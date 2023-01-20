ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says

The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall

Gasoline and diesel prices will fall in 2023 and 2024, according to the latest projections from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). In its January short term energy outlook (STEO), the EIA noted that gasoline prices decline in its forecast “as both wholesale refining margins and crude oil prices fall”.
Larry Summers warns of 1970s economic crisis if banks back down on interest rates

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned on Friday that backing down on interest rates as a means of controlling inflation could precipitate a 1970s-style economic crisis. “I think to suppose that some kind of relenting on an inflation target will be a salvation would be a costly error that would ultimately have adverse efforts, as […]
US Banks Begin Bracing For A Recession

The largest US banks are forecast to report a drop in fourth-quarter profits as they set aside additional funds to brace economic headwinds hurting investment banking. JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo will report earnings this week. The four, along with Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, are expected to accumulate a combined $5.7 billion in reserves – more than double last year – to cover themselves in case clients default on loan repayments.
Price Gouging Could Be To Blame For Sky-High Egg Costs

Once known as a staple of budget-friendly cooking, eggs have become a new luxury, as egg prices went through the roof for the third time late last year. While in December 2021 the average price of a dozen eggs in the U.S. was a super affordable $1.79, by December 2022, that price had risen to a dizzying $4.25 (per U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics). Over the past year, the price of a dozen eggs has risen 138% (per Time).
Summer warning: Gas over $4, oil at $180

Enjoy those slightly cheaper gas prices now because come summer, experts are predicting a huge price jump, likely back over $4 a gallon. Oil analyst Steven Kopits said that oil markets are being driven by changing factors, such as:. The war in Ukraine is likely to drive up demand. Second,...

