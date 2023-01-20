ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa, AZ

7th annual Senior Info/Expo coming Saturday to Copper Sky gymnasium

Guests may visit a variety of workshops or stop at booths of more than 40 vendors with interactive, “hands-on” access to organizations, information and resources during the 7 th annual Senior Info/Expo Day on Jan. 21 at the Copper Sky gymnasium.

Numerous informational kiosks are planned at the Senior Expo. [InMaricopa file photo}
Seniors, caregivers and anyone interested in learning more about seniors’ issues and concerns are welcome at the expo, which has no admission charge and runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is no charge for parking.

Complimentary hearing screenings and free blood-pressure checks will be available.

Informative workshops and a range of exhibitor tables with senior resources are planned.

While registration is not required, it is encouraged. Registered guests will receive a complimentary lunch.

Among the 30-minute workshops are:

  • Medicare 101 with Medicare Mike: 11a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Room B.
  • Senior Safety and Fraud with Pinal County Attorney Kent Volkmer: 12 noon to 12:30 p.m., Room A.
  • Senior Anxiety and Relaxation with InMaricopa seniors columnist Harriet Phelps: 12 noon to 12:30 p.m., Room B.
  • Emergency Management and Preparedness with George Burger: 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m., Room A.

Click here to register.

Click here for a downloadable map and list of all registered organizations scheduled to be in attendance.

