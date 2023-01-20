Once known as a staple of budget-friendly cooking, eggs have become a new luxury, as egg prices went through the roof for the third time late last year. While in December 2021 the average price of a dozen eggs in the U.S. was a super affordable $1.79, by December 2022, that price had risen to a dizzying $4.25 (per U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics). Over the past year, the price of a dozen eggs has risen 138% (per Time).

