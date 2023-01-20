ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Ridge, GA

northgwinnettvoice.com

Monday morning fire destroys Flowery Branch shop

An fire broke out at a shop off of Spout Springs Road in Flowery Branch in the morning hours of Monday, Jan. 23 and destroyed the structure. Firefighters with Hall County Fire Rescue responded to a call about a fire around 9:30 a.m. Monday morning in the 7000 block of Spout Springs Road in Flowery Branch.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Crews responding to fire at Lindbergh Target

ATLANTA - Crews are working a fire at the Target on Piedmont Road in Lindbergh. Atlanta Fire has confirmed that the incident has been escalated to a 2-alarm fire. Officials have not revealed what exactly caused the fire or if anyone was injured. This story is breaking. Check back with...
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville woman killed in Friday evening car crash

A Gainesville woman was killed Friday evening after she was involved in a single-vehicle wreck in northwest Hall County. According to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff's Office, the agency was called at about 6:20 p.m. to the scene of the accident on Old Lyncliff Drive. Deputies found a 2006 Nissan Altima in a creek bed alongside the roadway.
GAINESVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta man shot and killed outside Taco Mac in Cobb County was on lunch break with suspect

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police say they still don't know why a man opened fire on a person he was on a lunch break with outside Taco Mac off Cobb Parkway Monday afternoon. According to Cobb County Police, the shooting happened around 12:19 p.m. in the parking deck behind the restaurant in the Vinings area. Officers say 24-year-old Larry Miller, of Atlanta, was shot multiple times. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Early morning fire destroys Canton mobile home

CANTON, Ga. - Firefighters spent the morning battling a massive blaze a Canton mobile home Friday. Officials with the Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services tell FOX 5 they received reports of a structure fire near Mill Creak Road and Arnold Mill Road shortly before 7 a.m. Friday. At the...
CANTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing 12-year-old Atlanta girl found safe

ATLANTA - UPDATE: 12-year-old Cynia Mitchell was located and is safe, according to Atlanta police. The Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 12-year-old Cynia Mitchell. She was last seen on January 23, 2023, in the Piedmont and 5th Ave area.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

23-year-old Gainesville man arrested in connection to Hall County murder

HALL COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 23-year-old Gainesville man was arrested on Monday in connection to a murder at an apartment complex in Hall County. Officers responded to the Lanier Point Apartments at the 2400 block of Spring Road for a death investigation. Upon arrival, police found a woman identified as Latasha Marie Smith lying dead in the grass of the apartment complex.
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

No injuries reported in White Co. barn fire

A quick response time from White County and Cleveland firefighters prevented a Saturday afternoon barn fire from spreading to nearby buildings. The fire was first reported around 12 p.m., and saw both White County Fire Service and Cleveland Fire dispatched to the scene near Hwy. 115 East. "Fire personnel’s swift...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Cherokee County firefighter’s home burns down, friends start fundraiser to help his family

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County firefighter’s home burned to the ground on Monday and now a friend has organized a fundraiser to help him and his wife. According to the GoFundMe campaign, the home of firefighter Joel Saunders, who works with Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services Station 24 in Woodstock, was destroyed by a fire.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police search for missing woman with dementia in Fulton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help locating Rosa Tate who left her care facility at 3411 Benjamin E. Mays Drive on Jan.23. Tate is diagnosed with dementia, police said. Tate was described wearing a black jacket, green shirt, camouflage leggings, and...
FULTON COUNTY, GA

