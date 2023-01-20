ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

Boone County clerk asks to intervene in Basye-CPS case

By Ryan Shiner
 3 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Boone County's top election official is asking the court to let her join a former state representative's lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools.

Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon filed an application Friday to intervene in the case between Chuck Basye and Columbia Public Schools and its Board of Education.

Basye filed the lawsuit Wednesday , claiming that CPS did not allow him to put his name in as a candidate during the legal filing period. CPS previously said that Basye did not make an appointment to file on Dec. 27, which he needed to do because schools were closed for the holidays.

Basye's lawyer filed a motion for a temporary restraining order on Thursday.

Lennon argues that Basye’s petition filed with the clerk’s office should not be considered because the office does not accept filings with school board candidates for CPS. She says other counties do accept filings for school districts.

Instead, those filings are made with the local political subdivision, such as school district offices.

Lennon claims this would allow candidates to “circumvent the political subdivision if they do not like the filing procedures."

Judge Kevin Crane is set to be the judge. CPS on Friday requested a change of judge.

