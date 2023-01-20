Read full article on original website
J3ss
2d ago
Paid leave on a policy violation? what a joke. Unfortunately since it is an ongoing investigation and "a personal matter. The fact that he did not consent to have records released he is protected. smh
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Warriors End Mudbugs StreakUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, LouisianaTed RiversShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Fire On Ice In NAHLUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs End Year With Sweep Of Ice RaysUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
KSLA
94-year-old ex-sheriff’s deputy convicted of indecent behavior with girl under the age of 13
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A former Bossier sheriff’s deputy pleaded guilty Monday to one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile under the age of 13 in Caddo Parish. The abuse occurred in November 2019 in Shreveport. Caddo District Judge Chris Victory sentenced 94-year-old Otis Leroy Allen to...
KTBS
Shreveport man accused of firing gun during domestic dispute
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man was arrested after allegedly firing a gun from his vehicle during a domestic dispute, Sheriff Steve Prator said Monday in a news release. Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies arrested Nicholas Ellis, 21, after responding Monday afternoon to the intersection of Riding Club Lane and Old Carriage Trail to investigate a report of gunfire. Ellis is accused of shooting in the direction of another person during a domestic dispute, Prator said.
everythinglubbock.com
Councilwoman Taylor asks public to turn in the Sugar Street shooter(s)
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four children and an unknown number of adults were recovering from gunshot wounds after needless violence injured at least seven in the 1600 block of Sugar Street on Sunday afternoon. “Around 1400, which is 2:00 our time, we received calls about a shooting,” said Chief...
KSLA
‘Sad and depraved’: Shreveport minister reacts to mass shooting that injured multiple juveniles
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA is now learning more about a mass shooting that shattered a peaceful Sunday afternoon in Shreveport’s Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood. Forty-one shots were fired Sunday, Jan. 22 at a home near Sugar Street at Northside Road. Eight people, including three small children, were injured in the mass shooting. Two of the victims have life-threatening injuries, according to police. As of Monday afternoon, the Shreveport Police Department is still hunting multiple gunmen.
KTBS
Police: Child accidentally shot by sibling playing with gun
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 9-year-old girl injured. It happened just after 5 p.m. Sunday in the 6400 block of Faust Drive. Police say the girl was shot at least once and was hit in the arm and stomach. Police say...
ktoy1047.com
Wake Village PD arrests suspect in storage thefts
According to authorities, a suspect has been identified and an arrest warrant issued after evidence was recovered. Wake Village police arrested the suspect on January 20, at which time much of the stolen property was recovered, including property from burglaries in Cass County. This story will be updated as more...
Shreveport Child Shot by Her Younger Brother
Detectives with Shreveport Police Department’s Youth Services Division are investigating a shooting incident in west Shreveport that left a 9-year-old girl injured. On January 23, 2023, Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the 6400 block of Faust Drive on reports of a shooting. Arriving officers located a 9-year-old juvenile female that had been shot at least once and sustained injuries to her arm and abdomen. The child was transported to a local hospital where her injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.
KSLA
Doors swing open on Sevier County Medical Center
SporTran lays out which bus routes are being eliminated, changed in Bossier City. Nearly 27,000 people died on the roads in 2021. Investigators learned the girl’s 5-year-old brother was playing with an unsecured gun and shot her.
scttx.com
Sheriff Windham Reports Arrest of Miller
On December 21, 2022 Shelby County deputies took a theft report for a property located on County Road 2571 in Shelbyville. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office CID Investigator Aaron Jones began investigating the case. Investigator Jones followed up on several leads in regards to the property that was stolen and after a one-month investigation, was able to recover a large number of the items.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
DA announces court dispositions on two felony criminal cases
District Attorney Billy Joe Harrington announced the court dispositions of two felony criminal cases that were charged in the district court. Division “B” Judge Lala Sylvester was the presiding judge in the following cases:. Kwaine Roberson, 25 of Natchitoches, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted first degree...
KTBS
3 children, 5 adults injured in north Shreveport shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. - The investigation continues into a Sunday afternoon shooting in Shreveport that injured eight people, two critically. Police found seven people shot inside a home in the 1600 block of Sugar Lane about 2 p.m. Three of them were juveniles under the age of 10. The four adults were women between the ages of 30 and 60.
easttexasradio.com
Five Adults And Three Children Shot In Shreveport
KSLA-TV A shooting in a Shreveport residence Sunday afternoon ended with five adults and three children taken to the hospital. Four are in critical condition. Those include a three-year-old boy shot in his chest and a woman shot in the eye. Two other adults also are in critical condition. Also...
KSLA
SporTran lays out which bus routes are being eliminated, changed in Bossier City
SHREVEPORT/BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — People who ride the bus in Bossier City will learn about the public transit service’s proposed new schedule Tuesday. A public meeting will be held at 3 p.m. in the Bossier City Council chambers, 620 Benton Road in Bossier City. The session has been called to discuss the finalization of SporTran’s new service plan for Bossier City.
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Assistance Identifying Those Responsible for the Theft of a Fire Truck
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Assistance Identifying Those Responsible for the Theft of a Fire Truck. Natchitoches, Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person or persons who stole a fire truck from Natchitoches Parish Fire District #10. The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office...
ktalnews.com
Fire breaks out at El Potrillo’s in South Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters are investigating the scene after a fire broke out at El Potrillo’s Mexican Cantina & Grill Monday morning. Just after 8:00 a.m., Shreveport firefighters were called to the scene at Youree Dr. and E. 70th St. near the Eastgate Plaza Shopping Center. When crews arrived, they found a fire on the porch under the awning.
KSLA
9-year-old girl accidentally shot by 5-year-old brother
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 9-year-old girl was brought to Ochsner LSU Health needing treatment for a gunshot wound on Sunday, Jan. 22. Officers responded to the 6400 block of Faust Drive on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found the girl had been shot at least once and had injuries on her arm and abdomen. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of the non-life-threatening injuries.
Extension of I-49 in Shreveport Could Be Dead
It looks like there has been a major development on the proposed route of the I-49 inner city connector in the heart of Shreveport. Some folks who were at the meeting of NLCOG (North Louisiana Council of Governments), claim a representative from Providence Engineering told the panel they are no longer considering a route through the Allendale Community because of legal issues connected to the 1966 Transportation Act. But Kent Rogers, Executive Director of NLCOG tells KEEL News that is not the case. He says basically, all options have to be explored and fully vetted before a route through Allendale can be approved by the feds.
East TX Middle School Student Allegedly Threatens to Shoot Coach
Parents of students at Waskom Middle School are upset about a student allegedly threatening a middle school coach with gun violence. Parents posting comments on a private Waskom Facebook page are upset at their perception the school officials haven't done enough to keep students safe. Waskom school officials have allegedly allowed the student back in the classroom following the alleged threat.
ktalnews.com
Keithville home suffers extensive fire damage
KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A home in Keithville was left heavily damaged after a fire broke out Monday afternoon. Units from Caddo Fire Districts 4, 5 and 6, and deputies from the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene on Barron Rd. near Newson Rd. around 3:12 p.m.
KTBS
Several city leadership positions up for Shreveport council consideration
SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport council member has proposed creating a new position to act as a liaison between the public and City Council. The resolution to create the director of council affairs was proposed by City Council member Alan Jackson. No reason for the position was given when the matter was introduced at Monday’s City Council administrative session. A separate ordinance sets a base salary of $81,500 plus benefits.
Comments / 3