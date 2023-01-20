Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Magic Springs Announces Classic Rock Act in Summer Concert Series
Who is ready for summer? It's been a long winter and we aren't even finished with January. Here's something to look forward to, Magic Springs Theme & Water Park in Hot Springs, Arkansas just announce that a great classic rock band will kick off their 2023 Summer Concert Series. Magic...
Hot Springs prepares to unveil Babe Ruth statue at baseball park
A statue of one of the greatest baseball players of all time is going up in Hot Springs.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Conway, Arkansas
Places to visit in Conway, AR. There are plenty of things to do in Conway, Arkansas. This is a great place to visit if you are looking for a fun-filled vacation. It is a beautiful little town just forty minutes away from Little Rock. Conway, Arkansas, is a charming little...
Conway police investigating Saturday afternoon homicide
Police in Conway have launched an investigation into a homicide that happened in the city on Saturday.
Police: Two dead in Conway shooting, investigation underway
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: Conway police said the second victim died at the hospital. Authorities have elevated the investigation to a double homicide. Authorities have identified two victims. According to police, one was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
21-year-old Benton firefighter dies in car crash
The Benton Fire Department is mourning the loss of a young firefighter.
Garland County sheriff says department will not enforce ATF gun stock law
Another Arkansas sheriff is saying his department will not enforce a recent federal gun stock rule.
Conway Police ask for help in finding missing teenager
Conway police are asking for help in finding a missing 14-year-old.
Sentencing scheduled in $100 million COVID fraud case
A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for a Lavaca man who pleaded guilty to COVID-related fraud charges involving over $100 million.
Arkansas sheriffs say they will not enforce new ATF rule on handgun stabilizing braces
The Garland Co. Sheriff joined several others across the state in announcing Friday he will not enforce a new federal rule that requires the registration of stabilizing braces for handguns.
Comments / 0