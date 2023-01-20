Read full article on original website
Monday morning fire destroys Flowery Branch shop
An fire broke out at a shop off of Spout Springs Road in Flowery Branch in the morning hours of Monday, Jan. 23 and destroyed the structure. Firefighters with Hall County Fire Rescue responded to a call about a fire around 9:30 a.m. Monday morning in the 7000 block of Spout Springs Road in Flowery Branch.
Cobb County water rescue team pulls submerged SUV out of cold Chattahoochee River
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — It was a cold start to the week for a Cobb County recovery team tasked with fishing an SUV out of the Chattahoochee River Monday. Cobb County Police Department announced its underwater search and recovery team was called in the morning to help pull a submerged vehicle out of the river.
Woman dies in Hall County crash after car found in creek, sheriff says
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff's Office has identified a woman killed in a Friday evening car crash. Deputies said 46-year-old Allyson Burdeshaw was driving in her Nissan Altima on Old Lynncliff Drive when she judged a curve wrong. Burdeshaw then lost control of her car traveling off the road and hit a tree.
Crews responding to fire at Lindbergh Target
ATLANTA - Crews are working a fire at the Target on Piedmont Road in Lindbergh. Atlanta Fire has confirmed that the incident has been escalated to a 2-alarm fire. Officials have not revealed what exactly caused the fire or if anyone was injured. This story is breaking. Check back with...
Overnight fire at College Park apartments leaves multiple families without homes
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - An overnight fire in College Park has left a dozen families searching for new homes Saturday. Officials tell FOX 5 the first started shortly after midnight at the Beacon Ridge Apartment Complex on the 5400 block of Old National Higway. At least five units were damaged...
Atlanta man shot and killed outside Taco Mac in Cobb County was on lunch break with suspect
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police say they still don't know why a man opened fire on a person he was on a lunch break with outside Taco Mac off Cobb Parkway Monday afternoon. According to Cobb County Police, the shooting happened around 12:19 p.m. in the parking deck behind the restaurant in the Vinings area. Officers say 24-year-old Larry Miller, of Atlanta, was shot multiple times. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Early morning fire destroys Canton mobile home
CANTON, Ga. - Firefighters spent the morning battling a massive blaze a Canton mobile home Friday. Officials with the Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services tell FOX 5 they received reports of a structure fire near Mill Creak Road and Arnold Mill Road shortly before 7 a.m. Friday. At the...
Missing 12-year-old Atlanta girl found safe
ATLANTA - UPDATE: 12-year-old Cynia Mitchell was located and is safe, according to Atlanta police. The Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 12-year-old Cynia Mitchell. She was last seen on January 23, 2023, in the Piedmont and 5th Ave area.
Fatal crash on I-20 in Douglas County blocks highway for hours
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — All westbound lanes of Interstate 20 were shut down in Douglas County due to a deadly multi-vehicle crash on Monday morning. Vehicles were at a stand still at Fairburn Road for hours during the morning rush. The highway had been blocked since around 6:30 a.m....
Gainesville man charged with murder after woman's body found outside apartment complex
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - A man is facing charges in connection to the death of a woman whose body was found outside apartment complex Monday morning. Gainesville police say Latasha Marie Smith was found dead in the early morning hours. They say her body was in the grass of the Lanier Point Apartments, located off Springs Road.
Stolen car with sleeping toddler inside crashes on I-75 in Chattanooga Monday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A toddler is safe after Chattanooga Police say a thief who remains on the run stole a vehicle she was sitting in the back seat of Monday morning. The stolen vehicle crashed on Interstate 75. Chattanooga Police Sgt. Victor Miller tells us the toddler's grandmother was...
SUV crashes into Ringgold home; Owner finds injured owner hanging on fence hours later
RINGGOLD, Ga. — It was a dramatic morning for a homeowner in Ringgold Thursday, who told us he heard a sound like an 'earthquake' in the middle of the night, and woke up later to find an SUV had crashed into his home, and the injured driver hanging on a fence.
Fatality Friday Afternoon / Accident on Orchard Hill Road in Chattooga County
Fatality Friday Afternoon / Accident on Orchard Hill Road in Chattooga County. A Chattooga County woman was killed in a single vehicle accident Friday afternoon in Chattooga County. The Georgia State Patrol released the following statement:. On Friday, January 20, 2023, at 3:13 pm, Troopers from Post 38 Rome responded...
No injuries reported in White Co. barn fire
A quick response time from White County and Cleveland firefighters prevented a Saturday afternoon barn fire from spreading to nearby buildings. The fire was first reported around 12 p.m., and saw both White County Fire Service and Cleveland Fire dispatched to the scene near Hwy. 115 East. "Fire personnel’s swift...
Cherokee County firefighter’s home burns down, friends start fundraiser to help his family
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County firefighter’s home burned to the ground on Monday and now a friend has organized a fundraiser to help him and his wife. According to the GoFundMe campaign, the home of firefighter Joel Saunders, who works with Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services Station 24 in Woodstock, was destroyed by a fire.
Police search for missing woman with dementia in Fulton County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help locating Rosa Tate who left her care facility at 3411 Benjamin E. Mays Drive on Jan.23. Tate is diagnosed with dementia, police said. Tate was described wearing a black jacket, green shirt, camouflage leggings, and...
