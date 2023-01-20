Read full article on original website
Related
Mississippi directory created for medical cannabis practitioners
The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance has announced a new directory listing service for statewide medical cannabis practitioners to reach eligible medical cannabis patients. Each month MCPA has thousands of patients searching the website for information on becoming a medical cannabis patient in Mississippi and looking for medical cannabis practitioners who can certify them for medical cannabis use.
mageenews.com
Mississippi’s Rural Hospitals are in a Crisis
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Rural hospitals in Mississippi are in crisis, we are told. Unless they receive more money, some may close, apparently. According to...
vicksburgnews.com
The Mississippi Department of Public Safety announces new cyber unit and appoints first director
Commissioner Sean Tindell and the Mississippi Department of Public Safety on Friday announced Mississippi’s new Cyber Unit and the appointment of Bobby Freeman as its first Director. The ability to provide a trustworthy and stable cyber environment is vital to the success of Mississippi. The Mississippi Cyber Unit –...
WAPT
Bill that targets sale of electric vehicles making its way through Mississippi legislature
JACKSON, Miss. — A bill that passed the House aimed at banning electric vehicles from being sold directly to customers is now in the Senate. However, it's drawing criticism. House Bill 401 would arguably close the market to electric vehicles in the state. It says the manufacturer cannot have both a manufacturers license and a dealer's license in Mississippi.
Candle from popular retailer with a dozen Mississippi locations recalled
A discount retailer with nearly a dozen Mississippi locations has recalled popular candles due to fire and safety issues. Ross Dress for Less, with locations scattered from Gulfport to Olive Branch, sold nearly 6,000 impacted candles nationwide last autumn. Now, after reports of glass containers breaking and candles combusting, the company has issued a full recall.
vicksburgnews.com
Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund accepting grant applications and announces project head
Governor Tate Reeves on Friday announced that the Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund is accepting grant applications and Ricky D. Flynt will be leading the effort. “From our rivers and forests to our farmlands and coastlines, Mississippi is truly blessed with a wealth of natural beauty,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “We have a duty to preserve our land and ensure that our kids have similar opportunities to enjoy it. This Trust Fund and Mr. Flynt will both play key roles in Mississippi’s critical conservation efforts.”
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Mississippi?
James and Thomas Duff are brothers and businessmen from Mississippi who are known for their success in the automotive industry. James is the founder and chairman of Duff Capital Investors, a private investment firm based in Jackson, Mississippi, while Thomas is the founder and CEO of Diversified Automotive, a leading supplier of automotive parts and systems.
lailluminator.com
Mass layoffs spark protests at federal call centers in La. and Miss.
Mass layoffs this week at the Maximus federal call centers in Louisiana and Mississippi prompted workers to protest at both locations Friday. The call center workers are calling for the immediate rehire of their laid-off colleagues or at least eight weeks of severance pay. Maximus is the nation’s largest federal...
Mississippi effort to increase fees for guides, outfitters continues
Mississippi’s House of Representatives voted to send a bill to increase the fees for guides and outfitters to the senate Friday. House Bill 517 was first introduced on January 13 and was included in a committee report Wednesday. Senate Bill 2534 would also provide further regulations for guides if passed.
WLOX
Survivor shares personal testimony of escaping human trafficking in South Mississippi
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Sharon Robbins was just an 18-year-old teenager when she was recruited to be a sex worker. She remembers the harrowing day well, being approached while waitressing at a local beach restaurant on Highway 90. “There was a gentleman that came in and set at the breakfast...
Mississippi man reports black panther sighting. Mississippi officials say no confirmed sighting has been recorded in state.
Bobcats might be a common sighting in Mississippi, but black panthers are a rarity. The last reported black panther sighting in Mississippi came from a man in Washington, just north of Natchez, in 2019. The Brookhaven Daily Leader reports that Bogue Chitto resident Douglas McLin said he saw a black...
Spike in Mississippi children being poisoned by marijuana-laced edibles concerns officials who fear more cases with introduction of dispensaries in state
The Mississippi Poison Control Center is experiencing a concerning increase in calls regarding children who have found and eaten marijuana-laced candies and chocolates at home, making them sick enough for a trip to the emergency room. And with the establishment of marijuana dispensaries expected around the state this year, the...
WDAM-TV
State representative working to get Kratom off shelves in Mississippi
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Kratom and tianeptine could find themselves off the shelves in Mississippi. State Representative Donnie Scoggin is working to pass House Bill 364, making both schedule one, making it illegal to sell them. “Once it’s illegal to sell, then, hopefully, we could get it off the...
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Mississippi
As climate change drives weather to greater extremes, and devastating hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, and blizzards preoccupy an increasing number of Americans, it is hard to avoid comparing the reality of everyday news coverage to the computer-generated images seen in disaster movies. Over the last 50 years, natural disasters have become five times more common due […]
mageenews.com
Linda Pruitt Named Mississippi Nursery Person of the Year
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Linda Pruitt, owner of Hand’s Nursery for 47 years, was recognized at the Mississippi Nursery convention as the MS Nursery Person of the Year!
Judge allows company that left more than 1,000 Mississippi workers without job to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
A federal judge has allowed the furniture company that shut down its operations in November and left more than a thousand Mississippi workers without a job file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. According to the Daily Journal in Tupelo, U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Selene Maddox ruled Wednesday after hearing testimony a...
Democrats see Mississippi governor’s race as ripe for an upset
Democrats in Mississippi are feeling optimistic that their party will be able to oust Gov. Tate Reeves (R) from the governor’s mansion this fall after Democrat Brandon Presley’s recent entry in the race. Reeves has suffered from low approval ratings and has been name-checked at times in the state’s long-running welfare scandal, but the governorship […]
Mississippi could soon join ranks of states mining Bitcoin
(The Center Square) — The Mississippi Senate Finance Committee is considering legislation that could not only help deal with the problem of orphaned wells in Mississippi, but provide an opportunity for a new digital industry to take hold in the state. The Magnolia State might be getting into digital asset mining, which is a process by which transactions, such as Bitcoin, are validated digitally and are added to the blockchain. This creates new digital currency and allows them to enter circulation. ...
Some church attendance recovering from Covid-19 in Mississippi community
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States in 2020, it forced people, businesses, and organizations to radically change the way they conducted business and other activities. The virus created a new challenge for area churches as pastors and other church officials examined creative ways to continue to meet the...
Freda Bush, well-known Mississippi OB/GYN, dies
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Well-known Jackson doctor and pro-life leader, Dr. Freda Bush, died on Sunday, January 15. Bush was a health care provider at East Lakeland OB/GYN Associates, P.A. in Jackson and served the community as an OBGYN for 30 years. U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) released the following statement on the passing of Bush. […]
Comments / 0