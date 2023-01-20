ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronaut Buzz Aldrin marries longtime love on 93rd birthday

LOS ANGELES — Astronaut Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin announced on Facebook that he has married his “longtime love” in a small ceremony in Los Angeles. Aldrin, who made history along with Neil Armstrong as the first humans to set foot on the surface of the moon, said the wedding took place on Friday, which was his 93rd birthday.
