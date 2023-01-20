Read full article on original website
New Mexico candidate charged in shooting case denied bond
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A political newcomer who lost his bid for the New Mexico statehouse and is accused of orchestrating a series of drive-by shootings at the homes of Democratic officials will remain in custody pending trial after a judge agreed Monday that he is a danger to the community.
Ex-Ohio House speaker relieved for corruption trial's start
CINCINNATI — As his federal racketeering trial kicked off Monday, former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder said he is optimistic and looking forward to telling his side of the story. “It should be a very good six weeks for me," Householder told reporters as he awaited opening statements in...
Judge to consider freedom for Hawaiian man in '91 murder
HONOLULU — Attorneys for a Native Hawaiian man who has been imprisoned for more than 20 years for the 1991 sexual assault, kidnapping and murder of a white woman visiting Hawaii will ask a judge Tuesday to dismiss his conviction due to new evidence — including DNA testing — in the case.
7 dead as California mourns 3rd mass killing in 8 days
HALF MOON BAY, CALIF. — Seven people were killed in two related shootings Monday at agricultural businesses in a Northern California community, marking the state's third mass killing in eight days, including an attack at a dance hall that killed 11 during Lunar New Year celebrations. Officers arrested a...
State auditor: I made 'serious mistake' leaving accident
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina's elected state auditor apologized Monday for leaving the scene of an accident last month after she drove her state-issued vehicle into a parked car, calling it a “serious mistake” and adding she would continue at her job. In a statement released days...
Judge to hold hearing over Georgia special grand jury report
ATLANTA — A judge is set to hear arguments Tuesday on whether to release a report by a special grand jury tasked with investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies broke any laws as they sought to overturn his narrow 2020 election loss in Georgia. Fulton County Superior...
Man who propped feet on Pelosi desk guilty in Jan. 6 case
WASHINGTON — An Arkansas man who propped his feet up on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the U.S. Capitol riot was convicted on Monday of joining a mob's attack on the building two years ago. A jury deliberated for approximately two hours before unanimously...
Connecticut governor's gun proposals include open carry ban
HARTFORD, CONN. — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced a series of proposed gun laws Monday in a state already considered one of the strictest for firearms ownership, including a statewide ban on open carrying expected to draw strong opposition from gun rights supporters. Lamont revealed his latest plans to...
Bill banning sale of kangaroo parts introduced in Oregon
PORTLAND, ORE. — A bill that would ban the sale of kangaroo parts has been introduced in the Oregon Legislature, taking aim at sports apparel manufacturers that use leather from the animals to make their products. Soccer cleats are one of the only products made from kangaroo leather that...
Jay-Z-funded lawsuits end as Mississippi improves prison
JACKSON, MISS. — Attorneys hired by Jay-Z and other entertainers have ended two lawsuits they filed on behalf of Mississippi inmates in 2020 over what they said were squalid living conditions at the state's oldest prison — a facility that came under Justice Department scrutiny after outbursts of deadly violence by inmates.
With funding cut, families of homicide victims will lose emotional, legal, financial support
There's no playbook when it comes to losing a loved one to murder. No one expects it to happen to them, and no one knows what to do when it does. That is where the North Carolina Victim Assistance Network (NC VAN) comes in. NC VAN started in 1986 and...
South Dakota tribe: Storm deaths 'could have been prevented'
Honor Beauvais’ every breath was a battle as a snowstorm battered the Rosebud Sioux Reservation in South Dakota. The asthmatic 12-year-old's worried aunt and uncle begged for help clearing a path to their cattle ranch near the community of Two Strike as his condition worsened, his fragile lungs fighting a massive infection. But when an ambulance finally managed to get through, Honor's uncle already was performing CPR, said his grandmother, Rose Cordier-Beauvais.
Pursuits by NC state troopers skyrocket 130% in four years; expert questions vague policy
The number of pursuits initiated by the North Carolina Highway Patrol has more than doubled in the last four years — from 454 chases in 2019 to 1,048 last year — and the agency has been unable to pinpoint specific reasons for the dramatic increase. The Highway Patrol...
Florida's rejection of Black history course stirs debate
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reiterated Monday the state's rejection of a proposed nationwide advanced African American studies course, saying it pushes a political agenda — something three authors cited in the state's criticism accused him of doing in return. DeSantis said his administration rejected...
Cuthbertson junior Stella Kermes named girls XC Gatorade Player of the Year
Cuthbertson runner Stella Kermes has been named the 2022-2023 Gatorade North Carolina Girls Cross Country Player of the Year. Kermes becomes the first Cuthbertson Cavalier to be recognized with any Gatorade Player of the Year award. The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of...
