with strong federal spending and a robust construction sector.
mauinow.com
Seniors throughout state may apply now for HMSA Kaimana scholarship awards
The Hawai‘i Medical Service Associationʻs Kaimana Awards & Scholarship Program will award up to 15 students throughout the state for excellence in academics, athletics, community service, healthy activities, and sportsmanship. Applications are now available online and are open to graduating high school seniors, a news release said. Deadline...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Now Two Disruptive Hawaii Flights: Same Day/Same Airline
When will this ever end? On Friday, we wrote about the plane diversion of an American Airlines Hawaii flight that took place en route from Phoenix to Honolulu. And that came just four days after we wrote about a prior Hawaii flight diversion for the same reason. So that should be it for a while, no? Apparently not.
mauinow.com
Maui County again tops the state when it comes to hotel average room rates, revenue
Maui County again topped other counties last month when it came to hotel average daily room rates and revenue per available room, according to data recently released by Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority. Revenue per available room (RevPAR) was $468 and average daily rates (ADR) were $734 in December, the report...
