7th annual Senior Info/Expo coming Saturday to Copper Sky gymnasium

Guests may visit a variety of workshops or stop at booths of more than 40 vendors with interactive, “hands-on” access to organizations, information and resources during the 7 th annual Senior Info/Expo Day on Jan. 21 at the Copper Sky gymnasium.

Seniors, caregivers and anyone interested in learning more about seniors’ issues and concerns are welcome at the expo, which has no admission charge and runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is no charge for parking.

Complimentary hearing screenings and free blood-pressure checks will be available.

Informative workshops and a range of exhibitor tables with senior resources are planned.

While registration is not required, it is encouraged. Registered guests will receive a complimentary lunch.

Among the 30-minute workshops are:

Medicare 101 with Medicare Mike: 11a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Room B.

Senior Safety and Fraud with Pinal County Attorney Kent Volkmer: 12 noon to 12:30 p.m., Room A.

Senior Anxiety and Relaxation with InMaricopa seniors columnist Harriet Phelps: 12 noon to 12:30 p.m., Room B.

Emergency Management and Preparedness with George Burger: 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m., Room A.

Click here to register.

Click here for a downloadable map and list of all registered organizations scheduled to be in attendance.

