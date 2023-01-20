ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Sources: Arrest imminent in unsolved murder of Jared Bridegan

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Three law enforcement sources on Monday night confirmed to News4JAX that there has been a major development in the 2022 murder investigation of Jared Bridegan, a father of four children who was fatally shot in Jacksonville Beach. Those sources each confirmed that an arrest was...
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO correctional officer arrested, charged with DUI

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Monday night announced the arrest of one of its correctional officers, saying he was pulled over for speeding and arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. According to JSO, on Thursday just after 2 a.m., a Florida Highway...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Family of man killed by police says his death was unjust, wants to see bodycam footage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a man shot and killed by police after he reportedly grazed an officer with a bullet is speaking out about the incident, calling it unjust. Investigators said Leon Burroughs, 39, was sleeping in a car on Hardee Street when police approached him in reference to a burglary investigation. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, he refused to get out of the car and then opened fire, grazing one of the officers in the face.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Palatka man arrested after assuming new identity to escape child molestation charges

PALATKA, Fla. — A Palatka man was arrested after he allegedly took up a new identity to avoid prosecution for molesting a child as a teenager. According to the arrest report, 21-year-old Tyler Scott Kirkland was arrested Jan. 6 for allegedly molesting a 7-year-old boy eight different times back in 2016. At the time of the assaults, Kirkland was 15 years old.
PALATKA, FL
News4Jax.com

One man is dead after crashing his truck into a tree near Mandarin

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead after crashing his truck Monday morning in the Mandarin neighborhood. According to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, a pickup truck was driving on Loretto Road near San Jose Boulevard. Officers said the man was driving at a low rate of speed and left the road. He hit a tree before the car came to a rest.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

JSO: All parties identified in suspicious incident near Jammes Rd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JSO released a statement that all parties involved in the incident have been identified and located safely. At this time this story is ongoing, and Action News Jax is working to learn more information. Original:. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently working on a reported suspicious...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

1 dead, another injured following double shooting on Emerson Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead and a woman was injured following a targeted shooting Thursday morning on Emerson Street, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. According to JSO Lt. Mike Silcox, police were called to a local business on Emerson Street near St. Augustine Road just...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

