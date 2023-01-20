Read full article on original website
$60 million Clay Town Center in Middleburg begins opening this yearLauren FoxMiddleburg, FL
Jacksonville restaurant temporarily closed twice due to ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonJacksonville, FL
15-year-old boy missing for over a month could be in Clay County, family attorney reportsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fire started in shed at Tucker’s Farmhouse in Green Cove Springs, no impact on upcoming weddingsZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Motorist Alert: New Clay County road projects announced, work continues on County Road 220Zoey FieldsClay County, FL
News4Jax.com
Sources: Arrest imminent in unsolved murder of Jared Bridegan
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Three law enforcement sources on Monday night confirmed to News4JAX that there has been a major development in the 2022 murder investigation of Jared Bridegan, a father of four children who was fatally shot in Jacksonville Beach. Those sources each confirmed that an arrest was...
News4Jax.com
JSO correctional officer arrested, charged with DUI
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Monday night announced the arrest of one of its correctional officers, saying he was pulled over for speeding and arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. According to JSO, on Thursday just after 2 a.m., a Florida Highway...
News4Jax.com
Family of man killed by police says his death was unjust, wants to see bodycam footage
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a man shot and killed by police after he reportedly grazed an officer with a bullet is speaking out about the incident, calling it unjust. Investigators said Leon Burroughs, 39, was sleeping in a car on Hardee Street when police approached him in reference to a burglary investigation. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, he refused to get out of the car and then opened fire, grazing one of the officers in the face.
Palatka man arrested after assuming new identity to escape child molestation charges
PALATKA, Fla. — A Palatka man was arrested after he allegedly took up a new identity to avoid prosecution for molesting a child as a teenager. According to the arrest report, 21-year-old Tyler Scott Kirkland was arrested Jan. 6 for allegedly molesting a 7-year-old boy eight different times back in 2016. At the time of the assaults, Kirkland was 15 years old.
Arrest expected in murder of man killed in front of his 2-year-old in Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The video with this story is from an earlier, related report. First Coast News reporting on this arrest will not compromise the investigation, according to law enforcement sources. Nearly a year after a St. Augustine father of four was shot to death in front of...
News4Jax.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest of 2 people accused of trafficking over 25 pounds of marijuana at airport
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A traffic stop on Jacksonville’s Westside in early January led to an arrest of a man and woman accused of drug trafficking at the airport, according to the arrest report. The report said a Jacksonville Sheriff’s officer pulled over Adrian Ball on San Juan Avenue...
News4Jax.com
JSO releases name of man killed in police shooting that led to narcotics arrest
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has identified Eric Nathaniel Thornton, 37, as the man killed by police during a narcotics investigation earlier this week. According to Mark Romano, chief of investigations with the Sheriff’s Office, detectives were watching someone they said is a known drug dealer,...
YAHOO!
Jacksonville police officer wounded, man killed in a shooting during burglary investigation
A Jacksonville police officer was wounded, and a man was shot and killed by other officers when a burglary investigation evolved into a shooting early Friday evening outside a home in a Northwest neighborhood. Sheriff T.K. Waters said the officer is lucky to be alive. He was struck by a...
News4Jax.com
JSO releases name of man shot, killed by police after officer was grazed by bullet
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office identified 39-year-old Leon Burroughs as the man shot and killed by police after an officer was grazed by a bullet Friday night following a burglary investigation, according to JSO. According to Waters, police were called around 5:30 p.m. in regard to...
15-year-old boy missing for over a month could be in Clay County, family attorney reports
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is leading an investigation for a missing juvenile who has a high potential of being found in the Clay County area, according to the family’s attorney.
First Coast News
Trial for Jacksonville woman accused of murdering 16-year-old at Wawa begins Monday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report. The trial for the woman charged in the shooting death of a 16-year-old at a Jacksonville Wawa in 2020 will begin Monday. Shaetavia Shaquan Cooper, 23, was charged with the 2nd-degree murder of Teneria...
News4Jax.com
One man is dead after crashing his truck into a tree near Mandarin
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead after crashing his truck Monday morning in the Mandarin neighborhood. According to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, a pickup truck was driving on Loretto Road near San Jose Boulevard. Officers said the man was driving at a low rate of speed and left the road. He hit a tree before the car came to a rest.
News4Jax.com
Officer investigating burglary grazed by bullet; suspect fatally shot, Jacksonville sheriff says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Units with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were investigating a residential burglary Friday night, when a man inside a car — identified as suspect vehicle — fired a shot that grazed an officer’s face, and police returned fire, killing that man, Sheriff T.K. Waters said.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville accountant accused of embezzling millions from trust, spending some on dancers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville accountant is facing a first-degree felony charge of organized fraud after police say he embezzled between $3 million and $4 million from a trust and spent some of that money on exotic dancers. Richard Aboud, 80, was arrested on Jan. 5. He bonded out...
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: Driving school instructor accused of molesting teenage student reaches plea deal
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An instructor at a Jacksonville driving school accused of molesting a 16-year-old student pleaded guilty last week to one of the three charges he faced and will be designated as a sexual offender. Cody Satornino, 31, co-owner of My E-Z Pass Driving and Traffic School, pleaded...
JSO: All parties identified in suspicious incident near Jammes Rd.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JSO released a statement that all parties involved in the incident have been identified and located safely. At this time this story is ongoing, and Action News Jax is working to learn more information. Original:. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently working on a reported suspicious...
News4Jax.com
Right before JSO killed a robbery suspect, an officer turned off his bodycam because of a ‘bright blinking light.’ Does that violate policy?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s pledge to be more transparent under Sheriff T.K. Waters is being challenged by a mother who still wants answers following her son’s death. Saturday will mark three years since Reginald Boston was shot and killed by JSO officers in...
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office offering hiring bonuses for new recruits
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from an unrelated report. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is offering hiring bonuses to new recruits as they look to fill several positions. New corrections officer recruits can receive a $10,000 bonus and new community service officers can receive...
Jacksonville Fire and Rescue captain facing domestic battery charge in Clay County
A Jacksonville Fire and Rescue captain is facing charges of domestic battery in Clay County after he was arrested New Year’s Eve for shoving and knocking a female victim unconscious, deputies said.
News4Jax.com
1 dead, another injured following double shooting on Emerson Street
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead and a woman was injured following a targeted shooting Thursday morning on Emerson Street, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. According to JSO Lt. Mike Silcox, police were called to a local business on Emerson Street near St. Augustine Road just...
