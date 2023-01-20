ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

Blair Regional YMCA holds grand opening for playground

By Courtney Murphy
 3 days ago

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–The Blair Regional YMCA held its grand opening ceremony for its newly remodeled playground.

This playground was a two-year-long project. During the pandemic, the recreation place wanted to refresh the playground.

The playground committee chair Joel Seelye said they wanted to ensure the playground fulfilled two needs.

“We designed this playground project with two things in mind,” Seelye said. “It was designed to be geared towards age 2 to 12 and those 2 to 12 at heart. Also, ADA compliant. That was very important to us. It was part of our mission. We made sure when we designed the playground, it would be accessible to everybody.”

Johnstown Airport looking to add more flights

The total project cost $165,000, and the YMCA raised more than $85,000. The new upgrades include a jungle gym, a zipline area, and a We-Go swing, a wheelchair-accessible swing.

The playground soft-opened in October. Seelye said they’ve seen more traffic at the location. Additionally, the response has been positive and inviting.

“The response is amazing. People from the community came inside, thanked us, and welcomed the opportunity to bring their kids to the new area,” Seelye said. “Everyone here has said how nice it is and how it’s to have new equipment. How nice it is to have a new surface area to play on. So the response has been tremendous.”

The YMCA said the park is intended for everyone in the community regardless of membership or county residency.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

WTAJ

WTAJ

