Rep. Frederica Wilson Opens Up About Being Forced To Birth Deceased Child After Passing of Anti-Abortion Bill
The bravest thing a person can do is speak their truth. Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.) took to the House floor to share her experiences of forced childbirth delivery on Wednesday. After the House passed its first abortion law, the 80-year-old congresswoman had some things to say. In a speech she shared via Twitter, Wilson revealed her first conceived child was pronounced dead inside her womb. “At seven months, the baby stopped moving. He was soon pronounced dead, right inside of my womb, and the doctor was prohibited by law from inducing labor,” she said, People reported.
KATV
Bill filed in Ark. Legislature seeks to classify drag shows the same as escort agencies
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Sen. Gary Stubblefield, R-District 26, filed a bill Monday that would classify drag performances as part of the "adult-oriented business," along with escort agencies and other businesses. SB43 would amend current Arkansas law concerning the definition of "adult-oriented business" to include a drag performance...
The anti-abortion movement just had a mask-off moment in Alabama
This week, Steve Marshall, Alabama’s Republican attorney general, said he sees a path to prosecuting women for having abortions in his state. This was a bit of a faux pas: a moment of letting slip the mask that the anti-abortion movement always tries to keep on. Alabama’s abortion ban,...
Alabama Just Said It Will Use Drug Laws to Prosecute Women for Taking Abortion Pills
Alabama intends to criminally prosecute women who use abortion pills to terminate a pregnancy, using an old law adopted to protect children from cocaine and other drugs, the attorney general has announced. The announcement fell just days after the FDA changed its regulations to make a commonly-used abortion pill far...
Federal judge could decide as soon as February to yank abortion pill nationwide
A nationwide injunction in the case, as requested by anti-abortion groups, would deny abortion medication even in states where abortion is legal. The post Federal judge could decide as soon as February to yank abortion pill nationwide appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Where Is Abortion Legal? A State-by-State Guide to Current Laws
On June 24, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that had provided a constitutional right to abortion, leaving the decision to determine the procedure's legality up to individual states. The ruling by the high court's conservative majority sparked a slew of anti-abortion laws severely...
2 States Introduce Radical Bills To Prosecute Pregnant People For Abortions
Republicans in Arkansas and Oklahoma have proposed legislation that would criminalize those who seek abortion care.
Women would be able to count fetuses as passengers under new Virginia bill
Nick Freitas, a Republican, filed HB 1894. It says pregnant women should be considered two people when using a high-occupancy vehicle lane.
It’s no myth: Data indicates thousands of children may survive abortions every year
According to research by the Abortion Survivors Network (ASN), data on the failure rate for abortion indicates that for every 1,000 abortions committed, 2.1 babies survive. Extrapolating based on the Guttmacher Institute’s most recent annual abortion reports in the U.S., this means that an estimated 1,900+ children are potentially surviving abortions every year in the United States alone. Their ultimate fate, however, is unknown.
50 years after Roe v. Wade, many abortion providers are changing how they do business
The overturning of the Roe v. Wade decision just months ahead of its 50th anniversary has prompted many abortion providers to shift how they serve patients.
The U.S. faces 'unprecedented uncertainty' regarding abortion law, legal scholar says
In June 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization struck down Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark ruling that guaranteed the right to an abortion. Without Roe, the Court's decision left it up to the states to decide on the legality of abortion and...
In conservative states, abortion opponents push back on Republicans
Debates about rape, incest and health exceptions are dividing Republicans.
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview prepares debut of ‘Learning trails’ at city parks
KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum talks with California resident Stephen Cameron about what he says are the only two surviving concrete homes built in the 1940s by R.G. LeTourneau. The homes were made in one day for LeTourneau employees and in other countries during mission trips. A huge machine acted as a mold for the homes. As far as Cameron can tell the only two homes that have survived are on Komatsu property in Longview. Cameron is heading an effort asking that they are preserved.
KLTV
Californian heads effort to preserve remaining LeTourneau concrete homes
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday for UT Tyler’s new Medical Education Building. The facility will be built in Tyler’s mid-town medical district and eventually house a new UT Tyler medical school. Candlelight vigil to be held for SFA students killed in crash. Updated: 7 hours ago. |
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court punts on reviewing Florida and Texas social media laws
The Supreme Court has held off consideration of two major cases involving laws in Texas and Florida meant to penalize Big Tech for censorship, a decision that means the laws will remain blocked for longer. The court announced Monday that it was delaying its consideration of Moody v. NetChoice and...
